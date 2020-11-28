The best headphones deals on Amazon are still going strong—from Bose to Sony
Black Friday might be over, but it’s still a good time to save some serious coin on a great pair of premium headphones. It’s also still the best time to save on gifts for the upcoming holiday season and considering the year we’ve all had, we could use something good in the win column.
We scoured Amazon to find the best of the best deals on headphones that are still active post-Black Friday. Want noise-canceling? We’ve got you covered! Want a gaming headset? We’ve got you covered! We rounded up the best deals on headphones and earbuds from all major brands, such as Beats, Bose, Sony, and more.
Scroll down and save on a great pair of headphones still on sale after Black Friday below:
Noise-canceling
We know you’re craving some peace and quiet right about now (especially during the holiday season)—it’s time to get those noise-cancelling headphones you’ve been wanting! Snag a pair of Bose’s Quiet Comfort 35 headphones—Series II for just $199 (was $349). That’s $150 off!
The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II headphones are some of the most popular noise-cancelling headphones available. The bestsellers boast world-class noise cancelation technology that expertly diffuses sounds around you.
“These are the best wireless headphones I have ever owned. The comfort and sound quality is just fantastic! I like to sit outside in the breezeway and listen to my tunes,” reported a delighted five-star reviewer. “When I set the Noise Cancellation to High, all the outside noise is gone and I can hear the music the way it is meant to be heard!”
Check out more extended Black Friday deals on noise-canceling headphones below:
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH-CH710N, $78 (was $200), amazon.com
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $170 (was $300), amazon.com
Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, $339 (was $399), amazon.com
Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds, $168 (was $230), amazon.com
Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones, $148 (was $199), amazon.com
Boltune Noise Cancelling Headphones, $29 (was $41), amazon.com
COWIN SE7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $80 (was $110), amazon.com
Bluetooth
Sometimes, we get really lucky, and a big name drops the price on luxe headphones for post-Black Friday. These wireless Sony WH-CH710N Noise-Canceling Headphones are on sale for just $88—that’s a whopping $112 off! Shop now and save 56 percent—this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these top-rated headphones!
The wireless headphones feature the crisp, clear audio you’d expect from Sony. Sony’s ‘Dual Noise Sensor Technology’ blocks out nearly all background and ambient noise. No humming from your air conditioner or thrum from the washing machine; it’s just you and your music. Makes an impressive holiday gift (they’ll think you spent a fortune).
“The Sony headphones are perfect. They sync easily and the sound is clear,” raved a five-star reviewer. “The noise-canceling feature is great and often annoys my wife and kids when I can't hear them. These are very comfortable....The charging is quick and the battery life is very good.”
Check out more extended Black Friday deals on Bluetooth headphones below:
JBL LIVE 650BTNC—Wireless Headphones, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $80 (was $115), amazon.com
COWIN E7 Bluetooth Headphones, $47 (was $60), amazon.com
Mpow Wireless Headphones, $35 (was $45), amazon.com
Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones, $129 (was $198), amazon.com
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones, $179 (was $199), amazon.com
WXY Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $22 (was $27), amazon.com
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $120 (was $200), amazon.com
COWIN E7 PRO Bluetooth Headphones, $70 (was $90), amazon.com
Sony MDRXB650BT/B Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones, $70 (was $130), amazon.com
Earbuds
On sale for $200 (was $250)—their all-time lowest price ever—the Beats Powerbeats Pro have everything a great pair of wireless headphones should have, including a compact build, a nine-hour battery life, stylish and functional earhooks that provide a secure fit and, most important, top-notch sound with heart-thumping bass. They also feature the brand’s ‘Fast Fuel’ technology that gives about an hour-and-a-half of battery life on a five-minute charge. Now that’s fast.
“First, I need to start with the fact that I’m extremely picky when it comes to headphones and I’ve bought over 20 pairs from Amazon from brands to no brands,” shared enthusiastic five-star reviewer. “These are the first pair of headphones that I’ve worn to the gym that have not needed a single adjustment! I have weird ears and no in-ear headphones have ever fit me this well. The seal is great and it just doesn’t move!”
Check out more extended Black Friday deals on wireless earbuds below:
Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $110 (was $159), amazon.com
JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless in-Ear Headphones, $40 (was $100), amazon.com
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $140 (was $199), amazon.com
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $184 (was $300), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, $110 (was $150), amazon.com
TRANYA T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds, $32 (was $70), amazon.com
Boltune Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $32 (was $40), amazon.com
Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds, $100 (was $140), amazon.com
Aukey True Wireless Earbuds, $21 (was $50), amazon.com
JBL LIVE 300—Premium True Wireless Earbuds, $75 (was $150), amazon.com
EDYELL Wireless Earbuds, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Otium Wireless Earbuds, $22 (was $37), amazon.com
Gaming
On sale for just $22 with on-page coupon (was $43), this Runmus Gaming Headset features a durable frame and super comfy ear cushions, so you can spend hours playing your favorite game without feeling fatigued. This is the ideal headset for clear, robust audio, whether you’re a PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch gamer. Meanwhile, its built-in microphone is also noise-canceling, so it can clearly pick up your voice.
“This headset is perfect; the mic is clear and doesn’t pick up any other noise,” exclaimed a satisfied gamer. “My friends say it is clear, and there is no background noise. The best part is when playing first-person shooter games, I can hear the footsteps in front, behind, left, and right of me before anyone else can. I am able to let my squad know where someone is coming before they light us up. One of my favorite features is being able to control the volume and the mic so easily.”
This top-rated gaming headset is also compatible with macOS, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.
Check out more extended Black Friday deals on gaming headsets below:
BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset, $29 (was $70), amazon.com
Jeecoo Xiberia USB Pro Gaming Headset, $24 (was $48), amazon.com
Beexcellent Gaming Headset, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
PeohZarr Gaming Headset, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset, $55 (was $100), amazon.com
BENGOO V-4 Gaming Headset, $26 (was $80), amazon.com
Micolindun Gaming Headset, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
RUNMUS K8 3.5 mm Jack Gaming/Surround Sound Wired Over-Ear Headphones, $25 (was $49), amazon.com
