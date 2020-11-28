The best headphones deals on Amazon are still going strong—from Bose to Sony

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Score a great pair of premium headphones for cheap on the day-after Black Friday. (Photo: Amazon)

Black Friday might be over, but it’s still a good time to save some serious coin on a great pair of premium headphones. It’s also still the best time to save on gifts for the upcoming holiday season and considering the year we’ve all had, we could use something good in the win column.

We scoured Amazon to find the best of the best deals on headphones that are still active post-Black Friday. Want noise-canceling? We’ve got you covered! Want a gaming headset? We’ve got you covered! We rounded up the best deals on headphones and earbuds from all major brands, such as Beats, Bose, Sony, and more.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Scroll down and save on a great pair of headphones still on sale after Black Friday below:

Noise-canceling

Save $100—Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. (Photo: Amazon)

We know you’re craving some peace and quiet right about now (especially during the holiday season)—it’s time to get those noise-cancelling headphones you’ve been wanting! Snag a pair of Bose’s Quiet Comfort 35 headphones—Series II for just $199 (was $349). That’s $150 off!

The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II headphones are some of the most popular noise-cancelling headphones available. The bestsellers boast world-class noise cancelation technology that expertly diffuses sounds around you.

“These are the best wireless headphones I have ever owned. The comfort and sound quality is just fantastic! I like to sit outside in the breezeway and listen to my tunes,” reported a delighted five-star reviewer. “When I set the Noise Cancellation to High, all the outside noise is gone and I can hear the music the way it is meant to be heard!”

Story continues

Check out more extended Black Friday deals on noise-canceling headphones below:

Bluetooth

Save $112 on these Sony WH-CH710N Noise-Canceling Headphones. (Photo: Amazon)

Sometimes, we get really lucky, and a big name drops the price on luxe headphones for post-Black Friday. These wireless Sony WH-CH710N Noise-Canceling Headphones are on sale for just $88—that’s a whopping $112 off! Shop now and save 56 percent—this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these top-rated headphones!

The wireless headphones feature the crisp, clear audio you’d expect from Sony. Sony’s ‘Dual Noise Sensor Technology’ blocks out nearly all background and ambient noise. No humming from your air conditioner or thrum from the washing machine; it’s just you and your music. Makes an impressive holiday gift (they’ll think you spent a fortune).

“The Sony headphones are perfect. They sync easily and the sound is clear,” raved a five-star reviewer. “The noise-canceling feature is great and often annoys my wife and kids when I can't hear them. These are very comfortable....The charging is quick and the battery life is very good.”

Check out more extended Black Friday deals on Bluetooth headphones below:

Earbuds

Save $50 on these Beats Powerbeats Pro. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $200 (was $250)—their all-time lowest price ever—the Beats Powerbeats Pro have everything a great pair of wireless headphones should have, including a compact build, a nine-hour battery life, stylish and functional earhooks that provide a secure fit and, most important, top-notch sound with heart-thumping bass. They also feature the brand’s ‘Fast Fuel’ technology that gives about an hour-and-a-half of battery life on a five-minute charge. Now that’s fast.

“First, I need to start with the fact that I’m extremely picky when it comes to headphones and I’ve bought over 20 pairs from Amazon from brands to no brands,” shared enthusiastic five-star reviewer. “These are the first pair of headphones that I’ve worn to the gym that have not needed a single adjustment! I have weird ears and no in-ear headphones have ever fit me this well. The seal is great and it just doesn’t move!”

Check out more extended Black Friday deals on wireless earbuds below:

Gaming

Save 52 percent on the RUNMUS Gaming Headset. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for just $22 with on-page coupon (was $43), this Runmus Gaming Headset features a durable frame and super comfy ear cushions, so you can spend hours playing your favorite game without feeling fatigued. This is the ideal headset for clear, robust audio, whether you’re a PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch gamer. Meanwhile, its built-in microphone is also noise-canceling, so it can clearly pick up your voice.

“This headset is perfect; the mic is clear and doesn’t pick up any other noise,” exclaimed a satisfied gamer. “My friends say it is clear, and there is no background noise. The best part is when playing first-person shooter games, I can hear the footsteps in front, behind, left, and right of me before anyone else can. I am able to let my squad know where someone is coming before they light us up. One of my favorite features is being able to control the volume and the mic so easily.”

This top-rated gaming headset is also compatible with macOS, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.

Check out more extended Black Friday deals on gaming headsets below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.