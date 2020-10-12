The best headphone deals you can shop before Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020 deals kick off tomorrow, October 13th but Amazon already has a range of headphones on sale. Whether you are looking to cut outside noise while working from home or listen to high-quality music, chances are there’s a deal for you. Here are some of the best headphone deals you can shop before Prime Day.

— $200, was $300

Amazon has $100 off on Beats’ high-end Solo Pro noise-canceling headphones. In addition to cutting out external noise, the Beats Solo Pro come equipped with Apple’s H1 Headphone chip. This means on Apple devices, you get access to a bunch of exclusive perks such as instant pairing.

On top of that, the Beats Solo Pro are rated to last 22 hours on a single charge or 40 hours if you switch off active noise cancellation. They are also compatible with fast-charging and you can get 3 hours of music playback by plugging them in for just 10 minutes. Similar to other ANC headphones, the Beats Solo Pro have a transparency option that allows you to listen to what’s happening around you.





— $299, was $349

If you are fine not owning the absolute latest technology, you can save by opting for Bose’s last-gen noise-canceling headphones — the QuietComfort 35 II which are also on sale. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are currently $50 cheaper on Amazon and available for $299.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II feature a flagship-grade active noise-cancellation mechanism that can help you zone out of your surroundings with a push of a button. There are three different levels you can tune them to depending on how much ambient noise you want to hear. Further, they have a pair of microphones for calls and support for Bose’s mobile app where you can personalize characteristics like the equalizer.





— $379, was $399

