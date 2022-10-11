Best headphone deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Beats, Sony WH-1000XM5 and more

(Unsplash)
(Unsplash)

A great pair of headphones are as essential as your phone, keys and wallet; a modern daily essential that would ruin your day if you found yourself without.

Whether you’re finally tuning in to that must-hear podcast all your mates have banging on about, want to lose yourself in the latest album from your favourite artist, or just need a decent noise-cancelling pair for video calls, these tiny pieces of tech are the things we just can’t be without.

The good news is there are thousands of designs out there, so you’re bound to find the right pair for you. They could be in-ear, over-ear or wireless for true freedom (helpful for the commute and workouts). They also come in wide-ranging price points, and if you’ve got your heart set on a pricey pair the good news is that Amazon Prime’s new Early Access Saleis set to make them more affordable (alongside all the other tech gadgets like tablets, mobile phones and cameras that you have your eye on).

What is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

It’s a second round of sales, repeating the format of the official Amazon Prime Day which was held in July this year. The new 48 hour sale running over October 11 and 12, offers two days of glorious discounts, ready and waiting to be snapped up and delivered to your home - but only if you buy before 23:59 on October 12 when the inaugural event ends.

What type of deals are available?

As well as the event-long deals, there are two deals to know about come the big day.

Lightning Deals are flash sales, lasting a few hours or less. Stock is extremely limited so you need to be quick when you spot something you fancy at an irresistible price. Mull it over for too long and you might miss out altogether.

Daily Deals give you a bit more breathing space, but you’ll still need to act fast if you want a slice of the sales pie. With thousands of Prime members eyeing up the same product, great deals don’t hang around for long.

Do you need a Prime account to get the deals?

The Early Access sale is only open to those with an Amazon Prime account, so if you’re not yet signed up, now is the time. There’s more to it than just shopping (although Same Day delivery in some cities is worth it alone).

Prime membership gives you access to the entire Amazon juggernaut, from the latest Hollywood releases and Amazon exclusive shows through Prime Video. With summer here, find your new beach read in Amazon’s library where there are thousands of free titles to download, and save storage space on your devices by uploading pics to Amazon’s digital photo album, a useful free perk for Prime members.

Then there’s the world of audio enjoyment from Prime Music which will sound even better with your shiny new headphones.

Prime membership costs £95 as a yearly fee, or you can choose to pay £8.99 a month. If you’re still in education, you can save even more - Student Prime costs £4.49 a month but only after an extremely generous six-month trial period. Regular shoppers can claim a free trial too, but not for as long (30 days).

Aside from a new pair of headphones, this might be the savviest investment you make all summer.

Sign up to Prime here.

What deals on headphones were there this year?

Audio players big and small pounced on the chance to offer deals to bargain-hungry Prime members. Panasonic, Bose, Marshall, Sony and Beats all turned down the volume on their prices, and there were specialised sports-focused earphones from the likes of Adidas and Shokz on offer too.

For instance, the price of Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones tumbled down to £94.99 from the original RRP of £179.95.

What deals can we expect this October?

Deals on headphones are flying all over Amazon’s digital shop, and there are some big savings to be had alongside other tech gadgets such as tablets, cameras and speakers.

Best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals live now

Shop our best discounts now.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

This is a hugely popular set of headphones and some of the best-sounding on the market. They have impeccable audio, an attractive design, are supremely comfortable and are packed with features including up to 40 hours of playback.

Was: £380

Buy now £299.00, Amazon

Deals on wireless ear buds

Bluetooth 5.0 In Ear Wireless Earbuds - was: £59.99, now: £20.40

1MORE True Wireless Earbuds - was: £39.99, now: £19.99

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 - was: £129, now: £75.99

Echo Buds (2nd generation) - was: £129.99, now: £69.99

Jabra Elite 3 In Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - was: £79.99, now: £49.99

1MORE ComfoBuds Mini Hybrid - was: £92.99, now: £68

1MORE PistonBuds Pro Hybrid - was: £64.99, now: £41.99

Wireless Earbuds Godyse Wireless Headphones with Microphone - was: £21.99, now: £19.99

JLab Go Air Wireless Earphones - was: £29.99, now: £15.99

True Wireless Earbuds, SoundPEATS TrueFree+ - was: £36.99, now: £25.49

Soundcore by Anker Life A1 Bluetooth Earbuds - was: £47.99, now: £27.99

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds - was: £119.99, now: £59.99

Bowers & Wilkins PI5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In Ear headphones - was: £349.99, now: £238.54

Beats Studio Buds

Say hello to your new best Buds. From Beats by Dr. Dre, these noise-cancelling in-ear headphones are perfect for whatever is on your daily schedule.

They’re IPX4 water resistant and sweat proof, so made for taking to the gym and will give you eight hours of playback from a full charge.

Compatible with both Apple and Android, they come in a range of colours though black is forever a classic.

Was £159.99

Buy now £129.00, Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

If you’re a fan of Samsung’s tech, then you won’t want to miss out on the latest Pro wireless headphones. The two-way dynamic speakers offer an incredible bass and superb quality.

With intelligent active noise control, you can switch between noise cancelling and amient sound so music fits your environment.

With an incredible 55 per cent off, we can’t promise they will be this cheap again so make sure you add them to your Amazon basket right now.

Was: £219

Buy now £199.99, Amazon

Tiksounds Wireless Earbuds 5.1

The in-ear wireless buds offer 35 hours of playtime and they're waterproof too, so you can wear them on your next run no matter how sweaty or rainy things get.

Buy now £18.68, Amazon

Deals on wireless headphones

Philips Fidelio X2HR High Resolution Headphones with Sound Isolation - was: £179.99, now: £84.15

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones - was: £89.99, now: £49.99

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Xbox - Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Over-Ear Headphones - was: £449, now: £259.99

Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Headphones - was: £119.99, now: £69.99

Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Headphones with Voice Assistant Integration & TP-Link Nano - was: £186.99, now: £74.99

Philips Wireless Headphones for Kids/Bluetooth - was: £49.99, now: £24.99

Philips On-Ear Headphones H4205BK/00 with Bass Boost - was: £39.99, now: £23.89

Betron HD800 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Over Ear Design - was: £44.99, now: £29.95

Betron S2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone - was: £34.99, now: £26.99

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

One of the leaders in audio tech, Bose is a byword for excellence when it comes to personal sound equipment. The brand's overhead noise cancelling headphones are currently on sale with free one-day delivery for Prime members. Expect crisp sound and beautifully heavy bass on these headphones, which feature 11 levels of active noise cancelling for whatever you're playing: think music, podcasts, YouTube tutorials and calls.

Was: £349.95

Buy now £179.99, Amazon

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones

Now 38 per cent off, Sennheiser’s overear wireless headphones are the pair for those who want to immerse themselves fully into their songlist. It’s got 30 hours of battery life and boasts active noise cancellation, so there’s no chance of interruptions, even in busy places.

Was: £159

Buy now £119.99, Amazon

Deals on wired headphones

Betron BS10 Earphones Wired in Ear Earbud Headphones - was: £16.99, now: £10.99

Hi-Res Extra Bass Earbuds Noise Isolating In-Ear Headphones

Can’t get enough of that bass? Turn it up loud and dirty with these great-quality headphones at a price you’ll jump at. The lightweight set is ideal for keeping as a secondary back-up pair with a sleek design that sits comfortably in the ear. Compatible with most devices that have a headphone jack.

Was: £12.99

Buy now £10.99, Amazon

Sony MDR-ZX110 Overhead Headphones - Black

Save 15 per cent on Sony's overhead headphones which boast noise cancellation technology to fully immerse you in your favourite albums.

Was: £15

Buy now £12.75, Amazon

Deals on sports headphones

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Navy - was: £269.95, now: £169

JLab JBuds Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds - was: £69.99, now: £39.99

SoundPEATS Q35 HD Neckband Bluetooth Headphones IPX8 Waterproof Wireless Earphones for Sports - was: £39.99, now: £26.19

SoundPEATS S5 Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 - was: £39.99, now: £32.93

