Best headboards: rattan, geometric, buttoned and upholstered designs

(La Redoute)

Of all the furniture in your home, your bed is undoubtedly the most important. It’s where you’ll spend a third of your life as you sleep, so needless to say, it should be the most tranquil and relaxing spot you can afford.

Once you’ve got the perfect frame and mattress in place, it’s time to start adding on the fun extras, like fancy bedding, throw cushions, and for the design mavens, a cool headboard that will frame it and make it appear more grander than it is.

While many bed frames come with a headboard attached as standard, there are pros to finding one without, like a simple platform bed or a divan base.

They tend to cost less, appear more streamlined and give you the flexibility to refresh your bedroom interiors without having to fork out for a brand new bed.

Headboards come in every shade, size and style, from Louis XIV Sun King-style grandeur to clean rattan designs brimming with zen vibes. Some even come with ingenious built-in storage, giving you more places to put your bedside essentials.

To help shorten the search we’ve put all our favourites together for you, in ascending price order.

See our favourites below

Brimnes Headboard with storage compartment, white - Standard Double

One of the reasons we love IKEA so much is that it’s full of ingenious solutions, from cushions that turn into quilts to this headboard packed with plenty of hidden storage options that makes it perfect for small spaces. Also available in oak effect.

(IKEA)

£80 | IKEA

Selin Double Headboard, Oval, Natural Rattan

The mania for rattan is far from fading, and with foreign holidays still uncertain, adding some of it into the bedroom offers a nice slice of tropical escapism. This lightweight, oval headboard is designed to be fixed to the wall behind your existing bed, giving the illusion of a full rattan frame for less.

(MADE)

£99 | MADE

Catherine Lansfield Lemonwood Upholstered Headboard

You can have a lot of fun with your headboard if you’re up for making it a focal point. Bringing together button details, sleek lines and luxe velvet, it offers glamour by the bucketload. An easy way to rack up your interior style.

Story continues

(Catherine Landsfield)

£109.99 | Wayfair *On sale from £140

Upholstered Kantha Headboard

The humble upholstered headboard is given a boho twist with Kantha fabric which originates from India. As this piece has no legs, the mango wood frame will need to be mounted onto your wall.

(UO)

£249 | Urban Outfitters

17 Stories Aimantas Upholstered Headboard

This high-quality headboard has just enough shape to keep things interesting. If you’re after a classic look that will work with all interiors, this one with mahogany struts is a winner. It also comes in cream, ebony, mink and slate grey.

(17 Stories)

£269.99 | Wayfair

Finn Oak 5’ King Headboard

Don’t underestimate the power of a subtle chevron headboard in transforming your sleep space. Made from oak, this one celebrates the beauty of the wood grain and emanates a sense of laid-back Scandi style.

(Perch & Parrow)

£285 | Perch & Parrow

La Redoute Shigeko Headboard

La Redoute’s summer sale event means you can get your hands on this elegant black-framed rattan-panelled headboard for 40 per cent off the RRP. Just slide into position between the wall and your bed - easy!

(La Redoute)

£330 | La Redoute *On sale from £550

Tempur Welford Strutted Headboard, Double, Ecru

For those hankering for five-star weekend break glamour, even when you’re at home, look no further than this chic cream headboard by sleep expert Tempur. It comes delivered in one piece and is height adjustable. They can be bolted into the back of Tempur divan bases or left to rest against the wall if you have a different brand of bed.

(Tempur)

£369 | John Lewis

La Redoute Pilpao Oak Headboard with Storage

Whether your room is too small to accommodate a bedside table, or you like the idea of multi-functional furniture (who doesn’t?), this sleek headboard comes with oodles of storage space for your latest bedtime reads as well as essentials like contact lens cases and places to put your spectacles. Sliding doors help you obscure some of the clutter, so it always feels calm at lights out. This piece can be left freestanding, or can be fixed to the wall for more security.

(La Redoute)

£419.30 | La Redoute *On sale from £599

Flora Dusty Pink Velvet King Size Bed Headboard

Keen on creating a boujie boudoir? Head to Oliver Bonas, the millennial’s homeware store of choice, to get your hands on this tall, scalloped velvet showstopper. Available in an array of other chic colours from elegant duck egg blue to a head-turning mustard yellow, it’s a wall-mounted piece that promises to deliver a delightful dose of colour.

(Oliver Bonas)

£545 | Oliver Bonas

Read More

Best mattresses 2021: memory foam, pocket sprung and hybrid reviewed

Bedding sales: the best deals and offers on bedding right now

Best weighted blankets of 2021: Calming weighted blankets to order in the UK

Best pillow sprays and oils for a soothing, sound sleep

Best cooling blankets to help you sleep on hot nights

Best adjustable beds UK: double and single beds for the ideal sleeping position

Best cooling fans 2021: electric fans for keeping cool in hot weather

Best storage beds for adults

Best storage boxes: large decorative blanket boxes and baskets for daily clutter