These Halloween String Lights Will Make Decorating Your Home So Easy

From Country Living

Halloween is just around the corner—and for the last-minute Halloween costume planners out there, that's a little more scary than it is exciting. You likely haven't yet decided on your costume (should you come up with a DIY superhero costume or a DIY witch costume?), not to mention Halloween costumes for the kids.

But we're here to be the bearers of good news: There's one to-do you can cross off your list—decorate your house, inside and out! With the best Halloween string lights on the market, you can easily get your home in shape for October 31 by simply plugging a few strands in and watching them delight your family and guests. Whether you buy just one of these festive finds or mix and match for a truly haunted effect, you’re sure to give the whole neighborhood the creeps (in the best way possible) when you set these out on All Hallow's Eve.

Of course, once your home's decked out, you might as well use the Halloween lights for more than just eye candy. We recommend having your kids' friends join in the fun with a Halloween-inspired crafternoon, or simply inviting the neighbors over for Halloween cocktail. With a house this festive, you won't be able to keep from showing it off.





A pumpkin is to Halloween what a Christmas tree is to Christmas. They are, in a word, classic, and we simply can't imagine the last night of October without a jack-o'-lantern or two.

That's why we recommend displaying a few strands of these pumpkin string lights in your home this year. Ranging from spooky lanterns to more classic Mason jar options, there's one thing they all have in common: They're downright adorable. Wrap them around your porch right next to your carved pumpkin display.

We'll admit it: We don't exactly love spiders or bats. In fact, they're the sort of the stuff our worst nightmares are made of.

But each year on October 31, that sentiment flips on its head as we find ourselves more and more drawn to these creepy-crawlies—at least, when it comes to decor sensibilities. That's why we find these creature-themed Halloween string lights so covetable. Thread a few around your front porch, add some to the perimeter of your front door, or string one along your mantel for a festive effect your houseguests won't soon forget. Better yet, pair them with an DIY Halloween wreath for a spooky vignette that's as low-cost as it is high-impact.

You don't have to turn your home into a bona fide horror movie to have fun with some ghost-themed decor. Keep things lighthearted with our colorful, classic picks, each of which is sure to delight any trick-or-treaters who dare approach your house this year. Line the lawn, deck, or even the dining room table with these light-up spirits. Happy haunting!

You Might Also Like