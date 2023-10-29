Best Halloween movies: Kid-friendly films, classics and new horror (Matt Kennedy/Disney and A24 via Getty Images)

Halloween is a time to get dressed up in a costume, eat a bunch of candy and watch a movie, ranging from Halloween-themed hits, to terrifying horror films, or more family-friendly flicks.

With so many options for things to see that span across decades, sometimes it can take a while to decide what you actually want to watch on Oct. 31, or leading up to the day.

Here are our picks for the best movies to watch to celebrate Halloween:

Halloween

At the risk of stating the obvious, generally Halloween is a great place to start if you're looking to lean into the celebration.

There have been a whopping 13 films in the franchise, but in our eyes you just can't beat the 1978 original. Donald Pleasence's Dr. Loomis, paired Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, is simply iconic.

The film sets the scene 1963 on Halloween night when Michael Myers, at six years old, murders his 17-year-old sister. Jumping to Oct. 30, 1978, a now 21-year-old Michael escapes from Smith's Grove Sanitarium, returning to his suburban hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois.

John Carpenter and Debra Hill really made a significant impact on the whole horror-thriller genre with this movie, and created a massive fandom.

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus is certainly one of our most watched Halloween movies ever, with the incomparable Sanderson Sisters played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

It's also the perfect movie to watch with the whole family, absolutely a surefire hit for everyone.

Seeing these 300-year-old witches training to reclaim their youth never gets old, and when you finish the original you can hop on over to the second movie released earlier this year.

Poltergeist

Co-written by Steven Spielberg, directed by Tobe Hooper (with a very involved Spielberg), the 1982 film Poltergeist is our pick if you're seeking a classic scare for Halloween. A movie you likely won't want to watch alone.

When the Feeling family moves to a California suburb, the supernatural strikes. Youngest daughter Carol Anne (Heather O'Rourke) starts talking to the TV and then goes missing when she's taken to the nether realm of the spirits.

Poltergeist is generally credited for opening the door to horror for an entire generation, but continues to draw in fascinated new viewers to this day.

Sadly, the film is also a reminder of the tragic death of two young actors in the film. Heather O'Rourke died at the age of 12 from an intestinal disorder and Dominique Dunne was murdered by her ex-boyfriend just months after the film's release.

Practical Magic

Based on the novel by Alice Hoffman, Griffin Dunne's Practical Magic is an absolute cult classic with a 25 year legacy.

Sandra Bullock as Sally and Nicole Kidman as Gillian are sisters from a strong family lineage of witches, raised by their aunts played by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest. When Gillian's abusive ex-boyfriend, Jimmy Angelov (Goran Visnjic) dies, they have to outsmart a cop curious of their involvement.

We're really happy to watch this movie all year round, with some of the best '90s fashion you'll see in any movie, and a killer soundtrack.

No One Will Save You

While Brian Duffield's movie No One Will Save You is only about a month old, it's one of the most original horror movies you can see. It's a great choice for anyone looking to step outside the more typical thrillers people watch to celebrate Halloween.

The incredible Kaitlyn Dever leads the movie, set around an alien invasion, with barely any dialogue at all, but Duffield just throws the audience into the action right from the start.

It's definitely a movie that's worth re-watching a few times.

The Birds

Alfred Hitchcock's impact on cinema is significant and once you've been terrified by his 1963 movie The Birds, you'll never walk by a pigeon the same way again.

The film stats with Tippi Hedren's character Melanie Daniels gifting Mitch Brenner, played by Rod Taylor, two birds. But when the birds start attacking children, things get horrifying and completely out of control.

Get Out

When Jordan Peele's movie Get Out premiered in 2017, it complete revolutionized modern horror movies.

It all stats when Daniel Kaluuya's character Chris Washington travels with his girlfriend, Rose Armitage played by Allison Williams, to meet her parents.

While not particularly old, it's already become an absolute classic horror film that provides an effective analysis of race relations in the U.S.

Where to watch Get Out: Netflix, Prime Video, Crave or Paramount+

Casper

This Christina Ricci classic is exactly what you need for a friendly ghost story.

Casper the friendly ghost is, in our opinion, an absolute must on Halloween, no matter how old you are.

Put Bill Pullman and Ricci in an enchanting haunted mansion, and it's a charming and innocent way to celebrate Halloween.

Where to watch Casper: Netflix or Crave

Halloweentown

There's a special place in our heart for all the DCOMS (Disney Channel Original Movies), but the moment October hits, it's time to watch Halloweentown.

While there are four movies in the franchise, but the original is still out pick from the collection.

The 1998 movie starring the late Debbie Reynolds as Aggie Cromwell, alongside Kimberly J. Brown, Judith Hoag, Joey Zimmerman, Emily Roeske and Phillip Van Dyke, is always a pleasant, nostalgic ride.

The first Halloweentown film sets up the moment when the Cromwell grandchildren find out that they come from a family of witches. Aggie Cromwell's oldest granddaughter, 13-year-old Marnie, is at the age when she has to learn how to be a witch, in addition to fighting evil forces with her mother and grandmother to save Halloweentown.

Scary Movie

The Scary Movie franchise may not be the most critically acclaimed collection of films, but for a particular generation of at a particular time, the first movie specifically is incredibly nostalgic.

There's likely no better time than Halloween to watch a parody of other famed horror movies, from Paranormal Activity to The Exorcist.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is debatably more important to Halloween for its history of costume inspiration than it's actual plot. Nevertheless, a classic option for a movie to watch to celebrate Halloween, particularly if you love a musical.

This 1975 film is especially a hit in a movie theatre, or a communal viewing experience, but Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick and Richard O'Brien never disappoint, no matter where you watch the film.

Talk To Me

Danny and Michael Philippou's 2022 movie Talk To Me is easily one of our favourite horror movies in recent years.

Set in Australia, the story takes off when a group of friends learn how to conjure spirits through a ceramic hand. When they say the words "talk to me," a spirit possesses their body.

The whole cast gives impressive performances but Sophie Wilde, in particular, is just mesmerizing and terrifying as the film's lead character Mia.

She Dies Tomorrow

Maybe an unexpected choice for some, but the 2020 film She Dies Tomorrow certainly gave us those chills many want to celebrate Halloween.

Amy Seimetz’s sophomore feature starring Kate Lyn Sheil and Jane Adams is a haunting psychodrama centred around a woman who believes she's going to die the next day. An unexplainable feeling that starts to spread.

The Addams Family

Easily the most iconic movie family, the1991 film The Addams Family from director Barry Sonnenfeld is always a blast to watch.

A family-friendly but freaky adventure, the first movie in the franchise shines with a stellar cast including Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Carel Struycken, Christina Ricci and Jimmy Workman.

The Shining

There are very few movies that are as frequently referenced as Stanley Kubrick's 1980 sensation The Shining, and for good reason. It's one of our favourite movies of all time.

The simple setup of a writer moving his family into an isolated hotel sets us off on an incredibly frightening journey.

From Jack Nicholson saying "Here’s Johnny!" to the creepy twins in the hallway, these iconic movie moments will be etched in our brains forever. It's also still as terrifying as ever.

Scream

Scream is one of those franchises that excites people just as much in 2023 as it did in the '90s.

While newer movies have seen great success, it just wouldn't be right to not start at the beginning, particularly when the first film has stars like Canadian Neve Campbell, Drew Barrymore, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard and Jamie Kennedy.

The late Wes Craven's take on horror blends fun with the frightening, when a masked killer terrorizes high school teens.

Where to watch Scream: Netflix or Paramount+

The Craft

It's Neve Campbell and Skeet Ulrich again, but this really just proves how important both actors were to '90s pop culture.

The Craft, also starring Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, Christine Taylor and Breckin Meyer, is centred around a group teen girls who cast spells. When a new girl arrives at their school, the four of them put their powers together to discover their ability to use "black magic."

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Is it a Christmas movie? Is it a Halloween movie? Maybe it's both!

While the jury's still out on whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is best watched in October or December, we're happy to watch Henry Selick and Tim Burton's stop-motion hit twice a year.

When King Jack Skellington of Halloween Town ends up in Christmas Town, he's not quite sure what to make of this new world and the holiday spirit.

Shaun of the Dead

Edgar Wright's 2004 film Shaun of the Dead isn't widely considered a Halloween movie, but there's a zombie apocalypse involved so we think it counts, and we're more than happy to watch this movie on Oct. 31.

Our favourite film in Wright's Cornetto Trilogy, starring Simon Pegg who also co-wrote zombie comedy with Wright, Shaun of the Dead the kind of movie you'll want to quote regularly in your everyday life after you watch it.

It's one of the smartest and wittiest movies to see, and a film we keep coming back to.

Village of the Damned

While there's also a '90s version of Village of the Damned, the 1960 version of the film is the one that really stuck with us.

Directed by Wolf Rilla, starring George Sanders and Barbara Shelley, the story is set in a small English village where a group of kids with blonde hair and glowing eyes have a connection, exhibiting strange powers.