Best hair straighteners for every hair type that will transform your styling game

(ghd)

It wouldn’t surprise us if you’ve had the same pair of hair straighteners in your beauty arsenal since your school days - but it’s time for an upgrade and we’ve rounded up the best on the market based on some rigorous testing and reviews.

Of course, we’ve included the ever-faithful ghd hair straightener, but things have come a long way since your teen years and there are now more models available on the market than ever before.

There’s the Dyson Corrale for a start, that gives up to 30 minutes of cordless styling. One for you if straighteners are a must-have in your suitcase. Then there’s Cloud Nine’s Original Iron Pro which is beloved by industry insiders and comes with a unique vibrating setting.

Don’t quite have the budget for Dyson but still like the sound of going cordless? Babyliss’ 9000 Cordless Straightener is just as travel-friendly.

Meanwhile, for a more affordable option there’s Remington’s HYDRAluxe straightener which helps preserve your hair’s all-important moisture thanks to their coated plate technology.

Speaking of hair health, L’Oréal Professionnel’s Steampod 3.0 uses patented steam technology to straighten hair with up to 91 per cent less damage. Yes, it does involve filling a water tank, but don’t be alarmed, it’s nothing like the pre-straightener days of putting a tea towel over your head and using your mum’s iron.

From old faithful’s to new brand and technology discoveries, don’t buy a pair without reading our guide first.

Dyson Corrale

Best for: People who want to curl as well as straighten. As someone who has never been able to curl their hair with straighteners, this was a game-changer.

The tech bit: It’s Dyson, so you know there’s a lot of tech involved. They promise 50 per cent less damage than other straighteners, without compromising on finish. This is thanks to the flexing copper plates, which shape to gather the hair, giving you extra control and meaning you don’t have to go over your hair repeatedly.

Just to add: It’s pricey yes, but it really is more than a straightener. For me it’s the easiest way to achieve those cool girl waves as the cordless technology means you don’t end up in knots.

Buy now £399.99, Dyson

ghd original styler

Best for: Hair straightener fanatics. You know the ones who keep a pair in their office desk and at home.

The tech bit: It’s the OG of hair straighteners for a reason. Ceramic, floating plates glide through your hair creating a sleek, glossy finish. Automatic sleep mode, so you never have to turn back home again for fear of doing a Rachel Green and a rounded barrel so you can straighten and create those cool girl waves.

Just to add: It’s worth noting how durable the original ghd styler is. It will last you for years, it’s probably the one you still have from school. If it’s over ten years old though, it’s time to invest in this updated model.

Buy now £119.00, lookfantastic

DryBar The Tress Press Digital Styling Iron

Best for: Global travellers thanks to its universal voltage which means you never have to worry about your hair straightener cutting out when travelling abroad.

The tech bit: Inspired by professional hair tools, The Tress Press uses titanium technology to reduce frizz and increase shine. It can heat up to 232°C and promises to style hair with a single stroke.

Just to add: Founded by Alli Webb in 2010, DryBar was originally a salon in California which just offered blow-dries, something Alli was passionate about as a curly haired person. The idea was a runaway success and a chain of salons soon followed, along with a product line in Sephora. The brand finally launched their range in the UK exclusively to Harrods in 2021.

Buy now £139.00, Harrods

Babyliss 9000 Cordless Straightener

Best for: Cordless technology that won’t break the bank. At £140 it’s not cheap admittedly, but compared to Dyson’s £399 price tag, it’s a little easier to swallow.

The tech bit: Just three hours of charging gives you 30 minutes of cordless use at maximum temperature, which is 200°C FYI (there are three heat settings in total: 160°C, 180°C and 200°C).

To ensure you don’t get any kinks and that your hair is consistently sleek throughout, Babyliss use their patented Micro Heating Matrix.

Just to add: While we’re not necessarily crazy about the design, we do love that this straightener comes with a handy travel case and silicone plate guard.

Buy now £140.00, lookfantastic

Beauty Works x Molly Mae Straightener Kit

Best for: Those who want to personalise their heat settings. It’s adjustable from 80°C to 220°C, putting you in complete control.

The tech bit: Do not write off these kits as another reality star cash grab. We’ve tried the entire range, from the deep waver to this straightener, and have been consistently impressed with everything from the packaging to the results.

Ceramic plates are used to eliminate frizz and give hair an extra boost of shine and there is also a lock switch to ensure a safe cool down. The slim design also means you can straighten hair from root to tip.

Just to add: The kit is very well thought out and comes with a vegan bristle paddle brush, faux leather case for storage and a glove which you will undoubtedly never use.

Buy now £89.99, Boots

Remington Hydraluxe Hair Straightener

Best for: More casual straightener users, who don’t want to cause excess damage or dryness from heat styling thanks to its moisture-locking technology.

The tech bit: It’s all in the plates with this one. Remington has used a Moisture Lock Coating which transfers micro-conditioners to your hair when used. This helps preserve the all-important moisture levels in your hair when straightening.

There are 9 temperature settings in total from 150°C to 230°C, all with a speedy 15 second heat up time.

Just to add: In addition to the Moisture Lock technology, Remington also promise expert results at a lower temperature (185°C) so definitely one to reach for if you’ve been scarred by heat styling in the past.

Buy now £49.99, Boots

Bio Ionic OnePass

Best for: Thick hair, thanks to its 1.5-inch plates which promise to straighten in just a single pass.

The tech bit: If you have a lot of hair, you’ll know how frustrating it is when it slips out of a regular size straightener. These jumbo plates mean that won’t happen and instead the OnePass glides through medium to thick hair types with ease. Silicone strips have also been added to give a smooth, shiny finish.

Just to add: Those silicone strips on the plate also mean less breakage as they lightly grip your hair without clamping.

Buy now £119.00, Cult Beauty

Cloud Nine The Original Iron Pro

Best for: Minimising heat damage thanks to its ground-breaking vibrating technology (more on that later).

The tech bit: As well as heat causing damage when styling, friction is also a cause of breakage. That’s why Cloud Nine invented its Revive Mode which minimises that friction by vibrating at 8,000 times a minute at a controlled temperate of 150°C. You can still use regular non-vibrating settings with this model and there is a variable temperate control ranging from 100°C -200°C.

Just to add: Cloud Nine is a bit of an industry secret and was actually founded by one of the co-founders of ghd. All Cloud Nine products are created in South Korea as it’s the only place in the world that has the mineral Sericite. This ingredient is known for its hair healing properties and is infused in all the hair straightener plates.

Oh, and if you are upgrading your hair straightener, they will recycle your old one, no matter the brand.

Buy now £249.00, Cloud Nine

T3 Lucea ID

Best for: Every single hair type thanks to it’s unique styling personalisation which factors in everything from texture, length and colour treatment. Clever, right?

The tech bit: T3 has made its straighteners completely personalised to you by designing unique custom settings. All you have to do is input your texture, length and colour treatment on the digital touch screen and T3 will automatically adjust. Forget flying cars, this is the kind of technology we have longed to experience.

It also has another unique feature, ‘The Refresh Mode’, which reduces heat levels and allows you to retouch previously styled hair with less heat.

Just to add: Like Cloud Nine, T3 is another brand adored by industry professionals and who can blame them when it comes to this technology.

Buy now £199.99, lookfantastic

L’Oréal Professionnel Steampod 3.0 Barbie Edition

Best for: Speedy styling. The Steampod promises to straighten your hair twice as fast as regular straighteners and gives a twice as smooth result.

The tech bit: As the name suggests, the Steampod uses continuous steam flow to style hair with 91 per cent less damage. It heats from 180°C to 210°C and has an integrated, removal comb to prevent any knotting when styling. It does involve filling up the water tank before use, but that tiny bit of effort is surely worth it for a quicker, smoother, less damaged hairstyle, no?

Just to add: Not fully sold on the Barbie connection here, but we just really love this hot pink colour.

Buy now £235.00, Boots

Flower Beauty Ceramic Styling Iron

Best for: Straightening and creating waves on a budget.

The tech bit: There are four heat settings on this straighter and the maximum temperature is 225°C. It has a round barrel shape specifically designed to curl, as well as straighten and it has an impressive 3m swivel cord, so you never have to curse your hotel plug outlet again. Oh, and even this more affordable straightener comes with automatic shut off.

Just to add: Flower Beauty is actually Drew Barrymore’s beauty brand, and the colourful design is down to Drew’s personal mission of wanting to create tools you want to display.

Buy now £69.99, Boots

Verdict

Genuinely a tough one, but the Dyson Corrale really has stolen our heart. Once you go cordless, it’s hard to go back and the fact that it’s replaced our curlers as well as our straighteners means we can justify the price.