All the Best Hair and Makeup Moments from the 81st Annual Golden Globes
Selena Gomez
The Rare Beauty founder looked gorgeous and glowing with an on-trend slicked-back bun and neutral eyes and lips.
Hailee Steinfeld
Pink isn't just for Barbie. Hailee Steinfeld offered a rosy take on pink makeup, and grounded the look with a cool-girl updo.
Quinta Brunson
We don't know what we love more: Quinta Brunson's gunmetal silver shadow or her ultra-shiny hair.
Allison Williams
Bows are back in a big way! Allison Williams
Janelle James
At first glance, Janelle James's hair and makeup looks like classic glam. But look closer, and you'll see a sweep of green liner across her lower lashline that perfectly complements her gown.
Julia Garner
A pop of shimmer at the inner corner of Julia Garner's eyes was the perfect callback to her glitzy silver metallic dress.
Helen Mirren
A transparent wash of lavender eyeshadow and a pink lip looked stunning on the L'Oréal Paris spokeswoman.
Margot Robbie
Natalie Portman
Elizabeth Olsen
Rachel Brosnahan
More bows! We're obsessed with how Rachel Brosnahan paired a red dress with a red lip and red bow.
Amanda Seyfried
Florence Pugh
Jennifer Lopez
Emma Stone
Emma Stone never misses on the red carpet, and tonight was no exception.
Oprah Winfrey
Tonight is all about The Color Purple, and Oprah Winfrey's beauty look was no exception. We love her wash of purple eyeshadow that popped behind her glasses.
You Might Also Like