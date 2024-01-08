All the Best Hair and Makeup Moments from the 81st Annual Golden Globes

Michael Tran - Getty Images

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder looked gorgeous and glowing with an on-trend slicked-back bun and neutral eyes and lips.

Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Pink isn't just for Barbie. Hailee Steinfeld offered a rosy take on pink makeup, and grounded the look with a cool-girl updo.

Michael Tran - Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

We don't know what we love more: Quinta Brunson's gunmetal silver shadow or her ultra-shiny hair.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Allison Williams

Bows are back in a big way! Allison Williams

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Janelle James

At first glance, Janelle James's hair and makeup looks like classic glam. But look closer, and you'll see a sweep of green liner across her lower lashline that perfectly complements her gown.

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Julia Garner

A pop of shimmer at the inner corner of Julia Garner's eyes was the perfect callback to her glitzy silver metallic dress.

Michael Tran - Getty Images

Helen Mirren

A transparent wash of lavender eyeshadow and a pink lip looked stunning on the L'Oréal Paris spokeswoman.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Natalie Portman

Monica Schipper/GA - Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

Michael Tran - Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

More bows! We're obsessed with how Rachel Brosnahan paired a red dress with a red lip and red bow.

Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Michael Tran - Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Monica Schipper/GA - Getty Images

Emma Stone

Emma Stone never misses on the red carpet, and tonight was no exception.

Michael Tran - Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

Tonight is all about The Color Purple, and Oprah Winfrey's beauty look was no exception. We love her wash of purple eyeshadow that popped behind her glasses.

Monica Schipper/GA - Getty Images

You Might Also Like