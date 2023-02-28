‘We have the best right here.’ Grapevine-Colleyville names lone finalist for superintendent

Grapevine-Colleyville school board members voted unanimously Monday night to name interim superintendent Brad Schnautz as the lone finalist for the top job in the school district.

Schnautz became interim superintendent when Robin Ryan announced his retirement in September.

Schnautz said he was honored by the board’s ’ 7-0 vote and thanked district employees, the community and his family.

“”We have an amazing community, and our future is bright at the Grapevine-Colleyville school district,” he said.

By law, the board will have to wait 21 days before naming Schnautz as superintendent.

Several board members praised Schnautz for his leadership, integrity and dedication to Grapevine-Colleyville.

Tammy Nakamura said, “In my opinion, there is no doubt that we have the best right here.”

Board president Casey Ford agreed, adding that, “I believe that we have an ace in the hole.”

Ford also said that Schnautz has integrity and a “great understanding of our community.”

Another board member, Coley Canter, also spoke highly of Schnautz.

“I think certainly, the cream rose to the top,” she said.

Schnautz came to Grapevine-Colleyville in 2017 as deputy superintendent over pre-kindergarten through 12th grade instructional, athletics and fine arts programs. He was superintendent in Lexington, 50 miles east of Austin, from 2015-17.

Last fall, the school board chose the firm Leasor Crass of Mansfield to conduct a search for superintendent. The firm sought input from teachers, parents and residents on qualities they wanted to see in the next superintendent.

Schnautz was also a high school principal, high school assistant principal, junior high principal, and a math teacher and coach in the Bryan school district.

Schnautz earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial distribution from Texas A&M University, a Master of Education in Administration from Sam Houston State University, and a Doctorate in Education from Texas A&M University.

Schnautz has been involved in various community organizations such as the Grapevine Rotary Club, Colleyville and Grapevine Chambers of Commerce, Big Brothers/Big Sisters Mentor Program, and a volunteer coach for sports associations. In 2022, he received the GCISD Council of PTAs Friends of Children Award

Schnautz and his wife Jenny have three children in the Grapevine-Colleyville schools.