Adidas launches waterproof, ultra-lightweight CODECHAOS Golf Shoe

All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Adidas CODECHAOS Golf Shoe Collection

Adidas announced a new, ultra-modern golf shoe collection goes on sale Jan. 31. The CODECHAOS is an athletic, spikeless golf shoe with a breathable and lightweight upper. Added tech makes the shoe waterproof and extra-durable. The company's BOOST technology creates a comfortable wear with energy return on every step. Prices range from $130-$180 with offerings for men and women, with lace or boa closure and one head-turning option that features a high-top stretch-knit collar (above, bottom left). Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm were seen in the low silhouette model at the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this month. Available at adidas.com Jan. 31.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Golf Shoe

Over two years in the making, the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Golf Shoe is a collaboration with World No. 1 Brooks Koepka and the Nike golf team to develop a true running-shoe-inspired golf shoe. The waterproof Flyknit upper borrows moisture-repelling technology from Nike's global football team and is paired with a reactive cushioning plate borrowed from the basketball product lines to enhance comfort and vertical energy return during the golf swing. At the bottom of the shoe, Koepka made sure to put the traction through rigorous on-course testing to ensure a no-slip experience in this three-spiked shoe. An ultra-wide single heel spike provides a stable base without adding extra weight. Nike’s Air Zoom Infinity Tour golf shoe will be available April 1 on nike.com.

Nike Golf x Swarovski Women's Golf Shoes

Nike and Swarovski collaborated on a women's golf shoe line with a whole lot of sparkle. The golden shadow crystal fabric has been incorporated into three Nike golf shoe silhouettes: The Roshe (above, left; $130), Air Max 1 (above, middle; $140) and Cortez (above, right; $110). The Roshe has the most traction and a waterproof upper for durable on-course performance, the Air Max 1 has comfortable and explosive heel cushions for an athletic feel and the Cortez has a stylish low-profile design with a plush midsole for a cozy, on-trend wear.

Available at nike.com

Puma Golf Saltwater Collection

Puma launched the Saltwater Collection at the Hero World Challenge as part of the brand's new "Game That Travels" line, inspired by key stops on the PGA Tour. The Slow Play Polo ($75) is a performance golf shirt with a whimsical turtle pattern. The Bahamas-inspired top pokes fun at pace-of-play issues, without being too overt. It's also available in a solid version with just one turtle logo at the chest ($75). The collection is rounded out by a sky blue tie-dyed T-shirt ($38) and modern P Cap ($35) that are great for golfers to wear on vacation or dreaming of the beach from home.

Available at cobragolf.com

The Nike Golf x Seamus Air Zoom Victory Tour

Seamus Golf and Nike have teamed up on a golf shoe set to drop Dec. 12. The design was inspired by a Pendleton wool and bison leather waxed canvas golf bag from Seamus Golf that has been transformed onto the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour Golf Shoe silhouette. It has a durable leather base with a camouflage waxed canvas upper. The lining is a cozy wool, and the outsole print is inspired by iconic Pacific Northwest Pendleton wool patterns. The shoe will retail for $200. In honor of the Nike collaboration, Seamus Golf is also releasing a coordinating collection including the original golf bag that inspired the shoe collaboration at seamusgolf.com/solstice. Shoe available December 12 at nike.com

Adidas Collection 0

Adidas dropped a performance-ready apparel line this week with heavy street-culture design elements. The brand describes the pieces as having "modified golf silhouettes" with a "lifestyle look and feel." The limited collection features a crew sweatshirt ($90), jacket ($100), Jacquard polo ($80), stripe polo ($75), Dobby ($75) and woven ($80) shorts and Dobby pants ($90).

Nike Tour Reserve Pack

Nike released three Air Max 1 designs previously available only to tour players—you might have seen some of these patterns worn during the 2019 major season. The snake-print Nike Air Max 1 G NRG ($140) is from the Masters, No Denim Allowed Air Max 1 G NRG ($140) from the U.S. Open and the Safari Bred Air Max 1 from the PGA Championship.

Tillinger The Maverick Quarter Zip

This fashion-forward golf shirt brand has released its first layering piece with The Maverick Quarter Zip ($88). The mostly-solid top is infused with personality with fun patterns lining the zipper. Available in a blue with a houndstooth pattern and black with monochromatic design.

Cuater by TravisMathew

Part of the TravisMathew brand, Cuater is a new premium performance collection with a focus on footwear. The line launched in November with two golf shoe styles and one off-course casual shoe.

Available at travismathew.com/cuater



The Legend golf shoe ($250) is designed with a traditional look, waterproof construction and a molded insole that adds a ton of comfort.

The Moneymaker ($160) is a hybrid, athletic golf shoe that's lightweight, waterproof and stain-resistant.

The Daily ($110) is the brand's off-course offering. It's a shoe that will go with everything in your closet and is extremely versatile. An Ortholite insole adds comfort and rubber outsole provides a ton of traction.

Shop the entire Cuater collection at travismathew.com/cuater

Golf Digest SELECT: Winter Drop

The winter collection from Golf Digest SELECT is ultra-giftable for any golfer on your list—and you'll likely want to pick up something to treat yourself, too. The Imperial hats ($35) were inspired by the histories of both Golf Digest and Imperial, combining design elements from the 1960s and '70s with modern performance elements that ensure they're golf-ready. For female golfers who never have enough pockets, the Foray Golf belt bag ($90) is the perfect on- and off-course accessory to add style and utility to any outfit. The Dormie Workshop headcovers ($96) feature the popular "Don't Ask What I Shot" icon from a 1950's feature in Golf Digest. Designers at Lie + Loft developed two gallery-worthy prints from the archives of Golf Digest and Golf World. The first, a technicolor Sam Snead putting cover ($55) and the second, an exclusive Wake Forest roster photo from when Arnold Palmer was on the coaching staff ($55). Shop the newest product line from Golf Digest SELECT at select.golfdigest.com.



Imperial Hats

Foray Golf Women's 'Stripe Show' Belt Bag

Dormie Workshop "Don't Ask" Headcover

Lie + Loft Prints

