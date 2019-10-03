The best golf items from the Oakley mid-season sale

The shoulder season is a great time to refresh your golf wardrobe. You can prep for cold-winter golf and take advantage of sales on apparel and accessories for when the temperature rises again. One sale to keep an eye on is the Oakley mid-season event that discounts select pieces of apparel and accessories 50 percent. We scrolled the sales and picked out the best golf pieces included in the Oakley sale.

TNP Striped Polo SS, $35 (originally $70)

Bring major vintage vibes in this bold striped golf shirt. It looks classic, but feels modern with a comfortable, golf-ready fit. This all-year shirt is great for golf, holiday parties or a night on the town.

BUY NOW: $35



TNP Chenille Polo SS, $35 (originally $70)

If you're not familiar with the term, "chenille" is a soft, textured fabric that was popular in the 1990s. It's a great material to throw into your golf rotation to spice up your look. The contrasting collar and ribbed sleeves add to the vintage feel and the velvet-like material adds a unique-yet-stylish touch.

BUY NOW: $35



Forward Press Placket Polo, $32.50 (originally $65)

Sales like this one are a great time to try a new style. If you've been toying with the idea of wearing a blade collar, this is your opportunity. This polo is lightweight, fashion-forward and golf-ready. The ribbon placket hides the shirt's buttons and enhances the sophisticated look. It's a safe bet to try the non-traditional golf collar look and save a few dollars in the process.

BUY NOW: $32.50



6 Panel Oakley Updating Hat, $15 (originally $30)

This cotton hat is comfortable, breathable and full of techy style. The wider brim adds sun protection, and the subtle design matches with almost everything while adding a touch of brightness to the look.

BUY NOW: $15



Tapered Golf Pants, $45 (originally $90)

Golf pants might not be the first product you think of when you hear the name Oakley, but you'll be pleasantly surprised with this woven offering. The tapered fit is on-trend and creates an ultra-refined look, while the four-way stretch and elastic-insert waistband make for a comfortable 36-hole plus wear.

BUY NOW: $45



Targetline Waterproof Fz Shell, $95 (originally $190)

Waterproofs tend to be dark and dreary, mimicking the skies you'll wear them in. Brighten things up with this shell that is windproof and has plenty of ventilation. Water-tight pockets and rain flaps make it a great all-weather jacket, and the hints of color ensure you'll look great no matter the forecast.

BUY NOW: $90



Half Zip Golf Fleece, $45 (originally $90)

A simple, functional, technical fleece is always a great add to your golf layering collection. This half zip is made from a cozy polyester with golf-swing-ready stretch built in. BUY NOW: $45

Targetline Quickdry Performance Short, $35 (originally $70)

Even if the forecasts don't call for shorts in your area, this is the time to shop for warmer-weather apparel. Summer pieces go on sale as the fall approaches, and you'll thank yourself later. These performance shorts have a ton of stretch in a clean, refined design.

BUY NOW: $35



Bucket Hat Camou, $20 (originally $40)

Bucket hats are here to stay in the fashion and golf worlds. They offer superior sun protection—especially to the ears and back of neck that are typically neglected when wearing a baseball cap—and are also great for coverage in light rain conditions. Beyond the utility, the look is fun, quirky and full of personality. A must try for any style-conscious golfer. BUY NOW: $20

