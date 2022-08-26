Best golf gloves of 2022 for a firm and comfortable grip

Adam Turner
·6 min read
(Pexels)
(Pexels)

Have you ever tried swinging a golf club without a golf glove? It’s like playing snooker without chalk, football with a netless goal, cricket without stumps, netball without… you get the picture. Though it’s possible to do all of the above with those missing elements, it makes the experience a whole lot less enjoyable.

Why do you need a golf glove?

The main reason golfers wear gloves is to help them grip the club properly (and to prevent blisters and calluses, of course). If you’re into golf - a reasonable assumption given you’re reading an article about the best golf gloves on the market - you’ve probably played in inclement weather or hot summer evenings. You’ll know, then, that without a glove, your club will likely slip from your wet/sweaty hand like a bar of soap and hurtle across the fairway like a hammer.

That’s why golf gloves, which are often an overlooked piece of kit, are a necessity. Gloves create more friction and stability on the club than the skin on your hand, which prevents irons and drivers from twisting when striking the ball, which could lead to a sub-par golf shot.

How many golf gloves do you need?

Most golfers wear one on their lead hand (often the least dominant). For example, a right-hander will wear a glove on their left hand and a left-hander on their right. Although there have been exceptions, like Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey (Google him).

What should you look for when buying a glove?

Despite what some say, size matters. You don’t want a glove that’s too tight as it will restrict your movement, but if it’s too big, it’ll feel uncomfortable and won’t feel tacky enough on the club’s grip. Ultimately, a golf glove should feel like a second skin.

You will also want to think about the conditions you’ll be playing in most. It’s a good idea to wear rain gloves in winter when it’s tanking down.

Some golfers stick to a brand once they’ve found a glove that fits well, while others stick with the same glove for far too long (not advised) and wonder why their performance isn’t improving.

Below, we outline some of the best golf gloves to help you optimise your game, whether you’re a 28 handicapper or scratch golfer.

Shop the best below

Sounder Golf Glove

Let’s face it. Golf clobber can be ugly with more focus on practicality than style. Fear not, dear reader, Founder - co-led by the creative director of excellent British clothing brand Folk - is the antithesis of bang-average-looking golf wear.

This glove is no exception. Its sharp, traditional-ish design comes with clever touches, including a well-placed star motif and subtle logo on the strap. It is also made from premium Cabretta leather with perforation on both the back of the fingers and palms to keep your hands cool.

It’s grippy, lightweight and as robust as golf gloves come. A solid performer you won’t be embarrassed to take out of your bag.

Buy now £15.00, Sounder

TaylorMade Rain Control gloves

It’s reasonable to expect rain if you play golf in the UK, so you better be prepared. TaylorMade’s rain control gloves are some of the best wet weather golf gloves on the market.

This pair of gloves not only look the part but perform exceptionally well when it’s lashing down – partly because of the clever element tech microfiber material.

Rain gloves can be on the thicker side but these are surprisingly thin (45mm), which helps to keep an element of feel when chipping around the greens.

Buy now £24.99, Amazon

Footjoy RainGrip Gloves

This sleek pair of Footjoy gloves are perfect for wetter conditions. They’re quick-drying, super-grippy and incredibly comfortable. The best winter golf gloves should make your hands feel secure on the club to give you that confidence when it’s belting down, which these gloves do. Not forgetting, they come with a handy ball marker and neat tee holder – though it’ll not be to everyone’s taste. Design-wise, they look spot-on and hold up well in heavier rain.

Buy now £17.99, American Golf

Inesis WW Glove

If you’re getting into golf and don’t want to splurge on expensive gear, Decathlon is a good place for the essentials. This synthetic Inesis number is one of the best golf gloves available in the price range. It fits true to size, works well in summery conditions (not so good if it’s raining) and is well perforated to ensure your hands don’t get too sweaty. Fit is true-to-size, it’s aesthetically sound and relatively grippy for the price.

Buy now £8.99, Decathlon

Under Armour Medal Glove

They say a golf glove should be skin-tight, and we can attest to this being the case for Under Armour’s Medal Glove. Perhaps the best synthetic golf glove on the list for the price, it comes with light, breathable material and a textured palm surface that grips the club well. The design is lovely, and because of the synthetic material, it’s harder wearing than leather comparisons. A solid pick for under a tenner.

Buy now £9.99, Under Armour

TaylorMade Tour Preferred Glove

Serious golfers will love this traditional-looking golf glove by TaylorMade. It is made from AAA Cabretta Soft Tech Leather and brilliantly designed to optimise control. The skin is super-thin, meaning it’s one of the best golf gloves of our picks when it comes to feeling (there’ll be no need to take it off when pitching). Although it’s made from premium leather and isn’t the most perforated, it doesn’t leave your hand feeling clammy – even in hotter conditions.

Buy now £15.44, Amazon

Titleist Players Flex Golf Glove

A go-to for golfers who want the best golf glove for all-around performance, this Titleist stalwart offers style, substance and practicality. It’s made from Cabretta leather, is well perforated in all the right areas, and is reasonably durable.

The classic-looking glove also gives a high level of comfort and control when handling clubs in dry conditions. It’s reasonably flexible so that you won’t feel restricted in your swing, but it doesn’t sag after a few rounds of golf as some leather gloves can.

Buy now £16.49, American Golf

Vega golf glove

Are you a golfer that values simplicity and tradition? Then you’ll probably like this soft Cabretta leather golf glove by Vega. Although not the prettiest to look at, it comes in a high-quality glove with perforation holes on both the fingers and palms. The premium material also provides a nice feel giving you confidence on the tee. It also performs pretty well in wet conditions as it’s relatively moisture resistant.

Buy now £19.95, Vega

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Countdown to 2023 games begins as Team P.E.I. returns from Canada Summer Games

    The 2022 Canada Summer Games have wrapped up, and Team P.E.I. is taking the competition home with them. The Games' closing ceremony was presented on Sunday night following two weeks of competition in the Niagara region of Ontario. The ceremony, held at a park overlooking the world-famous Niagara Falls, ended with a fireworks show as the Canada Games flag was handed over to the future hosts, Team P.E.I. The province will host the 2023 Winter Games in just six months' time, since these summer game

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • 2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant

    NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018. She hasn’t competed

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.