The Best Golf Courses in New York
1 . (1) Shinnecock Hills G.C. (pictured above), Southampton •
2. (2) National G. Links of America, Southampton •
3. (4) Fishers Island Club • 4. (3) Winged Foot G.C. (West), Mamaroneck •
5. (5) Friar’s Head G.C., Baiting Hollow •
6. (6) Oak Hill C.C. (East), Rochester •
7. (7) Bethpage State Park (Black), Farmingdale •^
8. (8) Sebonack G.C., Southampton •
9. (9) Garden City G.C. •
10. (10) Winged Foot G.C. (East), Mamaroneck •
11. (11) Maidstone Club, East Hampton •
12. (12) Quaker Ridge G.C., Scarsdale •
13. (14) Hudson National G.C., Croton-On-Hudson • 14. (16) Sleepy Hollow C.C., Scarborough-On-Hudson •
15. (13) Piping Rock Club, Locust Valley ≈
16. (18) The Creek, Locust Valley ≈
17. (15) Atlantic G.C., Bridgehampton
18. (NR) Silo Ridge Field Club, Amenia
19. (19) Westchester C.C. (West), Rye ≈
20. (NR) Wykagyl C.C., New Rochelle
21. (17) Glen Oaks Club (White/Blue), Old Westbury
22. (18) Deepdale G.C., Manhasset
23. (21) Oak Hill C.C. (West), Rochester
24. (23) The Bridge, Bridgehampton
25. (20) Fenway G.C., Scarsdale
26. (NR) Westhampton C.C., Westhampton Beach
27. (29) Meadow Brook Club, Jericho
28. (27) Atunyote G.C., Verona ^
29. (24) Crag Burn G.C., East Aurora
30. (30) Century C.C., Purchase
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.
Originally Appeared on Golf Digest