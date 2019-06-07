The Best Golf Courses in Oklahoma

Golf Digest
We rank the top venues in Oklahoma (2019-'20)

The Best Golf Courses in Oklahoma

We rank the top venues in Oklahoma (2019-'20)

  • (1) Southern Hills C.C. (13th hole pictured above), Tulsa •

  • (2) Oak Tree National, Edmond •

  • (3) Karsten Creek G.C. Stillwater ^

  • (4) The Patriot G.C., Owasso

  • (6) Twin Hills G. & C.C., Oklahoma City

  • (8) The Territory G. & C.C., Duncan ^

  • (5) Oak Tree C.C. (East), Edmond

  • (10) Cedar Ridge C.C., Broken Arrow

  • (9) Oak Tree C.C. (West), Edmond

  • (7) Oklahoma City G. & C.C., Nichols Hills

KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)
America's 100 Greatest Course
America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18




Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next