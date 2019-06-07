The Best Golf Courses in Oklahoma

(1) Southern Hills C.C. (13th hole pictured above), Tulsa •

(2) Oak Tree National, Edmond •

(3) Karsten Creek G.C. Stillwater ^

(4) The Patriot G.C., Owasso

(6) Twin Hills G. & C.C., Oklahoma City

(8) The Territory G. & C.C., Duncan ^

(5) Oak Tree C.C. (East), Edmond

(10) Cedar Ridge C.C., Broken Arrow

(9) Oak Tree C.C. (West), Edmond

(7) Oklahoma City G. & C.C., Nichols Hills

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18











Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

