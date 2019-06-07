The Best Golf Courses in North Carolina

We rank the top venues in North Carolina (2019-'20)

  • (1) Wade Hampton G.C. (7th hole pictured above), Cashiers •

  • (2) Pinehurst Resort (No. 2) •^

  • (3) Diamond Creek G.C., Banner Elk •

  • (7) Old Town Club, Winston-Salem •

  • (4) Eagle Point G.C., Wilmington ≈

  • (5) Mountaintop G. & Lake Club, Cashiers ≈

  • (6) Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte ≈

  • (8) Grandfather G. & C.C., Linville ≈

  • (10) Charlotte C.C. ≈

  • (9) Forest Creek G.C. (North), Pinehurst ≈

  • (13) Roaring Gap Club

  • (12) Dormie Club, West End

  • (17) Tobacco Road G.C., Sanford ^

  • (15) Linville Ridge C.C.

  • (16) Champion Hills Club, Hendersonville

  • (11) Sedgefield C.C., Greensboro

  • (19) C.C. Of North Carolina (Dogwood), Pinehurst

  • (14) Forest Creek G.C. (South), Pinehurst

  • (20) Pinehurst Resort (No. 8) ^

  • (21) Biltmore Forest C.C., Asheville

  • (22) Pine Needles Lodge & G.C., Southern Pines ^

  • (23) The Cliffs At Walnut Cove, Arden

  • (NR) Mid Pines Inn & G.C., Southern Pines ^

  • (24) Old North State Club, New London

  • (NR) Treyburn C.C., Durham

KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)
America's 100 Greatest Course
America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18




Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.

