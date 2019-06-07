The Best Golf Courses in North Carolina
(1) Wade Hampton G.C. (7th hole pictured above), Cashiers •
(2) Pinehurst Resort (No. 2) •^
(3) Diamond Creek G.C., Banner Elk •
(7) Old Town Club, Winston-Salem •
(4) Eagle Point G.C., Wilmington ≈
(5) Mountaintop G. & Lake Club, Cashiers ≈
(6) Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte ≈
(8) Grandfather G. & C.C., Linville ≈
(10) Charlotte C.C. ≈
(9) Forest Creek G.C. (North), Pinehurst ≈
(13) Roaring Gap Club
(12) Dormie Club, West End
(17) Tobacco Road G.C., Sanford ^
(15) Linville Ridge C.C.
(16) Champion Hills Club, Hendersonville
(11) Sedgefield C.C., Greensboro
(19) C.C. Of North Carolina (Dogwood), Pinehurst
(14) Forest Creek G.C. (South), Pinehurst
(20) Pinehurst Resort (No. 8) ^
(21) Biltmore Forest C.C., Asheville
(22) Pine Needles Lodge & G.C., Southern Pines ^
(23) The Cliffs At Walnut Cove, Arden
(NR) Mid Pines Inn & G.C., Southern Pines ^
(24) Old North State Club, New London
(NR) Treyburn C.C., Durham
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.
Originally Appeared on Golf Digest