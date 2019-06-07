The Best Golf Courses in North Carolina

(1) Wade Hampton G.C. (7th hole pictured above), Cashiers •

(2) Pinehurst Resort (No. 2) •^

(3) Diamond Creek G.C., Banner Elk •

(7) Old Town Club, Winston-Salem •

(4) Eagle Point G.C., Wilmington ≈

(5) Mountaintop G. & Lake Club, Cashiers ≈

(6) Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte ≈

(8) Grandfather G. & C.C., Linville ≈

(10) Charlotte C.C. ≈

(9) Forest Creek G.C. (North), Pinehurst ≈

(13) Roaring Gap Club

(12) Dormie Club, West End

(17) Tobacco Road G.C., Sanford ^

(15) Linville Ridge C.C.

(16) Champion Hills Club, Hendersonville

(11) Sedgefield C.C., Greensboro

(19) C.C. Of North Carolina (Dogwood), Pinehurst

(14) Forest Creek G.C. (South), Pinehurst

(20) Pinehurst Resort (No. 8) ^

(21) Biltmore Forest C.C., Asheville

(22) Pine Needles Lodge & G.C., Southern Pines ^

(23) The Cliffs At Walnut Cove, Arden

(NR) Mid Pines Inn & G.C., Southern Pines ^

(24) Old North State Club, New London

(NR) Treyburn C.C., Durham

KEY TO SYMBOLS

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.

