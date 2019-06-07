The Best Golf Courses in Montana

1. (1) Rock Creek Cattle Co., Deer Lodge ≈

2. (5) The Reserve At Moonlight Basin, Big Sky

3. (3) Wilderness Club, Eureka

4. (2) The Stock Farm Club, Hamilton

5. (6) Iron Horse G.C., Whitefish

6. (7) Old Works G. Cse. (14th hole pictured above), Anaconda

7. (8) Yellowstone C.C., Billings 8. (9) Northern Pines G.C., Kalispell ^ 9. (10) Black Bull G.C., Bozeman 10. (NR) Eagle Bend G.C. (Eagle/Bear) Big Fork













KEY TO SYMBOLS (2017-’18 ranking in parentheses) • America’s 100 Greatest Course ≈ America’s Second 100 Greatest ^ America’s 100 Greatest Public Course NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

