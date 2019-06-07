The Best Golf Courses in Michigan

1 . (1) Crystal Downs C.C. (pictured above), Frankfort •

2. (2) Oakland Hills C.C. (South), Bloomfield Hills •

3. (3) Arcadia Bluffs G.C., Arcadia • ^

4. (4) Kingsley Club, Kingsley ≈

5. (5) Forest Dunes G.C., Roscommon ≈ ^

6. (6) Lost Dunes G.C., Bridgman ≈

7. (7) True North G.C., Harbor Springs

8. (New) The Loop (Black), Roscommon ^ 9. (9) Point O'Woods G. & C.C., Benton Harbor 10. (New) The Loop (Red), Roscommon ^ 11. (11) Lochenheath G.C., Williamsburg

12. (10) Marquette G.C. (Greywalls) ^

13. (14) Oakland Hills C.C. (North), Bloomfield Hills

14. (12) Tullymore G.C., Stanwood ^

15. (17) Orchard Lake C.C.

16. (13) Franklin Hills C.C., Franklin

17. (15) Bay Harbor G.C. (Links/Quarry), Bay Harbor ^

18. (19) Belvedere G.C., Charlevoix

19. (21) Indianwood G. & C.C. (Old), Lake Orion 20. (23) Boyne Highlands Resort (Heather), Harbor Springs ^

21. (16) Grand Traverse Resort And Spa (The Bear), Acme ^

22. (20) Wuskowhan Players Club, West Olive

23. (22) Barton Hills C.C., Ann Arbor

24. (18) Eagle Eye G. Cse., Bath 25. (NR) Meadowbrook C.C., Northville







































KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not ranked in 2017-’18











Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.

