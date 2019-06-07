The Best Golf Courses in Louisiana

1 . (2) Squire Creek C.C., Choudrant

2. (1) The C.C. of Louisiana, Baton Rouge

3. (3) Oakbourne C.C., Lafayette

4. (5) Koasati Pines G.C., Kinder ^

5. (6) TPC Louisiana (18th hole pictured above), Avondale ^









KEY

(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)

• America’s 100 Greatest Course

≍ America’s Second 100 Greatest Course

^ Public course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18











Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

