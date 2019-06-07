The Best Golf Courses in New Hampshire

Portsmouth C.C..jpeg Courtesy of Portsmouth Country Club

1 . (1) Baker Hill G.C., Newbury

2. (2) The G.C. of New England, Stratham

3. (3) Lake Winnipesaukee G.C., New Durham

4. (5) Portsmouth C.C., Greenland ^

5. (4) Lake Sunapee C.C., New London









KEY

(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)

• America’s 100 Greatest Course

≍ America’s Second 100 Greatest Course

^ Public course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18











Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 60 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

