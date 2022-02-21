Who is the best girls high school basketball senior in the Midlands? Vote now

It’s time to vote for The State’s Midlands high school basketball senior Girls Player of the Year. Voting ends at noon Friday, and you can vote as many times you like. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page on Friday. (This is not scientific and is meant to be just for fun.)

Senior basketball Player of Year nominees

Mya Carroll, Saluda: Carroll has been a stat-stuffer for the Tigers by averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 4.7 steals per game.

Ashari Lewis, Keenan: Lewis has helped the Raiders to the Class 3A quarterfinals by averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Tyra Myers, Hammond: Myers has gone over 2,000 points in her career. This season, she is averaging 22.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game. She signed with St. Francis (New York).

Anala Nelson, Lower Richland: Nelson has helped the Diamonds to the Class 3A quarterfinals by averaging 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Nelson was selected to participate in the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Game and signed with Austin Peay.

Alexis Sexton, Lexington: A four-year starter, Sexton is averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3. 1 steals per game. Lexington is in the Class 5A quarterfinals. She signed with Francis Marion.

Daja Taylor, Newberry Academy: The guard has scored over 2,000 career points and is averaging right around 25 points per game this season.

Ashlyn Watkins, Cardinal Newman: The McDonald’s All-American is averaging 20.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game. She has signed with South Carolina.

Ariana Wilkes, Spring Valley: Wilkes is a force in the middle and led the Vikings with 11.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. She was selected to participate in the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Game.

Imani Williams, Dreher: The Blue Devils guard averaged 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.1 steals per game. She signed with New Orleans.