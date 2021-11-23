The best gifts for women on sale for Black Friday 2021.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re looking to put a dent in your Christmas shopping this Black Friday 2021, look no further: We’ve put together a list of all the best gifts for women that also just happen to be on sale. These are the items women covet, love, and have on their wish lists, from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, AncestryDNA and more.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Here’s our guide to all the best gifts for women available this Black Friday. Be sure to shop these favorites quickly though, we expect stocks to sell out extremely quickly.

1. For the woman who’s always put together: Revlon’s Hot Air Brush

Best gifts for women on sale: Revlon brush

A miracle tool beloved by women young and old, Revlon’s one-step brush dries and volumizes at the same time, giving you salon-quality hair straight at home. Amazon users rave over the brush, with almost 325,000 buyers giving it an average 4.6 stars. Available in seven different colors and with three heat-speed settings, the Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of those rare hair tools that somehow works for everyone.

Get the Revlon Hot Air Brush from Amazon from $34.88 (Save $13.09 to $25.11)

2. For the woman who loves her home: Airomé Sonic Diffuser

Best gifts for women on sale: Airomé diffuser

A well-reviewed essential oils diffuser, Airomé's diffuser has a beautiful gray glaze and a quatrefoil pattern. Amazon users love the way it is lit from the inside, as well as its stylish design. They also say it’s “easy to clean” and “easy to use,” which is always a bonus. Plus, it's our favorite essential oil diffuser as it's both portable and extremely quiet, perfect for a cozy night in.

Get Airome’s Sonic Diffuser from Amazon from $29.99 (Save $1.99 to $17.38)

3. For the tea lover: A Manatea silicone tea infuser

Best gifts for women on sale: Manatea infuser

If you’re looking for a gift for an animal lover who loves a good steep, you’re in luck. This Manatea silicone infuser is both fun and functional. Just fill your new little buddy with loose leaf tea, perch them on the lip of your mug, and soon enough you’ll have a nice hot cuppa. It’s easy to clean and made of food-safe silicone, which means it’s also reusable and environmentally friendly—something that the often endangered manatees would probably appreciate.

Story continues

Get the Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser from Amazon for $9.90 (Save $1.09)

4. For the woman who’s always on her feet: A Renpho Foot Massager

Best gifts for women on sale: Renpho massager

A foot massager is one of those things that no one ever really buys themselves but that everyone really appreciates getting. Renpho’s foot massager is heated all the way around the foot, and comes with three different massage modes: Full, instep and bottom. All the pressure levels can be adjusted to suit the user’s tastes (which we loved), and the massager even comes with a remote control, so your gitee can sit back and let their worries—and their aches—slide away. Amazon users give it an average 4.4 stars, with some buyers noting in their reviews that it’s especially great for plantar fasciitis sufferers.

Get a Renpho Foot Massager from Amazon for $149.99 (Save $40)

5. For the woman who hates to clean: Eufy 11s

Best gifts for women on sale: Eufy 11s

If the woman you’re buying for hates to clean consider picking up Anker’s Eufy robot vacuum cleaner. Widely beloved on Amazon, more than 50,000 buyers gave it a 4.5-star rating, writing in their reviews that it does a “great job,” is “easy to clean,” and is especially effective at picking up pet hair. It's also our favorite budget vacuum thanks to its excellent suction capabilities and ability to navigate to hard-to-reach areas.

Get Anker’s Eufy 11s Robot Vacuum from Amazon for $137.98 (Save $92.01)

6. For the woman who loves a good mani/pedi: A UV nail lamp

Best gifts for women on sale: Gel UV lamp

Looking for a gift for someone who spends hours at the spa? Maybe someone who’s always griping about how they need to get their nails done? Consider a UV nail lamp, which will allow that favorite woman in your life to do salon-quality gel manicures from the privacy of their own home. Amazon users love SUNUV’s lamp, which can handle both fingernails and toenails and has a smart sensor to let the user know when their gel is set. Amazon buyers also call it “fast” and “convenient,” and for the price—less than the cost of one gel manicure in most places—you really can’t go wrong.

Get SUNUV’s Nail Lamp from Amazon for $22.94 with coupon below price (Save $7.05)

7. For the woman who's curious about her family history: Ancestry DNA

Best gifts for women on sale: AncestryDNA

Every family’s got its own historian. They’re the person who knows all the second cousins’ names and can tell you just where in “the old country” your relatives came from. This year, consider picking up that person an Ancestry DNA test so they can get to know themselves—and their family—that much better. The tests come in three tiers, with the most basic offering going for just $59 right now. We loved Ancestry DNA as it was easy to use and gave stellar results just within a few weeks. Your giftee can discover where their ancestors come from and maybe even connect with a long-lost cousin!

Get an AncestryDNA Kit starting at $59 (Save $40 to $50)

8. For the light sleeper: A sleep mask

Best gifts for women on sale: Nidra eye mask

Is your giftee always complaining about her lack of sleep? Snag her Nidra’s eye mask, which is lightweight and completely blocks out all light. It’s also contoured to the face, meaning sleepers can blink comfortably and they won’t wake up actually looking like they’ve worn a mask on their face all night. Amazon users say it’s great for side-sleepers or couples where one partner might like to stay up later or sleep with the lights on.

Get the Nidra Eye Mask from Amazon for $13.95 (Save $8)

9. For the stressed-out woman: A weighted Gravity blanket

Best gifts for women on sale: Gravity blanket

Weighted blankets have been a hot commodity for a few years now, but that doesn’t mean everyone’s tried one yet. If you’ve got a high-strung relative who always complains about not getting enough sleep, consider picking them up a weighted Gravity blanket. They’ll thank you for it. This 20-pound blanket comes in three colors and fits a twin bed. (There are different weights and sizes available, as well) Gridded stitching helps the weight stay evenly distributed, and the blanket’s cover is machine washable. It's also our favorite weighted blanket as it provided just the right amount of pressure without feeling suffocating.

Get the Gravity Blanket for $150.50 with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY30 (Save $64.50)

10. For the woman who loves to cook: The Always Pan

Best gifts for women on sale: Always Pan

If you use Instagram, you’ve seen the Always Pan. Beautifully colored and designed, the Always Pan replaces eight different pieces of cookware in your kicthen—great if your giftee is low on cabinet space. We liked how “versatile” the pan is, saying “If your kitchen routine involves simple, quick meals, then the standard Always Pan will do the trick.”

Get The Always Pan for $99 (Save $46)

11. For the fitness enthusiast: A pair of lululemon leggings

Best gifts for women on sale: lululemon leggings

lululemon leggings are popular for a reason: They’re not only great-fitting, stylish pants, but they’re also available in a whole range of lengths and cuts. The brand’s Wunder Under leggings are yoga classics and would make a great gift for anyone who works out indoors or outdoors.

Get lululemon Leggings starting at $69 (Save $19)

12. For the woman who loves to learn: A Masterclass subscription

Best gifts for women on sale: MasterClass

Since its inception, Masterclass has been offering up celebrity- and academic-led courses intent on spreading information and education to its subscribers. Its base of classes is incredibly broad, and subscribers can learn from everyone from astronauts to RuPaul. When we tested out Masterclass, we found it “incredibly motivating" and worth the money. Plus, you can pick up two memberships for the cost of one right now!

Get 2 Masterclass subscriptions for $180 (Save $180)

13. For the makeup aficionado: A Tri-Fold vanity mirror

Best gifts for women on sale: DeWeisn Tri-Fold Mirror

A must-have item for aspiring makeup artists and YouTube lovers, Deweisn’s tri-fold vanity mirror has 21 built-in LED lights, touch sensor technology and has three different magnification settings. With almost 16,000 buyer ratings, it’s holding down a 4.5 star average on Amazon, with users saying they love how portable and expensive-seeming it is.

Get Deweisn’s Tri-Fold Vanity Mirror from Amazon from $26.33 (Save $4.65 to $5.95)

14. For the one who owns every gadget from Apple: Apple Watch Series 7

Best gifts for women on sale: Apple Watch Series 7

If they don't own one already, an Apple Watch would be a fantastic gift for the one who is always on their iPhone. We tested the popular Apple Watch Series 7 and it is the best smartwatch we've ever tested, thanks to its stellar fitness tracking and blood oxygen sensor and larger display. Give the gift of our favorite smartwatch so they can have all of their notifications, music, and texts at their fingertips all the time.

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 from Amazon from $379.99 (Save $19.01)

15: For the woman who’s always taking pictures: The Polaroid pocket photo printer

Best gifts for women on sale: Polaroid Hi-Print

Got a relative who’s always taking family snaps but doesn’t have anything on her walls? Consider helping them break free from digital purgatory by purchasing them this cute little Polaroid pocket printer. The sleek Hi-Print model uses Bluetooth technology to sync to a user’s phone so they can easily print out 2x3 photo prints in just about 50 seconds. The prints can be stuck anywhere, and with the Hi-Print mobile app, users can add borders, filters or even emoticons to their photos before they print them. It’s also pocket-sized and portable, just in case you didn’t think it could get even more fun and handy.

Get Polaroid’s Hi-Print pocket photo printer from Amazon for $89.99 (Save $10)

16. For the health nut: Philips Airfryer XXL

Best gifts for women on sale: Philips Airfryer

Air fryers are one of the trendiest (and most useful) kitchen gadgets, as they offer a way to make home-cooked fried food that’s healthier than your local McDonalds. The Phillips Airfryer XXL is the best air fryer we tested and would make a great gift for anyone who likes to cook and eat semi-healthy, and of course, has extra kitchen counter space. From frozen fries to hamburgers to Nashville hot chicken, this gadget could handle it all.

Get the Philips Airfryer XXL on Amazon for $249.95 (Save $100)

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get shopping tips, deals, product reviews, gift guides and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2021: The best gifts for women on sale right now