The Best Gifts for Women in 2021: From Silk Pillow Sets to an Adele ’30’ Vinyl

Choosing the right gift for the leading lady (or ladies) in your life can look different for every person: no gift is one-size-fits all. In fact, the most thoughtful gifts aren’t necessarily the most expensive or luxurious (although some certainly can be), but rather display that you’ve shown interest in their interests, hobbies (and maybe even obsessions) over the past year.

From Bala Bangles for the girl who loves her at-home workout, to a Kindle Paperwhite for the avid reader to Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs makeup for the woman who likes to get glammed up, here are the best gifts for women to shop this year.

Adele ’30’ Vinyl

Courtesy of Amazon

The vinyl boom is still booming. Since overtaking CD sales for the first time last year, fans continue to rush to get their hands on physical LPs from their favorite artists. And their popularity makes sense. Owning a record can feel like a special act of loyalty to the artists that are important to people and can double as a fun way to show off music taste in the form of wall decor. Adele fans will likely want to add to their record collection with the singer’s latest album “30,” which became an instant best-seller on almost every retailer that added it to their shelves upon release. But if the person you’re gifting has other top artists, you can always check out Amazon’s Vinyl of the Month Club to explore other retro LPs to gift. Take your present to the next level by pairing it with the best-selling Victrola record player, currently 22% off.

Buy: Adele ’30’ Vinyl $39.97

Dusen Dusen Striped Cotton Bathrobe

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Just because something is “basic” that doesn’t mean it can’t have a little kick of fun. Upgrade your loved one’s skin care routine with an ultra-chic, exceedingly fun bathrobe fro designer Ellen Van Dusen. You don’t have to be an extrovert to love their playful patterns and especially soft terry-cloth fabric. It’s a great way to make the end and start of your day feel special and unique. Get this because you know they would never buy it for themselves, and they deserve a little treat.







Tower 28 Tinted SPF

Courtesy of Sephora

The hot new clean beauty line everyone is whispering about is Tower 28. Gift something that’s both incredibly trendy but also, protective. Wearing face sunscreen on the daily is super important for skin health, but how do you avoid pasty white undertones or avoid messing up the texture of your makeup? This is where tinted SPFs come to the rescue, promising both full-face coverage and hours worth of UV protection. SunnyDays’ Tower 28 is a new favorite among beauty gurus, who love it because it’s mineral free and boasts a natural finish that’s safe for sensitive or problematic skin. Check out more mineral sunscreens and face sunscreens, according to these celebrity makeup artists and dermatologists.







Paperclip Chain Necklace

Courtesy of Madewell

The layering trend isn’t going anywhere and this simple paperclip necklace from Madewell is perfect for stacking on top of your favorite pieces — or even wearing alone as a delicate statement piece. An extender chain means you can adjust the length to your liking and the gold-plated brass promises to last years without wearing down or tarnishing.







Shhhowercap

Courtesy of Amazon

No one keeps your hair dry and frizz-free while showering like Shhhowercap which is a total (very chic) reinvention of the shower cap. It’s made out of nanotech and hydrophobic fabric that is 100% water repellent and resistant, fits all your hair in one swoop, is machine washable and perhaps best of all, lasts literally forever. We’ve had the same cap forever and ever and it’s still adorable and still protects out hair from copious washes. Plus, they come in dozens of fun patterns and colors.

Buy: Shhhowercap Reusable Shower Cap $43.00

Boy Smells Violet Ends Fragrance

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Boy Smells is back with another delicious fragrance. This time with Violet Ends, a vibrant floral scent with notes of smoked papyrus and tobacco leaves. The warm and spicy aroma, mixed in a lighter violet fragrance, is a great blend for those who like their scents to be wholly unique but still feminine. And it doesn’t hurt that all of boy Smells products come in such gorgeous packaging and branding. And if you want more, don’t forget the Kacey Musgraves created candle.







P.F. Candle Co.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

These LA-made candles and reed diffusers have shunned the over-done votives and holders to save you money. Who needs an ultra-expensive candle when the scents from these soy-based creations are just as luxurious? And if you’re looking for something flame free, the diffusers offer a subtle but completely natural bouquet of aromas to fill your home. Favorite scents? You can’t go wrong with the warm “sandalwood rose” mixture, the sunny “golden coast” blend and the classic “amber & moss.”







Shearling Everything!

Courtesy of Haven Well Within

Last year it was all about the faux furry slipper, this year it’s shearling darlings. Kick off your UGG elastics and instead lounge in the comfort of these adorable sherpa slippers from. If you’re looking to take your fluffy wool accessory outside, you could go bold with the Birkenstock shearling sandal or clog. Or you can really commit and get the all-over shearling clogs from Madewell. No matter what you pick, you’ll be comfortable.







‘Taste: My Life Through Food’

Courtesy of Amazon

Anyone with Italian roots, a love for cooking or an infatuation with the 61 year-old heartthrob will want to dive right into Tucci’s newest best-selling book, which doubles as a memoir of the award-winning actor and cookbook. But in his new book, the focus is less about the recipes and more about the stories behind them, from shooting foodie films such as “Julie & Julia” and “Big Night” all the way back to his experiences in the kitchen while growing up in Westchester, New York. Check out more gifts for pop-culture obsessed foodies in this roundup of celebrity cookbooks, in addition to these “Top-Chef” inspired gift guide for chefs.

Buy: Tucci Cookbook $18.14

Milk Bar Holiday Truffle Trio

Courtesy of Milk Bar

Whether you’re gifting a veteran Milk Bar fan or indoctrinating a newbie to the beloved bakery’s cult following, you can’t go wrong this with this sample of their classic Cake Truffles, one of their best-selling baked goods. The fall assorted box includes their world-famous Birthday flavor, in addition to Chocolate Birthday and a limited-time Apple Cider Doughnut Cake.







Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs Makeup

Courtesy of Amazon

If you know someone who can’t get enough of the Italian 90’s glam that Lady Gaga donned as Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli in “House of Gucci” then this mini makeup set from the pop star’s cosmetics collection, which she tested out while on set in Europe, makes for the perfect gift or stocking stuffer. Each of the four shades is inspired by and named after an iconic Italian star from previous eras, such as Sophia Loren and Elsa Peretti.

Buy: Haus Labs Mini Lipstick Set $58.00

Bala Bangles

Courtesy of Amazon

This at-home workout, first introduced on “Shark Tank,” can help anyone you know majorly step up your exercise routine, especially for those with busy schedules who can’t make it to the gym every day. Designed to be worn on the wrists or ankles, the best-selling set includes two one-pound weights that fit everyone. They’re an easy way to add resistance to yoga, running, aerobics, Pilates, walking, core training or even when you’re just out and about, making them a smart alternative to dumbbells, since they’ll never limit your range of motion. They come in a range of colors. Here, check out more genius “Shark Tank” products that can work as gifts this year.

Buy: Bala Bangles $49.00

Nesting Trays

Courtesy of Open Spaces

Give anything you own an attractive home with these adorable nesting trays, that can help store everything from makeup and jewelry to spices and keys. Open Space’s products are also great because they choose their materials responsibly, using materials that have a lower impact and longer lifespan such as recycled plastic, aluminum and solid ash wood. Here, check out more eco-friendly gifts to shop this year.







DIY Candle Kit

Courtesy of Madewell

Madewell has a bunch of high-end DIY kits on their site that make thoughtful presents for those who like to keep their hands busy. This best-selling candle kit has everything they need to recreate the luxurious candles from Reisfields NYC, including all-natural soy wax, a reusable glass jar, dried flowers and energy stones for a fragrance that blends sandalwood and cardamon. Crafters might also like this tie-dye kit for adults.







The Art of Bob Mackie

Courtesy of Amazon

Everyone loves a hardcover coffee table book, but we so seldom know what to select from the stacks of giant books in our local retailers, so here’s out suggestion. If you have someone in your life who loves Cher, Elton John, Tina Turner, sequins, features and boas that you must give them “The Art of Bob Mackie.” This gorgeous hardcover book has a forward from Carole Burnett and an afterward by Cher. In between those, pages and pages of stunning fashion shots of Mackie creations. Looks from the Academy Awards, magazine covers, stage shows and film. Leaf through the astounding creations of the three-time academy award nominated costume designer and be filled with joy.







Natural Silk Pillowcase (25% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Show the woman in your life that that deserve to sleep like a queen. Nothing feels more luxurious (and promises a restful night) better than a silk pillow set. Not only are they cool to the touch when the blankets get too warm at night, but they can even help with fine lines and wrinkles thanks to the silk’s amino acids known to improve skin. Plus, this set is currently 25% off, meaning you don’t have to spend more than $20 for this lush gift.

Buy: Natural Silk Pillowcase $20.99

Love Memoir by Iman Perfume

Jason Smith/Everett Collection

Iman’s first-ever fragrance that she released in November, inspired by the icon’s famous love story and marriage with David Bowie, sets a pretty high bar. Named Love Memoir, the floral blend has notes of bergamot, black currant and coconut, based in vanilla and vetiver. There’s no telling if you will also meet the love of your life while wearing Iman’s beloved new scent, but whose to say you won’t?







Landsdownunder Cashmere Throw

Courtesy of Amazon

There’s no going back once you’ve experienced a cashmere throw, especially when it’s from Italian-owned brand Landdownunder. The luxurious basket weave throw, part of the 2021 round up of Oprah’s favorite things, is made from pure cashmere and lambs wool. And you save nearly $50 with this limited-time deal on Amazon.

Buy: Cashmere Throw $198.40

Loewe Mohair-Blend Scarf

Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

No one wants to spend upwards of $200 on a scarf on their own, but that’s exactly why opulent accessories like these make for such perfect gifts. Because if this is sitting in her closet, she’ll find a way to wear the hell out of it. Loewe’s scarf is made in Spain from a fuzzy Mohair blend spun with wool for an ultra-soft and warm feel. It’s color-blocked with gorgeous hues of pink, brown and green, and fashion-heads will appreciate the leather logo patch embossed with the house’s Anagram label.







Half-Zip Sweater

Courtesy of J. Crew

From pastel pinks and blues to neutral browns and whites, this classic J. Crew zip-up comes in a bunch of different colors to match anyone’s style. Metal detailing and a dramatic collar give it a sophisticated silhouette for important meetings or events, while a relaxed fit makes it great for staying cozy in the house, too.







Kindle Paperwhite

Courtesy of Amazon

The reader in your life will absolutely love the all-new Kindle Paperwhite, heralded as the best e-reader on the market. After several generations of the kindle, the latest iteration has outdone itself with a waterproof surface, and a slimmer and lighter design. Each Kindle is also equipped with either 8 GB or 32 GB of storage depending on price. If they also like audiobooks and podcasts, double it with a membership to Audible Plus Premium, which offers unlimited access to more than a million titles.

Buy: Kindle Paperwhite $129.99

Headspace Subscription

Courtesy of Headspace

If the woman you’re gifting isn’t a spa person, then Headspace is the next best way to show how much you care about their well-being. There are few people who wouldn’t do well for some meditation and stress relief after this past year, and Headspace is one of the best ways for beginners to get into mediation. With hundreds of mediation guides and courses, sleep hacks, wake up routines and more, a Headspace subscription is the perfect gift — especially with their special holiday promo that knocks down the annual price by $30. Check out more membership and gift cards that work as last-minute gifts.







Fitbit Luxe Activity Tracker (33% Off)

Courtesy of Target

This smart watch doubles as a sleek accessory, with a vibrant color display that tracks everything from daily fitness routines to stress management. The Fitbit is a great option if you know someone who doesn’t need all the bells and whistles on the Apple Watch but will appreciate its other high-tech tools such as a 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and sleep score, and a Daily Readiness app that helps optimize schedules and routines.







Our Place Always Pan

Courtesy of Our Place

Cookware never seemed like the sexiest gift, that is until Our Place introduced their buzzy Always Pan, that set the world ablaze upon its release earlier this year. The sleek enamel-cast piece gives Le Crueset a run for its money, claiming to replace the traditional eight-piece cookware set with the ability to steam, saute, braise, sear, fry, boil and more.







Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Courtesy of Amazon

Anyone who chugs through their work day with a coffee mug in hand will be obsessed with this fun gadget from Ember. The smart mug comes with an extended battery life to keep drinks warm for up to 1.5 hours or all day on the newly redesigned charging coaster. Pair it with the app to set temperatures, control presets and receive notifications. Pair it with a coffee delivery subscription for a more personalized touch.

Buy: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug $99.95

Tatcha Glowing Skin Set

Courtesy of Sephora

Tatcha is an A-list favorite. Celebrity makeup artist Sean Harris, who’s worked with the likes of Chloe x Halle and Lori Harvey, cites the skincare brand as one of his holy grail products for the red carpet, and this comprehensive set is a perfect introduction to the brand’s all-in-one routine. It includes a cleanser, skin softener, rice polish foaming enzyme and dewey skin cream: all the products necessary to complete the four-step Japanese skincare ritual for purifying, polishing, plumping and nourishing the skin. Each formula in the set is inspired by the staples of the Japanese diet, powered by Hadasei — a proprietary complex of rice, algae and green tea.







