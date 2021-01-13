Best gifts for mum 2021: Thoughtful and personalised present ideas

Abha Shah
·6 min read
(Composite)
(Composite)

Gift shopping can be an… experience, particularly when buying something for someone who means so much.

Mums, and mother figures like your grandma, aunties and close family friends, can be notoriously tricky customers, whether they’re hard to shop for in the first place, or because a gift to her needs to convey the sorts of things that are difficult to wrap up in a bow.

Yet, there are special presents that will hit the mark, from gourmet hampers to indulgent beauty she'd never splash out on for herself.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the sheer choice on offer, we’ve sifted through the selection to bring you a gift guide filled with things every mum is bound to love. Mother may know best, but we’ve got the right gift to bring her joy and happiness no matter the occasion.

See our favourites below

Lola Rose London Mama Necklace

Treat your mum to the bling she deserves with this Mama necklace from London-based designer Lola Rose. For something as special as the starring lady in your life, it is crafted in sterling silver but available in gold, rose gold or rhodium plating. The letters are embellished with diamonds and set individually across the 37cm chain. We also love the iterations from cult LA jeweller Jennifer Meyer (£675), the playful Alison Lou (£705), Aurum + Grey (£260) and Rachel Jackson (£65).

Wolf & Badger
Wolf & Badger

£275 | Wolf & Badger

Roberts Beacon 320 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Dusty Pink

Whether she loves warbling along to ABBA while washing up or wants to catch up on podcasts in style, Roberts first ever Bluetooth speaker, the Roberts Beacon, is the perfect upgrade to her audio kit. It offers rich sound in multiple directions, and it's portable too with 12 hour playback, so she can take it everywhere from the garden to trips out once spring arrives.

Available in a choice of three elegant colours.

Roberts
Roberts

£149.99 | John Lewis

Also available at Roberts

PUMA Suede VTG Trainers

For a suitably seasonal pair of new kicks, it doesn't much more stylish than Puma's suede pair, in a shade called High Risk Red. They're available in an array of sizes and come with metallic gold logo detailing for that extra flair.

PUMA
PUMA

£77 | PUMA

Snail & Hare beauty gift vouchers

Small businesses need our support now more than ever. If you're thinking about spoiling your mum with a chic new manicure, a facial or a relaxing massage, head to Snail & Hare, a new salon just off Oxford Street. We can vouch for the manicures; done with ethical vegan varnishes, you can add an array of cool nail art looks designed by the salon (so you won't get it anywhere else).

There are also packages to book in for head-to-toe pampering.

Snail & Hare
Snail & Hare

Book now

Rachel Jackson London Star Studded Bangle Gold

A simple piece of jewellery that will suit all tastes, this gorgeous gold bracelet is finished with tiny star etchings. Guaranteed to get the mum nod of approval. Also available in silver.

Rachel Jackson London
Rachel Jackson London

£150 | Wolf & Badger

Also available at Rachel Jackson London

Lashify Control Kit

Salon trips are on hold for the time being, but you can still give the gift of fabulous lashes thanks to Lashify. Offering an easy way to DIY lash extensions at home, the starter kit will see her peepers framed with dark, dramatic lashes in no time at all. Application is a little fiddly to begin with, but once you’ve got the knack, applying the delicate lashes is a breeze - trust us, we’ve got the killer wink to prove it.

Lashify
Lashify

£106.98 | Lashify

Galerie du Thé

If your mum loves nothing more than relaxing with a fresh brew, open up her world with the delightful gift sets at luxury tea house, Galerie du Thé. There are artisan leaves from some of the world’s best producers - varieties include Black, Green, Oolong and White teas along with a selection of elegant accessories and teaware to make sure she gets the most out of every sip.

Galerie Du The
Galerie Du The

Shop now

PortoVino Classic Collection bag

This innocent-looking bag has a boozy little secret - it can hide two whole bottles of vino (or 1.5L) in a zippered insulated pocket which will keep it chilled for hours. She can use it now for wintry park walks with her pals, and into the spring and summer for picnics and days out. The minimal design means it will go with everything and there’s plenty of room in the main compartment for all the essentials. Much chicer than a cool bag.

PortoVino
PortoVino

£69.95 | Amazon

Estee Lauder Limited-Edition Gold Advanced Night Repair, 50ml

Housed in a beautiful gold gift bottle, Estee Lauder's Advanced Night Repair may just be the show-stopping present you have been searching for. The hero product is a must for mature skin; simply smooth a few drops onto the face and neck before bed for glowing, younger-looking skin.

Estee Lauder
Estee Lauder

£82 | Estee Lauder

Jo Malone Midnight Musk & Amber Cologne, 100ml

Is she a fan of beautiful scents? If so, Jo Malone London is always a sure-fire win. This particular fragrance, Midnight Musk & Amber, was inspired by 20s railroad glamour and has a gorgeous faceted cologne bottle. It’s pure magic.

Jo Malone London
Jo Malone London

£105 | Jo Malone

Bo-Kx

Flowers are a forever-favourite gift with mums, whether its for their birthday, Mother's Day or an occasion like Christmas. While there are plenty of incredible florists to choose from, Bo-Kx is the latest to bloom onto the scene. Their USP? Instead of cards, they're offering video messaging, where the recipient can scan a unique QR code to watch a video message from you on their phone. A very 2020 way to send a heartfelt message if you can't be together this Christmas.

Bo-Kx
Bo-Kx

Shop now

Shop the best flower delivery services in the UK

Edge of Ember x Inthefrow Orion Necklace - Gold

This stunning necklace of 18ct gold-plate with topaz stones is the perfect way to let your mum know how much you care. Made in collaboration with Inthefrow’s Victoria Macgrath, it’s inspired by the brightest conselltation in the night sky and is a simple but chic piece that’s bound to become her favourite piece in her jewellery box. Engraving and gift wrapping available.

Edge of Ember
Edge of Ember

£195 | Edge of Ember

One4all Gift Card

For the mums that are impossible to buy for, the One4all Gift Card covers all bases. Whether she wants to splash out on a new piece of homeware or update her 2021 wardrobe, this little card can help. Shop goods from more than 55,000 stores across the UK - think M&S, John Lewis, Rituals, H&M, Warehouse, The Perfume Shop, B&Q and lots more.

And if you've left getting her gift to the eleventh hour, the card can be sent directly to her phone by getting the One4all Digital Gift Card instead. Just be sure to load it up with a healthy amount to avoid a Christmas scolding - you can add anything from £10 to £120.

A gift card may seem impersonal, but for mums with particular or exacting tastes, it's the perfect way to let her get what she really wants.

One4all
One4all

Shop now

The White Company Cashmere Bed Socks

Gorgeously made and beautiful on the skin, these socks will save your mum from the scourge of chilly toes this winter. As well as this elegant camel shade, they come in pale blue, rose and clean white.

the White Co
the White Co

£36 | The White Company

Read More

Best gifts for her: the presents to obsess over in 2020

Best scented candles 2020

Best online beauty stores for makeup, skincare and beauty tools

Best anti-ageing products for dry skin: lotions, oils and serums

Best skin serum for sensitive skin

11 best retinol creams and serums for 2020

Best gifts for her: the presents to obsess over in 2020

Latest Stories

  • NHL reports 27 positive COVID-19 tests during camps, including 17 from Dallas

    The league said in a release Tuesday that it conducted approximately 12,000 tests administered to more than 1,200 players over the period from Dec. 30 to Monday.

  • Harden's frustrations with Houston boiling over: 'I literally have done everything that I can'

    "I mean, this situation is crazy. It's something that I don't think can be fixed."

  • LeBron wins bet mid-game with wild 3-pointer against Rockets

    "A bet isn't official until you look a man in the eye."

  • Report: Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller was part of mob that stormed Capitol

    Olympic swimmer Klete Keller, known as a Trump supporter, reportedly invaded the Capitol as part of last week's riots.

  • Kyrie Irving to be investigated by NBA and reportedly miss at least 3 more Nets games

    The curious case of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is only growing more complicated.

  • Senators owner Eugene Melnyk backtracks on 'robust' plan to host fans

    Eugene Melnyk says his "robust public safety plan" includes "health protocols ranging from proper physical distancing, rapid testing and mask-wearing at all times" inside the Canadian Tire Centre.

  • NBA, players association agree to new COVID-19 health and safety protocols

    Amid widespread coronavirus concerns wreaking havoc on the league, the NBA and its players association reached an agreement on Tuesday requiring additional health and safety protocols for the current season.

  • The North Division makes every Canadian team a contender ... almost

    On the debut episode of the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast, Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston compares the North Division to a candy-induced hyperactive state, explains how Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds fit with the Leafs, and provides his sleeper pick for the all-Canadian division.

  • Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer

    The Seahawks' offense looked broken at the end of the season.

  • Fantasy Hockey: 10 overvalued players you should avoid drafting

    These 10 players are being drafted too high in fantasy hockey considering their track record and 2021 season outlook.

  • Belichick makes powerful statement in rejection of Trump

    The Patriots head coach, a longtime friend of the president, appears to have drawn a line of demarcation, not entirely inconsistent with the NFL's attitude over the past year.

  • As Bruins finally retire O’Ree’s number, it’s time for NHL to also honour its first Black player

    O'Ree's courage and work promoting the game in communities of color reaches far beyond one franchise.

  • Bruce Arians doesn't seem to think 'perfectionist' Tom Brady would work out as a coach

    The Buccaneers head coach has seen Brady's leadership in practice.

  • Not only goalies wear masks: NHL coaches must cover faces

    Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice struggled to blow a whistle while wearing a mask. Barry Trotz couldn't see if one of his New York Islanders players was skating toward him because his mask had helped fog up his glasses. “It was ugly there for a while,” Maurice said. “There’s some challenges to it.” One of the new challenges for NHL coaches this season is the requirement to wear a mask behind the bench during games and on the ice for practices. Now that goaltenders won't be the only masked men around the rink, coaches will learn and adjust on the fly like those in other sports have had to in recent months. “Just being around the rink all day wearing one is an adjustment, but we’ll work it out,” Joel Quenneville of the Florida Panthers said. “Sometimes when you really want to get your point across, you might have to pull your mask down to make yourself clear. But I’ve never changed lines with a face mask on.” Hockey coaches are more responsible than their counterparts in baseball, football or basketball to bark out directions in real time at a fast pace, which makes this an even steeper learning curve. Get ready for loud yelling and maybe a few more bench minor penalties for too many men on the ice. “I used to have a big moustache, maybe that was kind of like a mask,” Dave Tippett of the Edmonton Oilers said. “I’m a mumbler at the best of times. You’ll have to be really clear with who’s going on line changes." One thing that's clear is most coaches won't complain about the extra safety measure to prevent virus spread. Quenneville and his staff have talked about NFL coaches being fined for not wearing face coverings correctly and how they've adapted. Commissioner Gary Bettman told coaches and executives that protocols “are not a suggestion or a recommendation” and the NHL “will vigorously enforce them.” “I’m going to have to do my absolute best to make sure it stays on and stays right,” D.J. Smith of the Ottawa Senators said. "Ultimately the league’s doing it for a reason, and it’s the safety, and I’ll abide by all the rules.” So will John Tortorella, who told the Columbus Blue Jackets on the first day of camp he doesn't want to hear any complaining about health and safety protocols. He said wearing a mask is important and added: “It doesn’t affect me, it will not affect the other coaches.” Colleagues also see it as personal responsibility. “It’s the right move under these circumstances,” David Quinn of the New York Rangers said. “If it helps a little bit, we should all do it, so certainly our staff is embracing it. Our organization’s embracing it and we’re just going to have to manage it.” There are some benefits. Maurice suggested keeping the television cameras off him during games because they won't be able to pick up anything he's saying anyway. Gone — for now — are the days of reading lips of coaches swearing at officials or each other. “Probably be good for me,” Peter Laviolette of the Washington Capitals said. “Nobody will see what’s coming out of my mouth. My mother will be happy." ___ The Canadian Press contributed to this report. ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • NBA's empty attempt at updating COVID-19 protocols ignores the most pertinent problem

    The season was always going to be touch-and-go, but the omission of an updated contact tracing policy gets to the heart of why today’s rules won’t move the needle.

  • After college football's most trying season ever, what did we learn? Seismic change is coming

    There’s little doubt that leaders will label 2020 as a success through adversity. But what’s much more important is how the pandemic-induced financial crunch will fundamentally change college football and the industry as a whole. 

  • Harden says 'crazy' Rockets situation can't be fixed

    HOUSTON — James Harden publicly acknowledged his discord with the Houston Rockets for the first time Tuesday night following back-to-back blowout losses to the Los Angeles Lakers. “We're just not good enough ... I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.” Harden had remained quiet through months of speculation that he is unhappy in Houston. Numerous reports have indicated he’s looking to be shipped to Brooklyn to play with former Oklahoma City teammate Kevin Durant, who left and became an NBA champion with Golden State. For all his accomplishments, Harden is still seeking an NBA title. He’s been asked repeatedly to address the trade rumours since the season began but has deflected questions and refused to reveal any frustration. That all changed after a 117-100 blowout loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night. The Lakers led by 30 points in the third quarter after leading by 27 during a 120-102 on Sunday. Harden didn't elaborate or take any additional questions following his initial comments. Harden’s words will surely be noticed by NBA officials, but it wouldn’t seem that what he said postgame would merit a trade demand — and subject him to a fine. The league has a longstanding rule about players not being able to publicly express a desire to be traded and has issued $50,000 fines in recent years to players like Anthony Davis and Dewayne Dedmon for breaking that policy. Harden was fined $50,000 earlier this season for conduct detrimental to the league related to him not following the health and safety protocols put into place by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association for navigating a season during a coronavirus pandemic. Harden won each of the last three scoring titles by notable margins — 2.3 points over Davis in 2017-18, 8.1 points over Paul George in 2018-19 and 3.8 points over Bradley Beal last season. His 24.8-point average so far this season ranked 18th in the NBA, still putting him among the leaders but obviously well off his usual pace. He’s averaged at least 25 points per game in each of his eight full seasons with the Rockets. The Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a future first-round draft pick before the season in what was seen as an attempt to pacify Harden. So far, the pairing of the two ball-dominant guards hasn't gone well. The Rockets are 3-6 and looked completely overmatched in their last two games against the reigning champions. Wall was asked how he and Harden have worked together on the court so far after Tuesday's game. “It’s a little rocky," Wall said. “I don’t think it’s the best it could be, that’s all I could say.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press

  • James Harden says Rockets 'aren't good enough', John Wall admits 'it's been a little rocky'

    The Rockets guards spoke after Houston's 117-100 loss to the L.A. Lakers on Tuesday night, pushing the team to 3-6 on the season - next to last in the Western Conference.

  • Sun reach four-year extension with coach, GM Curt Miller

    Miller will now be in Connecticut through the 2024 season.

  • NHL top props: Is it time to fade the Bruins?

    Here are some eye-catching puck props with opening night on Wednesday.