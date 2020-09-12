Best Gifts for Movie Lovers

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

This list of gift ideas for movie lovers doesn’t necessarily need a special occasion: We’ve all been spending a lot more time at home than normal, so why not find ways to spruce up your home with posters, books, games, snacks, and even organizing tools perfect for the cinephile in your life?

We’ve collected a wide variety of items that will appeal to fans of all genres, and we’ll continue to update this list with items when we stumble across more movie-related paraphernalia.

Filmmaker Matt Schrader spoke with dozens of film composers — including Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman, John Williams, Trent Reznor, and more — and top-tier directors to examine what makes a film score unforgettable. The influence of a film composer is undeniable, and the creatives behind some of the most iconic film scores in history — “James Bond”, “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Titanic,” “The Social Network,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and “Psycho” — all discuss their craft in this film.

Animation fans and Pixar enthusiasts aren’t the only ones who will be drawn in by the stunning art in this book, which features a comprehensive look back at every film produced in the first 25 years of Pixar’s history. Classics such as “Toy Story” and “A Bug’s Life” are included alongside more recent (but no less important) works such as “Up” and “Toy Story 3.” A foreword by Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter precedes a volume that also includes the complete color scripts for every film (published in full for the first time) along with rare visual development art.

“Of All the Gin Joints: Stumbling through Hollywood History”

By Mark Bailey and Edward Hemingway

This book is more than a guide to Hollywood drinking history — though it does have that, with stories involving Humphrey Bogart’s arrest while protecting his drinking buddies (two stuffed pandas), Ava Gardner’s water-skiing-with-cocktail technique, bathtubs of champagne, and liquor stored in peroxide bottles during Prohibition. Anecdotes from booze-soaked films like “Apocalypse now” and “From Here to Eternity” are featured, plus a list of legendary bars from back in the day. The book also has recipes for 40 of your favorite stars’ go-to cocktails, so you can fix yourself one of William Faulkner’s mint juleps to watch next year’s Kentucky Derby.

This beautifully designed movie trivia game includes multiple ways to play based on difficulty, making it perfect for casual moviegoers and hardcore film nerds alike. The 150 cards feature illustrations from Steve Isaacs, and they’re easily remixed to create your own rules, or play a game based on the included three levels of difficulty include Movie Geek (Easy), Film Nerd (Intermediate), and Cinephile (Expert).

Children, back in the 20th century we actually had to use printed-out tickets when we went to the movies, not QR codes the ticket-taker scans off your phone. This wood and glass shadow box is the perfect receptacle to display your weathered ticket stub collection. An oversized slot on the top makes it easy to include your latest additions, and the box also has a pre-installed hook on the back to hang on the wall. (Gift idea: Those wishful thinking tickets you’re going to get your loved one in the hopes that you’ll actually be able to attend whatever movie it is in person? Present them in this shadow box — it’s way more fun than opening an envelope and a little more theatrical, too.)

This companion to the popular cooking show of the same name features the recipes that YouTuber Andrew Rea makes, all based on a popular TV show or film. Recipes that Rea teaches in this book include the babka from the classic “Seinfeld” episode, the beef bourguignon from “Julie & Julia,” and Bubba’s shrimp from “Forrest Gump.” If you want to really impress someone, try the chocolate lava cake from Jon Favreau’s “Chef” — after you read the foreword from Favreau himself. The book also includes behind-the-scenes stories, never-seen-before photos, and answers to frequently asked fan questions.

This poster includes original illustrations for 100 of the most beloved films (by fans and critics alike), from influential classics to modern blockbusters. Once you’ve seen a film, get out a quarter like you’re playing a scratch-off lottery ticket and uncover the unique icon for each film. Once you’ve finished this bucket list of sorts, the poster fits in an A2 size (16.5″ by 23.4″) frame.

The difference between dorm room decor and grown cinephile memorabilia? A sturdy frame for your favorite movie posters. These two frames are perfectly suited for posters with their large 27″ by 40″ size. There are multiple color options for the 1.125″ wide woodgrain-textured frames (black, gray, white, and natural), and they are made of MDF wood with plastic styrene fronts to prevent breakage. Easy-to-open turn buttons make installing your posters a breeze, and the frames include pre-attached sawtooth hangers that allow for vertical or horizontal wall placement.

This bright and powerful projector has a native resolution of 1280p x 168p, can project on a screen up to 230″, has built-in speakers, a contrast of 3000:1 for brighter images and wider viewing even in lighter or outdoor areas (garages, backyards, camping, etc.), and contains two HDMI ports to hook up your compatible devices (Fire Stick, Chromecast, Mac, PC, laptop, tablet, external speakers, Xbox, DVD player, PS3, PS4, USB stick, iPad, iPhone, Android smartphone, and more). A cooling system helps reduce noise and extend the bulb life, so it’s longer-lasting too. If you’re interested in more projectors, check out this roundup of affordable home projectors (less than $1000) for your movie room or backyard.

Once you get your projector set up, make your living room (or backyard or part of your studio apartment or wherever you plan to watch) feel a little more like the movie theater with some freshly popped popcorn. This kit comes with four fancy popcorn seasonings — White Cheddar, Tangy Dill Pickle, Sweet & Salty Kettlecorn, and Sizzling Sriracha — along with a container of premium white gold popcorn kernels (non-GMO and grown in the USA, if you’d like to know their provenance) so you can pop your own. (The seasonings are good on other food, too, like potatoes, nuts, chips, pretzels, and even ice cream if that’s what you’re into.)

Not exactly proficient with the stovetop corn-popping method and want to make your life (or the life of your loved one to whom you are gifting this) easier? Or just want a way to make popcorn a little healthier by not using any oil? This silicone bowl can make fresh, crisp popcorn without any oil — and you can serve directly from the bowl, so no additional dishes to clean up. It’s collapsible for convenient storage and easy to clean.

Okay, so this definitely could fall under the practical-but-disappointing “socks for Christmas” category, but these clear plastic organizers are perfect for de-cluttering any media lover’s TV area. They’re the perfect size for DVDs, video games, and other electronic accessories. Plus, since we’re all spending more time at home than ever before it’ll make everyone’s lives easier if things stay organized in the places where you spend the most time. Each of the bins in this eight-pack can hold up to 25 DVDs, making them perfect for organizing your collection in any way you please. (Alphabetical? By genre? The world is your oyster.)

Prefer some candy with your movie snacks? This Amazon care package includes a wide variety of junk food (Skittles, Cracker Jack, cookies, and more candy for your sweet tooth, microwave popcorn, peanuts, pretzels, and chips for the savory lovers) plus a code to rent a DVD from Redbox.

