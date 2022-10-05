Best gifts for him 2022: Present ideas for men who have everything

(Press images)

If you’ve spent more hours than you’d like to admit scouring high and low for the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, but have still come up short, welcome to the only gift guide you’ll need from now on.

When searching for the ideal gift for the man in your life, our dedicated edit is here to save the day - not to mention your precious brain cells. Shopping can be tough, often even harder for people you know really well.

To that end, we’ve put together a selection of the nicest gift ideas designed for men of all tastes. We’ve cherry picked the best, most wonderful ideas that will leave him beaming, whatever the occasion.

We’re talking everything from cool tech and practical DIY accessories to boozy gifts and stylish accessories that’ll update his wardrobe in a flash, ready for whatever 2022 throws at him.

Whether you’ve budgeted for a little luxury, or want to make a grand gesture to thank him for being your personal rockstar, consider this your cheat sheet to giving him the best present ever.

Shop our favourite gifts for men below

Fashion

AMI Ami de Cœur-logo organic-cotton T-shirt

Parisian brand Ami make some of the best T-shirts in the business. Crafted in a midweight cotton in a deep red, it’s the perfect Christmas tee - and even features a little heart to show how much you love the recipient. Maybe he’ll even wear it on the day itself.

Buy now £145.00, MatchesFashion

Norse Projects Twill Sports Cap

Every man needs a quality baseball cap in his accessories arsenal - and, in our humble opinion, a six panel structure is always better than five. Crafted in a fern green, Norse Projects’ offering is a minimal design with their classic ‘N’ motif, that’s understated enough for even the fussiest of men. The best news? If it’s a win, you can get it in three colours.

Buy now £65.00, Norse Projects

Axel Arigato A-Dice Lo Sneaker

Founded in 2014, Axel Arigato has become a cult favourite for sneakerheads globally in as little as eight years - so it’s time to get your favourite man on trend. One of the brand’s more recent additions, the A-Dice Lo sneaker, has a vintage appeal with suede, leather panelling and a bold contrast logo and gives them a modern update with the use of recycled fabrics and a colourful sole. His favourite kicks, but better.

Buy now £195.00, Axel Arigato

Basic Rights Hidden Placket Shirt - Blue

London-based brand Basic Rights use end-of-roll fabrics from larger luxury brands, minimising waste, and ensuring amazing quality - making for the perfect guilt-free Christmas presents.

This blue shirt has just the right levels of elevated design details without scaring off the men in your life who are a little less fashion-forward.

Buy now £85.00, Basic Rights

Tekla Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Pyjama Shirt and Shorts

Copenhagen based brand Tekla are sleepwear afficionados, with a vast range of striped and block colour pyjamas crafted using lightweight organic cotton. Whether he sleeps in a set, or just needs something to wear whilst lounging around at home, there’s never a bad time to receive a pair of PJs.

Buy now £119.00, Mr Porter

TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph

If you’re happy to splash out on a serious style investment, there’s few gifts nicer than a luxury watch.

TAG Heuer’s motor-racing inspired timepiece is a treasure - think 44mm fine-brushed and polished steel case, gorgeous green face and chronograph counters - that will stand the test of time.

Buy now £4750.00, Beaverbrooks

Levi’s 501 Original Jeans

The holy grail of denim brands, every man would be happy with a pair of Levi’s. The classic 501 fit is the perfect straight leg - and if he still prefers them super skinny, it’s time to give him the cold hard truth that these would look much better. Seeing as they were originally designed nearly 150 years ago, they’ll never go out of style

Buy now £100.00, Levi’s

Carhartt WIP Script Embroidery Sweater

If you’re looking for a brand that will work for men far and wide, you can stop your search with Carhartt WIP, the European line of the classic American workwear brand. Not only do they create quality pieces with understated design details, whether it’s T-shirts, sweatshirts, or accessories, but they do it at a great price point - and this sweater is a crowd pleaser.

Buy now £89.00, End Clothing

Cubitts glasses

Artisan specs brand Cubitts may not be the most obvious choice when it comes to gifting, but its line of chic specs are so splendid they’re worth a second look.

Available with prescriptions or as sunglasses, the core collection starts from £125. All frames are handmade in the King’s Cross workshop, slashing their carbon footprint. Splash out on the bespoke glasses (from £325) and not only will you be able to choose from a wider selection of colours, but they’ll be made to his exact measurements to ensure the perfect fit too.

Find more fancy frames here.

Buy now £125.00, Cubitts

Grooming

Patricks FS1 Volcanic Sand and Crushed Diamond face scrub

Perhaps the best face scrub you’ll ever try, Patricks’ formula not only smells incredible, but is also packed full of active ingredients that reduce ingrown hairs, eliminate dead skin cells and thoroughly clean pores, not to mention age-defying peptides, multivitamins and anti-irritants that leave skin smoother, clearer and well nourished.

Buy now £58.00, Selfridges

PHILIPS OneBlade Pro Face QP6530/15 Wet & Dry Shaver

Beards may be all the rage right now, but if your guy goes against the grain with a clean shave, he may appreciate a new piece of kit to update his grooming kit. Enter Philips and its new OneBlade Pro Shaver, designed to leave skin so buttery smooth he won’t be able to stop touching it.

It’s a versatile little thing, able to trim, shave, create clean lines and touch up edges, meaning it’s ideal whether he’s fresh faced, likes a degree of stubble or has full-on face foliage to maintain.

Buy now £59.99, Boots

Le Labo Santal 33 Shower Gel 237ml

Master perfumer Le Labo creates addictive scents - and Santal 33 is our personal favourite. What better way to wake up every morning than lathering up in the shower surrounded by notes of sandalwood, leather, and iris? Enriched with vitamin E, aloe vera, and flaxseed extract, it will leave his skin feeling soft, smooth, and perfectly conditioned - and he’ll smell divine.

Buy now £39.00, Liberty London

Tom Ford Noir For Men Extreme Eau De Parfum 100ml Spray

A new fragrance is always well received - especially if it’s Tom Ford. A masculine, woody perfume, it’s a rich and intense scent that’s perfect to wear through autumn and winter. Long-lasting and well priced for a large 100ml bottle, it’s the ideal gift for the modern gentleman.

Buy now £140.00, The Fragrance Shop

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Lifting And Firming Face Mask - Pack Of 5

With party season fast approaching, 111SKIN’s face masks are a quick fix to tired and dull looking skin - whether it’s in preparation for the night, or to banish the hangover the next day. Packed full of potent actives, anti-ageing ingredients, and powerful peptides, these will tighten, diminish fine lines, lift, and sculpt.

Buy now £95.00, 111SKIN

Oral-B iO9 Electric Toothbrush Black Onyx

A gleaming, healthy shine - what better gift to bestow on your nearest and dearest? The new Oral-B iO performs better than its predecessors with six times more plaque removal using a frictionless magnetic drive and tech to guide you to having a dentist level, can’t-stop-running-your-tongue-over-them clean every day.

Buy now £250.00, Boots

Manscaped The Performance Package 4.0

You probably recognise Manscaped from Pete Davidson’s campaign for them back in July, and the good news is that it’s now available in the UK. The brand’s performance package contains everything the well groomed man needs. With a skin safe electric trimmer for shaving the, ahem, sensitive areas, a ear and nose hair trimmer, and a range of products to stop chafing and ingrown hairs. The personal grooming package he never knew he needed.

Buy now £120.00, Amazon

Gadgets

AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

Hot off the press - Apple has just released the second generation of the iconic AirPods Pro, so there’s little chance any special man in your life has them yet. With a brand new chip for better audio quality, double the noise cancellation, higher touch control functionality, and even a speaker that can play a noise when you misplace them, they’re an upgrade that’s worth it.

Buy now £249.00, Amazon

Potensic Upgraded A20 Mini Drone 3

One for the big kids, Potensic’s mini drone is perfect for beginners who want a bit of airbourne fun. At the width of an iPhone, it’s unlikely to cause any unwanted homeware-related damage, and it will even fit in your pocket. And at £35.99, it’s great if you’re on a budget.

Buy now £35.99, Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3

We’ve all been there - starting every New Year with the promise of getting fit but struggling to stick to the promise in the dreary months of January and February. To help with the annual struggle, why not treat him to a Fitbit? The Versa 3 has a battery that will last 6 days, built-in voice assistants, GPS, heart rate monitors and activity and sleep trackers, with the option of peraonlised insights through the Fitbit app. It’ll keep the resolutions in check.

Buy now £169.00, John Lewis

Kodak Luma 150 Projector

With home movies making a revival and camping trips high on the holiday agenda this summer, gadget-loving guys will be astounded at the abilities of this palm-sized projector.

Kodak’s Luma can project up to 150 inches onto virtually any surface, making it an essential piece of tech for garden parties, staycations or just to watch the footie in another room in peace.

Buy now £249.99, Argos

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

Ultimate Ears’ latest release, the Wonderboom 3, is an ultraportable speaker. Dust and water resistant, drop proof, 360 degree sound and bass and 14 hours of battery, it’s a mini speaker that packs a big punch measuring at just 10.4cm by 9.5cm. You can even pair two together for serious stereo - double the speakers, double the fun.

Buy now £89.99, Amazon

Apple AirTag Bluetooth Tracker - Pack of 4

Whether it’s losing your keys, misplacing your wallet, or ending up stranded at an airport without your luggage, everyone could do with a pack of AirTags that show you the direction and distance of your lost item. The battery lasts for over a year, is easy to replace, and is even water resistant so no need to worry if you drop your keys in a puddle. Pair it with the AirTag Loop for an added extra.

Buy now £99.00, Currys

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Offering crystal clear audio at a snip of the price of its peers, Google’s wireless in-ear buds are designed to keep him entertained whether he’s out walking the dog or commuting to the office. It’s packed to the rafters with features, such as voice commands, auto-volume adjust (handy on a noisy tube journey) and a long-lasting battery in the charging case that can go the distance all day long. Despite the high tech, using it is intutive; if he needs to take a call, picking up is as simple as a quick tap on the Bud.

Buy now £99.99, Currys

Approach S62 Black Ceramic Bezel with Black Band

Fuel his golfing obsession with Garmin’s smart watch which not only tracks his game, but will give him helpful pointers on improving it too. Think of it as a wrist-worn golf pro: this thing can display wind speed, suggest clubs to use and give helpful tips on the best direction to aim, plus loads more helpful features. Will suit golf-mad dads to a tee.

Buy now £249.99, Decathlon

Home

Artemest Port Life Framed Print By Slim Aarons

For a gift he’ll keep forever, artwork is the way to go - and it doesn’t get better than Slim Aarons’ photographs of the Italian Riviera. A candid caught moment from 1977 in the Portofino marina, it’s a timeless image that would elevate any family home or bachelor pad. Registered with Getty Images, it’s an authorised print that’s accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. And it’s already framed.

Buy now £660.00, Artemest

Diptyque Baies Candle 300G

One of luxury French fragrance brand Diptyque’s best selling scents, the Baies candle has a fresh fragrance, with notes of blackcurrant and Bulgarian rose, that would enhance any household. In a masculine black hand-blown glass jar, it’s the larger size that has a burning time of 75 hours.

Buy now £75.00, Diptyque

Soho Home Collier Tumbler, Set of Four

A set of whiskey tumblers is a necessity in the drinks cupboard of every man. Finding inspiration in the warm tones at Soho House Barcelona, this set of four from Soho Home wouldn’t look out of place in the sepia-toned era of the Seventies. If you’re feeling generous, pair with their crystal decanter for a full set.

Buy now £63.00, Soho Home

Steamery Cirrus Travel Steamer

Let’s be frank - is there any man who enjoys ironing? We think not. So it’s time to help them wave goodbye to the arduous chore with Steamery’s travel steamer. With a speedy 25-second start up time, small portable design and heated plate, which even leaves Oxford shirts and pleated trousers looking crisp, he’ll never have to pick up an iron again.

Buy now £110.00, Mr. Porter

Johnstons Of Elgin Fringed Striped Merino Wool Throw

A timeless throw is welcome in any stylish household. Draped over a sofa or chair, Johnstons Of Elgin’s extra-fine merino wool blanket will bring a touch of masculine elegance to any interior setting. And thanks to the navy and grey stripe, it will work with almost any colour palette.

Buy now £275.00, Mr. Porter

Natural History Museum, ‘Vintage Octopus’ Framed Print

A bright print is the quickest way to bring his walls to life. MADE has a selection of cool artwork, including images from the Natural History Museum’s archives - which is where we found this tentacled fellow.

Available in a choice of sizes as well as frames.

Buy now £90.00, MADE

Food & Drink

Glenfiddich 21 Year Old Reserva Rum Cask Finish

Glenfiddich 21 Year Old Reserva Rum Cask Finish is the whisky to buy for special occasions or for gifting the whisky aficionado in your life. It’s definitely not one for throwing back while the football’s on or generously dolling out into cocktails - partially due to its high price but most importantly due to its impressive taste.

Glenfiddich is also one of the most versatile whiskies around, pairing brilliantly with food, cigars or sipping neat (or with an ice cube if you find it a little too intense). Expect a hint of spicy ginger, thanks to its finishing process: this whisky was finished in casks used previously to age Caribbean rum for four months.

Buy now £149.95, Master of Malt

Dishoom: The first ever cookbook from the much-loved Indian restaurant

Transforming the Indian restaurant landscape in the UK, Dishoom’s homage to its Iranian version of Mumbai has won over those looking for affordable and delicious traditional Indian meals.

This cookbook finally spills the secrets on much loved comfort dishes such as the Bacon Naan Roll, Okra Fries and Chicken Ruby. With recipes on how to make your own Garam Masala spice blend, ginger paste and Masala sauce, this cookbook is an absolute must for those who want to nail the basics of India cooking as well as creating impressive dishes for their friends and family.

Alongside beautifully curated recipes comes a tale of eating and drinking in Bombay with beautiful photography, a pull out poster and charming tales of such a culturally and culinary rich country.

Buy now £15.00, Amazon

Laurent-Perrier Brut Millésimé 2012

They say good things come to those who wait, and this Christmas, that couldn't be more true. Ten years in the making, Laurent-Perrier has realised one of its finest vintages to date, making it ready and ripe for gifting.

Laurent-Perrier Brut MilleÌsimeÌ 2012 is crafted from a blend of Crus and is the perfect bottle to pop ahead of that slap-up Sunday lunch you're also prepping for him. Light gold with fine bubbles, it's a crisp serve to truly spoil your favourite guy.

Buy now £54.00, Sainsbury’s

Quarter G/N

If you think moderate drinking is all a numbers game, well - you'd be right.

Take Quarter G/N for instance. It's got around a quarter of the ABV of its stronger sisters at just 12 per cent (traditional gins are normally 40 per cent ABV), which means four G&Ts made with the spirit is the same as one full-tilt one. Each sip delivers a bevvy of light, fruity notes to the tongue: think orange, grapefruit, angelica, coriander and of course, juniper.

Slower drinking, a gentler buzz and maximum flavour; as the brand puts it, "Who said it had to be all or nothing?".

Buy now £24.30, Amazon

Haig Club Mediterranean Orange

Does Golden Balls still hold the magic Midas touch for your man? If that’s a yes, make a beeline for Haig Club, part owned by David Beckham.

The whisky brand has a lip-smacking new addition this summer: Haig Club Mediterranean Orange. It’s inspired by the flavours of the Med with oranges from Seville mixed with orange blossom extract and the signature scotch whisky notes of Haig Club Clubman. A worthy addition to his drinks cabinet.

Buy now £25.00, Haig Club

Cartwright & Butler The Bolton Abbey Hamper

Why give one gift when you can hand over a bundle of goodies in the form of a hamper? Made for foodie fellas, Cartwright & Butler has a vast selection that’s bound to appeal to all tastes, from greedy and gluttonous to gluten-free. We’re eyeing up the generous Bolton Abbey Hamper, which has a little bit of everything: think chocolate, sweet shop candy, preserves, wine and more.

Buy now £140.00, Cartwright & Butler

Milroy’s Soho Drams to Door whisky subscription

A true whisky aficionado is always striving to learn more about the spirit.

For the bloke who’s made more than a few noises about another bottle of the good stuff, help him on his journey to whisky Jedi with a whisky subscription to Drams to Door. Specialising in craft, rare and exclusive whiskies, he’ll receive five 30ml drams in a stylish circular presentation box every month, giving it an extra special edge.

Alternatively, buy one-off whisky flights from £40.

Buy now £34.95, Milroy’s Soho

Victorinox Swiss Classic Utility Block, 6 pieces

Sharpen up his cooking skills with a colourful set of knives from the exoerts, Victorinox. The six-set includes blades to slice through pizza and steak as well as a selection of paring knives and one for tomatoes. There’s also a vegetable peeler to complete the bright, stylish kitchen essential.

Buy now £65.00, Victorinox