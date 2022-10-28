Best gifts for gardeners in 2022: From seeds to gardening tools

Melanie McDonagh
·10 min read
(Pexels)
(Pexels)

Gardeners always have a wish list. Novice gardeners may need basic kit, like decent strong gloves, the single most useful accessory. Old hands will appreciate more sophisticated tools – a grow-house for protecting tender seedings, or a really good loppers if they’ve got shrubs to deal with.

Quality secateurs make great presents – I find one isn’t enough – and the Niwake range from Japanese steel, is among the best. For tools like these, it’s really worth investing in the best manufacturers, and taking the trouble to maintain the tools; cheap tools are a false economy if you have to replace them repeatedly. But if you are on a budget, there are lots of useful gadgets that don’t cost the earth: a Ph monitor, for instance, to establish whether soil is acid or alkaline is an obvious tool when it comes to choosing plants, but most people don’t possess one.

Young gardeners will take even more pleasure in digging their patch if they’ve got their own scaled down kit in fun colours: Burgon and Ball does a lovely robust range for the National Trust. Everyone is up for some seeds, perhaps a heritage variety or a pretty variety for pollinators, and if they come in really lovely packets, so much the better. The Kew Garden range, with packets taken from botanical illustrations, is affordable, but very classy.

If you’re buying for someone who doesn’t have a garden – and many Londoners don’t - think what space they do have: a couple of standard hollies to go outside a front door would be a cheerful, seasonal option for the gardenless. And for the really space-challenged, how about that Seventies staple, a terrarium, A.K.A a garden in a bottle? They’re practically maintenance-free. Or maybe a little glasshouse, with its own micro-climate? A budget option is a gorgeous amaryllis bulb, which is striking, produces flowers about six weeks after planting and is way more fun than poinsettas.

And for those times when the weather is just too bad for gardening, consider a gardening book that you can curl up with for inspiration. A useful guide to medicinal plants would suit an amateur herbalist – and it’s amazing how many common plants do have health giving properties. Or a guide, not just to gardening but to styling the flowers you grow, is really useful, and that includes dried flowers – an increasingly fashionable, eco-friendly option - as well as fresh ones.

2023 could be the year to give up buying bunches of flowers and growing them instead.

See our edit of the best Christmas gifts for gardeners below

Crocus Victorian grow house

My goodness, how I covet this. Fully assembled, it’s the perfect environment for protecting tender plants from frost and bringing on seedlings. The parts are detachable, so you can swivel the roof to allow for ventilation, use just the base for pots or the top as a cloche. The base is a removable metal tray. It comes in square or rectangular form, in cream or khaki powder coated steel and glass. Useful and decorative.

Measurements (excluding 16.5cm legs): L70cm x W41cm x H33cm (without lid) / H51cm (with lid). Base tray L63cm x W33cm.

Buy now £214.99, Crocus

Festive Holly Trees covered in Berries

This pair of standard holly trees is the most Christmassy of presents. The leaves are dark green and glossy with softish prickles; the holly berries are plentiful. It comes in a jolly lollypop shape – not quite how it grows in the wild - which can be maintained fairly easily. These are about 70-90 cm tall but obviously, it’ll get bigger over time.

In spring you get the small white flowers that promise berries for winter. Growing holly can be a bit of a faff, if you have to try to match male and female bushes; this is an easy shortcut.

Delivered from November.

Buy now £39.99, Gardening Express

Urban Botanist Secret Garden amethyst ecosystem with lights

So you don’t have the time to garden or the space? Meet the ready-made terrarium – or, as it was once known, the bottle garden -  which requires no maintenance whatever, on account of the water-retaining grains which release moisture for the three little tropical plants and moss inside. This is a handy sized version which measures 31 x 31 x 32cm, comes with fairy lights and three little amethysts by way of decoration. Made from recycled glass spherical bottle.

Buy now £129.00, Selfridges

The Gardener’s Companion to Medicinal Plants

This is a finely illustrated guide to wild and cultivated medicinal plants, some of them weeds and many of them common. There’s explanation of the traditional uses, followed by a summary of modern scientific research.

Did you know that ordinary hawthorn improves the circulation to the tissues of the heart? Here you get a recipe for hawthorn spiced wine too. Once gardens were household pharmacies; this useful compendium, interspersed with recipes, growing tips and cautionary advice, gets us in touch with our inner herbalist.

Buy now £10.98, Amazon

RHS Red Lion amaryllis bulb

Amaryllis bulbs are a lovely Christmas present and this is a stunner: a whopper, torpedo bulb which produces two to three flower stems – four if you’re really lucky – with four or more flowers on each, six to eight weeks after sowing.

The blooms are striking, in a brilliant cardinal red. It doesn’t come in a box, so pack it up it nicely. If it’s bought as a Christmas present, it should flower in February. And if you follow RHS instructions, you can get it to flower again next year. 60cm tall.

Buy now £11.99, RHS

Fiskars Quantum steel lopper bypass

This is one for the hands-on gardener:  a heavy duty lopper for cutting quite sturdy green branches of shrubs or young trees . It’s relatively light on account of the aluminium body, comfortable to handle and oddly elegant with a cork grip. The company claims that the cutting strength is three and a half times easier than standard mechanisms. It’s suitable for right and left handed users. Length 80cm.

Buy now £99.99, Selfridges

Kew gardening gloves

There is really no bit of kit so basic as gardening gloves and these are just the best. Leather, hand-made, robust and will keep your hands protected from the most tenacious briars and the sharpest rose thorns. Available in S/M and L/XL, they're fleece lined, so they’re comfortable as well as strong. And they come with the Kew Garden crest stamped on the surface – swank, swank. They come in S/M (for most women) and L/XL (for most men). Honestly, good gloves are the best investment for any gardener; I’ve seen synthetic ones actually disintegrate.

Find more gardening gloves here.

Buy now £28.00, Kew

From Seed to Bloom, by Milli Proust

Milli Proust is one of a new wave of bright gardeners and florists, who left London to set up as a flower gardener.

Her big thing is dried flower bouquets as an alternative to flowers imported from across the world. Her style is conversational and non-technical; for a novice gardener she’d be a friendly, accessible guide. Here she gives advice, season by season, not just to growing plants, but on how to style them too. Her arrangements are charming.

Buy now £15.69, Amazon

Sneeboer Heart Shaped Trowel

This looks like a merely whimsical ite: an adorably heart shaped trowel. But don’t be deceived.

This is from a fourth generation Dutch manufacturer, with a reputation for hand-made tools that last. This looks good but it’s also solid, robust, rust-proof with sharp edges and point. Good for bulb planting and precision planting. Ash wood handle and hand-forged steel. Length: 26cm.

Also available at Harrod Hoticultural.

Buy now £49.99, Sarah Raven

Kew Gardens Erysimum Seeds

Obviously Kew Botanical Garden has a fascinating range of quality seeds, but blow the contents…it’s the packets here that are so captivating, taken from lovely botanical prints.

Seriously though, this range of seeds for growing plants for pollinators serves a useful purpose: these are native plants and flowers which provide nectar and food for pollinators, and support the fragile ecosystem. But fear not: they look lovely too.

The range includes the Erysimum, a tough plant in lovely soft colours, several that would be lovely dried, like the Miss Wilmott’s ghost with its silvery grey leaves, and some with captivating names, like Queen Anne’s Lace.  I’d be very happy with a few of these, nicely tied together. Or, pop one in a Christmas card.

Buy now £3.99, Kew Gardens

Crocus House Terrarium, 15 litres

This isn’t exactly a terrarium, as in a self-sustaining ecosystem, but it is a charming glass house for, say, a fern or succulent collection indoors; inside the house the climate will be nicely humid.

Measuring L43cm x W23cm x H40cm, the frame is brass-coloured steel, and it lifts off the base, a black powder covered tray, to allow for monthly, or more frequent, ventilation. Keep away from direct sunlight.

Buy now £84.99, Crocus

Niwaki Mainichi Secateurs

Niwaki does some of the very best Japanese gardening and kitchen tools, and these basic carbon steel secateurs are simple to use and very reliable. They’re bright yellow vinyl with black trim – so hard to lose, even in fading light – and have a good chunky catch at the base. Just take the trouble to read the instructions, and keep them clean and oiled. Its new Shumatsu secateurs are also very good and easy on the hand.

Buy now £46.20, Amazon

RHS Moisture and Ph Soil Meter

This is a very handy stocking filler, which doesn’t require batteries. Establishing the acidic or alkaline character of your soil is crucial when it comes to choosing plants that will thrive; some are very picky. Just flick the switch to go from Ph to moisture monitor and insert in the soil to plant root level.

Buy now £10.49, RHS

Burgon & Ball Children’s Frog Kneeler

This Get Me Gardening children’s garden kit is practical and adorable. The fun frog kneeler is made from soft EVA foam and is waterproof. It’s part of a colourful range in child sizes that includes a lovely watering can, apron and tools made from hardwood and rust-resistant steel. There are lots of rubbish children’s gardening products out there, but this range should last. Getting children interested in gardening is easier if they get to use their own fun kit.

Buy now £16.68, Amazon

Ducks Turtle mat

If there’s one thing that’s guaranteed in horticulture, it’s the mud you bring into the house from the garden. This jolly 85x60 cm washable mat with perky ducks really will diminish the dirt you trail behind you: the cotton pile is designed to trap dirt. The backing is nitrile rubber/latex and 85 per cent of the cotton is recycled. Comes with a five year guarantee, and machine-washable at 40 degrees.

Find more doormat designs here.

Buy now £51.99, Lakeland

Large Blue Spruce Christmas Tree 120-150cm

There are certainly cheaper potted Christmas trees out there, and indeed from gardening express, but this one, if you can afford it, is very classy, with silvery grey-blue foliage and a lovely light pine scent – Nature’s air freshener. This is quite a compact size, around four feet or so, but as you plant it out, year by year it’ll obviously get bigger. Just so you know, it grows to ten feet in ten years. And unlike the cut Christmas trees, this one will lose few needles. Just keep it watered.

Pre-order for delivery from the end of November.

Find more real Christmas trees to buy here.

Buy now £79.95, Gardening Express

Latest Stories

  • Highest-paid NHL players of all-time

    Some of the biggest names in hockey today sit atop the list of the highest-paid NHL players of all-time.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense