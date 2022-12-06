How to give the best gifts this Christmas – and spend less

Jessica Salter
·7 min read
Homemade Christmas - Andrew Crowley
Homemade Christmas - Andrew Crowley

There’s nothing nicer than opening a beaut­ifully wrapped present to find something made by hand, rather than bought in a hurry last-minute. Handmade gifts have a unique character and charm, and little imperfections can sometimes only add to the appeal. So no ­pressure if you’re not particularly artistic.

A homemade present can be especially ­meaningful for people who you don’t see often. “Making a gift for someone can hold a powerful connection between you and the recipient, ­showing that you really do know them,” says Vivien Leung, founder of bath and body brand Verdant Alchemy.

She often makes up scented bath salts for friends and family using her brand’s bath oils – a simple but thoughtful offering.

There are huge benefits to the maker, too. ­Crafting a present can – if you are careful – cost less than a shop-bought one (the cost of your labour is your gift), which could have the added bonus of easing some festive spending.

Jess Salter - Andrew Crowley
Jess Salter - Andrew Crowley

It can also ease the stress of the Christmas period. Research has consistently shown that crafting activities can boost mood and reduce stress, as well as improve mental agility – a bonus festive perk for the maker.

So, with a couple of weeks to go before the big day, consider setting time aside for some relatively simple crafting projects that will be all the more special because they have been made by you.

If you’re feeling extra creative, you could even knit a stocking to put them all in – the ­British wool brand Herd has just launched a beginner-friendly fair-isle pattern for the festive season (£5; herdwear.co). Here are four ideas to try.

Bath salts

“We love creating handmade bath salts for our favourite people,” says Vivien Leung. “It can be so personal, such as picking scents we know they will love most, or scents that will help with their pain points, such as sleep.”

Bath salts decorated with a handmade bow - Andrew Crowley
Bath salts decorated with a handmade bow - Andrew Crowley

What you’ll need

  • A bag of salt crystals (sea salt is fine, while pink Himalayan salt will look prettier)

  • A bottle of scented bath oil or body oil

  • A clean jar and ribbon

Method

1. Measure out 250g of salts and mix in 1-2ml of oil

2. Mix thoroughly, and spoon into your jar

3. Finish by tying a ribbon around the jar and adding a gift tag with a little note

Painted candles

A chic dinner-party present, and more thoughtful than bringing a bottle of wine, is a pair of hand-painted candles. “I always bring candles as a gift,” says Bianca White, founder of candle brand Bable, who points out that the advantage of a hand-painted candle is that you can choose your own motif: “You can match the candles to the recipient’s tablecloth, or create a design really meaningful to them.”

White says painting can be tricky to master at first, so it’s worth a couple of attempts to begin with. The more you paint, the better you get, and even something basic like dots or stripes can look impactful. See White’s Christmas collaboration with fashion and homeware brand Pink City Prints for some design inspiration.

Candles - Andrew Crowley
Candles - Andrew Crowley

What you’ll need

  • Plain cream dinner candles

  • A set of non-toxic acrylic paints (try bakerross.co.uk)

  • A tiny-tipped paint brush

Method

1. Practise your design first on a piece of paper – then paint straight on to the candle using a paint brush, the smaller the better if you want to add detail to your designs. Leave to dry

2. Once dry, treat the candles carefully as the paint can chip off. Wrap them in tissue paper and tie with coloured ribbon

Ceramic pinch pot

The beauty of working with clay is that you are not limited by the forms you can create. Working with just your hands and a few basic tools, you can create beautiful, unique and thoughtful Christmas gifts that carry more meaning and love than something you’ve bought.

A small pinch pot could be used on the table to hold salt or pepper, or on a desk to hold paperclips and other bits and pieces

Clay pot - Andrew Crowley
Clay pot - Andrew Crowley

What you’ll need

  • Air-dry clay

  • Paints and a paintbrush

  • Sealant or varnish

(All available from craft shops such as Baker Ross, or buy a pottery kit, £39, from sculpd.co.uk)

Method

1. Take a handful of clay and roll it into a smooth ball  

2. Press your thumb into the centre of the ball and pinch outwards, forming the opening of the pot  

3. Continue until you have a pot with a even thickness and a circular opening

4. Let it dry for 24-48 hours until it’s a light grey colour

5. When it’s bone-dry, it’s time to paint: apply a white base coat, then when it is dry you can decorate with more colour, if you wish

6. Finally coat it with the sealant or varnish and let it dry for 24 hours

Hair bows

Luxurious fabric bows are back in a big way – both for styling your Christmas tree, and as hair accessories for festive parties.

“My favourite trick at the moment is to take an old dress and add a giant bow to make it feel brand new for the party season,” says Zara-Joy Peters, who hand-makes bows using vintage fabrics and linen (find her on Instagram @thread__makers__club). “It’s easy to play around with the dimensions depending on what you’re after – subtle or show-stopper.”

Handmade bow - Andrew Crowley
Handmade bow - Andrew Crowley

What you’ll need

  • 3 x pieces of fabric: 1 box rectangle (approximately 30cm x 20cm) for the bow, 1 long, slim rectangle (approximately 50cm x 20cm) and 1 small rectangle (to sew around the middle)

  • A needle and thread, or a sewing machine

  • 1 barrette clip

Method

1. For the central part of the bow, fold the 30cm x 20cm piece of fabric right sides together along the longer length and sew along the longest length

2. Turn inside out and flatten it out so the seam is in middle

3. Fold in half again widthways to create a box-shaped rectangle, putting right sides together, and sew along the shorter edge

4. Turn it inside out again and put to one side

5. For the tails, fold the 50cm x 20cm piece of fabric in half, right sides together, and sew all around the edges, leaving a small gap in the middle for turning right side out

6. Bunch the bow and the tails together and sew together in the middle so it all stays in place

7. Add the final, small rectangle of fabric to the middle along with the barrette clip and secure with extra stitches

Run out of time? Try these unique sites for that extra special present

Olivia Lidbury has done the work for you – a gift from one of these online shops will show you really care

Shopping online for gifts this Christmas? There are savvier ways to tackle that list than logging on to the bottomless pit that is Amazon, while still enjoying the one-stop convenience of the e-tail mammoth.

The sites listed here offer a curated edit of beautiful finds, which have actually been handpicked by humans (and not bots), and with equally enticing interfaces (sorry Amazon, but your perfunctory graphics leave us feeling cold).

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to treating the interiors aficionado in your life, so don’t be surprised if you can’t resist adding the odd extra for your own mantle/ drinks cabinet/ bedside in the process. So leave the hordes of crowds on the high street to it, ensure your battery is fully charged, pick the comfiest seat in the house and enjoy browsing with ­purpose. And if someone else is roasting the bird this year, don’t forget to bag something for the host too.

Are you making any gifts this Christmas? Tell us in the comments below

Latest Stories

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

    DOHA, Qatar — Another incomplete performance for Canada at the World Cup. But also a rousing late surge that fell just short in a 2-1 loss to a talented Moroccan side. As in the two previous defeats at the tournament, there were some moments to savour and some to forget. The Canadian men go home wiser and with some more fans, if not wins, after a 36-year absence from the soccer showcase. “It’s been the first time in a long time of being here," Canada coach John Herdman said. "We’d like to have b

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Laurent Dubreuil wins third gold at Four Continents speedskating championships

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil won his third gold as Canada captured four more medals on the final day of racing at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships. Dubreuil dominate in the men's 1,000 metre race, adding to the titles he earned in Friday’s 500 and Team Sprint. The Lévis, Que., native crossed the finish line in one minute, 9.278 seconds, comfortably ahead of Koreans Seong-Hyeon Park (1:09.838) and Tae-Yun Kim (1:10.252). "In terms of results, it was a perfect weekend with three go

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Canada's McIntosh closes out U.S. Open with third medal, earning silver in backstroke

    GREENSBORO, N.C. — Canada's Summer McIntosh earned her third medal of the U.S. Open swimming competition with a silver in the women's 200-metre backstroke on Saturday. The Toronto native set a personal best with a time of two minutes 7.15 seconds, finishing behind world champion Regan Smith of the United States, who set a meet record at 2:05.28. American Josephine Fuller placed third, stopping the clock at 2:09.77 on the final day of the event. McIntosh, 16, won the 400 individual medley on Frid

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu