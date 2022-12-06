How to give the best gifts this Christmas – and spend less

Homemade Christmas - Andrew Crowley

There’s nothing nicer than opening a beaut­ifully wrapped present to find something made by hand, rather than bought in a hurry last-minute. Handmade gifts have a unique character and charm, and little imperfections can sometimes only add to the appeal. So no ­pressure if you’re not particularly artistic.

A homemade present can be especially ­meaningful for people who you don’t see often. “Making a gift for someone can hold a powerful connection between you and the recipient, ­showing that you really do know them,” says Vivien Leung, founder of bath and body brand Verdant Alchemy.

She often makes up scented bath salts for friends and family using her brand’s bath oils – a simple but thoughtful offering.

There are huge benefits to the maker, too. ­Crafting a present can – if you are careful – cost less than a shop-bought one (the cost of your labour is your gift), which could have the added bonus of easing some festive spending.

It can also ease the stress of the Christmas period. Research has consistently shown that crafting activities can boost mood and reduce stress, as well as improve mental agility – a bonus festive perk for the maker.

So, with a couple of weeks to go before the big day, consider setting time aside for some relatively simple crafting projects that will be all the more special because they have been made by you.

If you’re feeling extra creative, you could even knit a stocking to put them all in – the ­British wool brand Herd has just launched a beginner-friendly fair-isle pattern for the festive season (£5; herdwear.co). Here are four ideas to try.

Bath salts

“We love creating handmade bath salts for our favourite people,” says Vivien Leung. “It can be so personal, such as picking scents we know they will love most, or scents that will help with their pain points, such as sleep.”

What you’ll need

A bag of salt crystals (sea salt is fine, while pink Himalayan salt will look prettier)

A bottle of scented bath oil or body oil

A clean jar and ribbon

Method

1. Measure out 250g of salts and mix in 1-2ml of oil



2. Mix thoroughly, and spoon into your jar



3. Finish by tying a ribbon around the jar and adding a gift tag with a little note

Painted candles

A chic dinner-party present, and more thoughtful than bringing a bottle of wine, is a pair of hand-painted candles. “I always bring candles as a gift,” says Bianca White, founder of candle brand Bable, who points out that the advantage of a hand-painted candle is that you can choose your own motif: “You can match the candles to the recipient’s tablecloth, or create a design really meaningful to them.”

White says painting can be tricky to master at first, so it’s worth a couple of attempts to begin with. The more you paint, the better you get, and even something basic like dots or stripes can look impactful. See White’s Christmas collaboration with fashion and homeware brand Pink City Prints for some design inspiration.

What you’ll need

Plain cream dinner candles

A set of non-toxic acrylic paints (try bakerross.co.uk)

A tiny-tipped paint brush

Method

1. Practise your design first on a piece of paper – then paint straight on to the candle using a paint brush, the smaller the better if you want to add detail to your designs. Leave to dry

2. Once dry, treat the candles carefully as the paint can chip off. Wrap them in tissue paper and tie with coloured ribbon

Ceramic pinch pot

The beauty of working with clay is that you are not limited by the forms you can create. Working with just your hands and a few basic tools, you can create beautiful, unique and thoughtful Christmas gifts that carry more meaning and love than something you’ve bought.

A small pinch pot could be used on the table to hold salt or pepper, or on a desk to hold paperclips and other bits and pieces

What you’ll need

Air-dry clay

Paints and a paintbrush

Sealant or varnish

(All available from craft shops such as Baker Ross, or buy a pottery kit, £39, from sculpd.co.uk)

Method

1. Take a handful of clay and roll it into a smooth ball



2. Press your thumb into the centre of the ball and pinch outwards, forming the opening of the pot



3. Continue until you have a pot with a even thickness and a circular opening



4. Let it dry for 24-48 hours until it’s a light grey colour

5. When it’s bone-dry, it’s time to paint: apply a white base coat, then when it is dry you can decorate with more colour, if you wish

6. Finally coat it with the sealant or varnish and let it dry for 24 hours

Hair bows

Luxurious fabric bows are back in a big way – both for styling your Christmas tree, and as hair accessories for festive parties.

“My favourite trick at the moment is to take an old dress and add a giant bow to make it feel brand new for the party season,” says Zara-Joy Peters, who hand-makes bows using vintage fabrics and linen (find her on Instagram @thread__makers__club). “It’s easy to play around with the dimensions depending on what you’re after – subtle or show-stopper.”

What you’ll need

3 x pieces of fabric: 1 box rectangle (approximately 30cm x 20cm) for the bow, 1 long, slim rectangle (approximately 50cm x 20cm) and 1 small rectangle (to sew around the middle)

A needle and thread, or a sewing machine

1 barrette clip

Method

1. For the central part of the bow, fold the 30cm x 20cm piece of fabric right sides together along the longer length and sew along the longest length



2. Turn inside out and flatten it out so the seam is in middle



3. Fold in half again widthways to create a box-shaped rectangle, putting right sides together, and sew along the shorter edge



4. Turn it inside out again and put to one side



5. For the tails, fold the 50cm x 20cm piece of fabric in half, right sides together, and sew all around the edges, leaving a small gap in the middle for turning right side out



6. Bunch the bow and the tails together and sew together in the middle so it all stays in place



7. Add the final, small rectangle of fabric to the middle along with the barrette clip and secure with extra stitches

