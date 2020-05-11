The best GIF-maker apps and websites for 2020

GIFs have become a staple of online conversations. They’re a fun way of expressing your emotions or reacting to a friend’s joke while referencing popular shows and movies. GIFs are also a great way of making online content like blog posts more appealing.

There are different ways of finding GIFs and adding them to your conversations, but you might not always be able to find the perfect GIF for every situation. Looking for the right GIF can be time-consuming. Here are the apps and websites we recommend using if you want to learn how to make your own GIFs.

Websites and desktop software

To get started, let’s look at the extremely clean and useful GIFs.com, a site that makes creating GIFs incredibly easy. To get started, paste the URL for the video you’d like to use as the basis for your GIF. The site currently supports YouTube, Instagram, and Vine — or rather, Vine archive (R.I.P.) — and users can also upload their own video files.

Once you’ve picked out your source material, you’ll come to a simple editor. Select the frames you’d like to convert into a GIF using the timeline located below the video. Then, add a caption, stickers, and a few effects, if desired. There are also experimental features like Ping Pong and other effects to play with.

Once you’re done tweaking things, you’re ready to share your GIF with the world. You can use the provided URL, or download the GIF for re-uploading to another site.

GIFS.com

Giphy has long been the default search engine for GIFs since its library is endless. Giphy’s own GIF Maker lets you simultaneously create and share your creations, and it’s really easy to use. Just pick your source material from YouTube, Vimeo, or Giphy Links, and you can select any portion of the video to turn into a GIF. You can also add captions if you want.

The process doesn’t take long, and the resulting GIFs are instantly uploaded to Giphy. From there, you can share them, download them directly, or tweak them using a variety of tools. You can turn a collection of still images into a GIF, for instance, or edit any of the existing GIFs on the website. In all, this is a powerful tool for any GIF fan, and one worth checking out.

Giphy

BestGIFapps03

The two aforementioned tools are great if you want to use existing material to create a GIF, but what if you intend to create original content? And then i was like… is just what you’re looking for. This simple website turns your computer’s webcam into a machine for creating GIFs, and it couldn’t be easier to use. Just head to the site, click “I want to make a GIF, ” and enable your webcam.

Then, simply pick which of your recorded frames you want to keep and you’re ready to share your GIF. You can then copy the provided URL provided, or download the GIF for your own use. Enjoy!

And then i was like …

With Screen to GIF, you can select a portion of your screen and record anything that happens in that specific area — or at least that’s the idea. The software functions as a simple Windows application — one that makes GIF creation simple. Start the program and you’ll have a few options.

The first option, Recorder, lets us pick a region of the screen to record. The second, Webcam, lets you record GIFs using your computer’s camera. Board lets you record yourself drawing, and Editor lets you edit existing GIFs.

To get started, click Recorder. You’ll see a frame window, which you can resize to select your desired portion of the screen.

Fit this over a video you’d like to turn into a GIF, or into a region of the screen you’d like to record. Then, when you’re ready, hit the Record button. Hit stop when you’ve got what you want, and you’ll be taken to the editing screen.

From here, you can delete sections of your recording, and do things like add captions. A ribbon-based interface means fans of Microsoft Office will feel right at home.

Screen to GIF

BestGIFapps05

If you want an even simpler way to record a portion of your screen, RecordIT is what you’re looking for. This simple application lives in the tray or menu bar and allows you to start recording with just a couple of clicks.

Once installed, click Record, and pick a region of the screen to record. When the recording is done, click the resulting notification to see the result online. From here, you can easily share your creation, or download it for future use.

There’s also an option for a Pro Version on Mac, as well as the ability to integrate with an app if developers are interested in the functionality.

Mac Windows

Ezgif.com

These websites are great for uploading URLs or capturing your own cam footage/screenshots, but what if you already have a folder of images that you want to turn into a GIF? Ezgif.com is specifically designed to help those people up. You can load up to 2,000 image files (max size 100MB in total) to the online creator and turn them into the GIF of your dreams. The tool allows you to adjust the animation speed and frame order, as well as resizing, optimizing and setting a delay timer, etc. The site has a great FAQ if you’re having trouble, too. It’s the best web-based GIF maker for previously saved image files.

Ezgif.com

Mobile apps

If you’ve already got a video — or a collection of photos — that you’d like to turn into a GIF, GIF Toaster can help. This free app lets you turn existing content on your phone into sharable GIFs, all in just a few taps. It has the ability to crop images if necessary. Note that with this and other apps, you will need to make sure that the app is enabled to access the photos on your phone.

iOS

If you are looking to get creative, Giphy Cam can turn your boring GIF into a work of art. Simply hit record or import from your camera roll, once done add filters or effects, then upload the result to the infamous search engine, and your beautiful creation is out in the world. Plus, Giphy Cam is now available for Android.

iOS Android

GIF Me is a simple and straightforward GIF maker app. This application lets you quickly record a GIF and share it with anyone. You can also import videos taken earlier, or put some photos together to make a slideshow GIF. Tools include changing animation speed, adding text or sticker, applying filters, and more. Results can be shared easily, making this a great all-around tool for creating GIFs on your phone. Available for both iOS and Android.

iOS Android

Video to GIF – GIF Maker

If you prefer to work primarily with video on your phone, this iOS app needs to be a constant companion. It can convert both local and iCloud videos to GIFs, or immediately a newly shot video — along with any YouTube videos you may find. While the focus is on video, you can also convert photos, including live and burst photos, and even turn animated text into gives if you prefer. The sharing options are also excellent, especially if you like posting to Facebook and Instagram.

iOS