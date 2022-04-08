Best gas BBQs for gourmet grub in the garden

(Weber)

It’s a tricky time of year. Having recently enjoyed a week of pseudo-spring in which temperatures hit a sweltering high of 17°C in my own little corner of the UK, swiftly pursued by sleet, snow and lows pushing into the minuses, seasonal stability still seems far away.

However, there is no better time to plan for the days that lie ahead, days when the sun shines unabated, blue skies stretch endlessly in all directions and the heady aroma of alfresco fired food combines with the sounds of daytime drinking as garden-based gastronomy bursts fully into being. I speak, of course, of the braai, the cookout, the broil, or as it’s more commonly known in this scepter’d isle, the barbecue.

Some people, like semi-evolved simians or Bear Grylls-esque survival nuts, are happy to perform an intimate dance with potential salmonella, E. coli, campylobacter and listeria by hauling raw food across hot coals until it ‘looks ready’, but these people are savages and not to be trusted with your gastric health. No, when it comes to cooking outside with that winning combination of control and class, you need gas.

But with literally hundreds of alternate options available, which gas BBQ is right for you? How many burners do you need? How portable does it need to be? Do you need an infrared side burner, a built-in thermometer, LED lit control knobs and wireless connectivity with your smartphone? And if you think I’m joking about that last item, brace yourself.

But if you don’t have a clue what you need, worry not, for in the interests of cutting-edge outdoor culinary journalism, I have been selflessly standing around in both sun and snow, flipping burgers and much more besides to bring you my selection of the best BBQs currently about.

Let’s get cookin’…

Char-Broil Performance PRO S 2

Best for: compact cooking without compromise

Returning to the theme of the Great British summer for a moment, let’s start at the first excellent reason residents of the UK will want to consider the Performance PRO S 2 from Char-Broil: it’s weatherproof. Yes, constructed from high-quality stainless-steel, not only is the PRO S 2 robustly built, it can also brush off those sudden, unexpected downpours that so characterise our summer months.

But, of course, withstanding the weather is only one of the Char-Broils considerable talents. A more compact offering for smaller gardens and patios, the PRO S 2 can still cook up ample amounts of food to perfection thanks to its twin stainless-steel burners and Char-Broil’s TRU-Infrared cooking technology which distributes heat evenly across the grill, guaranteeing whatever food you desire will be done to a T.

Featuring a cooking area of 45 x 43.8cm, SureFire tech means that each burner can be ignited independently at the touch of button, freeing you from any faffing around and getting your food grilling underway with utter expediency, while an additional cast-iron griddle allows even more flexibility in how you do it.

Standing 115cm tall and easy to move around thanks to four wheeled feet (with foot locks on two), the Char-Broil Performance PRO S 2 has all the BBQ based covered. And, as a final flair of cryogenically cool sex appeal, they’ve even included red LED illumination on the temperature controllers – cooking with gas, baby!

Buy now £323.99, Amazon

George Foreman GFSBBQ1 Portable Gas BBQ

Best for: portable grilling on the go

Without wishing to come over as all Captain Obvious: gardens are great for BBQs… but what if you don’t have a garden? Or what if you want to break free of the binds of the back garden and get your grill on out in the wilds, say at a beach or campsite? Well, two-time world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman has the ideal answer: the GFSBBQ1 Portable Gas BBQ.

Snazzy on the eye and designed specifically to facilitate the fast BBQing of food out in the great outdoors, this Foreman is no heavyweight itself (ahem), weighing in at just 7.5kg. However, despite the lightness and relatively pint-sized footprint, the GFSBBQ1 provides a quite sizable cooking area of 50 x 37cm, served by 1x .3.5kw burner with instant ignition and monitored by integrated thermostat for meticulous meat manipulating.

Made from alloy steel and available in any colour as long as it’s black, the George Foreman Portable Gas BBQ comes on castors, making it easy to move. Those worrying about scorched earth and staring down the barrel of potential forest fires and other such officials involving unpleasantries can relax – GF’s thought it all through and his GFSBBQ1 Portable Gas BBQ is elevated enough from the ground to prevent grass searing while also allowing for better heat circulation.

For a go anywhere gas BBQ, you really can’t beat the Foreman, for simplicity of use and quality of cooking, it’s a knockout! (sorry).

Buy now £140.00, Amazon

Weber Genesis E-435

Best for: large cook offs

“In the beginning was the word…” is what I always think of when I see the word ‘Genesis’, based on being one of the opening lines of that best-seller The Bible; either that or tiny tub-thumper Phil Collins, one or the other. At least that was the case until I learned of the existence of this: the Genesis E-345 from world-famed BBQ brand Weber.

The company’s most advanced BBQ in some 15-years, it’s hard to know where to start with this beauty of the barbecue world without waxing lyrical in wonder at just what this can bring to your garden-based bash.

First off, it doesn’t limit your alfresco eats to just BBQ, as it is also capable of letting you bake and stir-fry your food thanks to WEBER CRAFTED Gourmet BBQ System compatibility, so already the rule book has been torn up and tossed on the fire. Aside from the side-burner allowing you to sauté, boil water, or warm sauces while you cook, the four-strong burners under the temperature gauge mounted hood come backed by Weber’s largest and hottest Sear Zone to date. The expandable top grate means you can cook enough to satiate the appetites of all around you, regardless of how big your BBQ party has grown.

Fire-up comes courtesy of electronic ignition, locking castors keep everything safely in place, and the extra-large folding prep and serve table is perfect for sorting out the burger buns/baps/cobs/barm cakes (let’s kill that argument right there) and seasoning salad when awaiting the main meaty event.

Okay, it’s expensive, there’s no ignoring that, but for bringing your best BBQ game to the garden, the Weber Genesis E-435 is the word.

Buy now £1900.00, Weber

Kettler Everdure Furnace

Best for: Michelin star-level steak and sausages

What do you look for in a BBQ? It was a question I posed in my intro, but one of the follow-up questions I neglected to include at that point was “Was it developed alongside and endorsed by a celebrity chef?’, which seems foolish with hindsight.

Yes, behold the stunningly minimalist, rather delightfully retro-looking lines of the FURNACE food-firer, conceived and created in a beautiful union between triple Michelin-starred celeb chef Heston Blumenthal and Everdure, a BBQ specialist company that hails from the spiritual home of chucking things on the barbie, Australia - so you know it going to be something special.

A bit of a beast at 1312mm in length x 743mm wide and 1067mm high with hood down and 1447mm with hood up, there’s an epic 2915cm² cooking area. Nicely ergonomic taps on the top allow access to the instant ignition, kicking any of the three independently controlled, high-performance burners into life and heating the grill from stone-cold to time to cook in as little as just five-minutes.

Made entirely from diecast aluminium to keep it rust-proof, the Everdure FURNACE is solidly built for many years of steak-searing service and while you can cook with the hood either up or down, whilst down that extra high hood allows for convection cooking, letting air circulate 360-degrees around food to really infuse the flavour.

Cool-looking, hot in minutes, flexible, sizeable and available in Graphite, Mint or Orange finishes, driving that stereotype home still further, there is little Aussies (yes, all Aussies) don’t know about BBQs and what Heston doesn’t know about flavour wouldn’t fill the back of a postage stamp, so if its effortless BBQ brilliance you seek, the Everdure FURNACE is a no-brainer.

Buy now £899.00, John Lewis

Gozney Dome

Best for: wondrous food in any weather

This, my friends, is The Dome from Gozney, a dual fuel next-level outdoor over that takes the idea of barbecuing and boosts it into the stratosphere by factoring in the ability to roast, smoke, steam or bake food to a professional grade too, while engineered to be easy to use for beginners and experienced chefs alike.

The most sought-after option of its ilk, The Dome is currently on sale again for the first time in a year after it completely sold out in just eight-hours on launch day in 2021, so if you’re already sold, get your order in now before the rest of our well-heeled readership get ahead of you.

So, capable of being both gas or wood fuelled/fired, the incredible-looking Dome is also designed to tale on whatever the outdoors can throw at it, all year round, thanks to the ceramic bonded outer coating making it extra durable, water-resistant and UV stable, so come sun or snow, if you want to eat outdoors, whether you hanker for pulled pork, pizza, steak, salmon or even sourdough, The Dome will as be as eager as you.

A precision instrument, absolutely accurate temperature readings can be taken throughout, thanks to a digital thermometer and the inclusion of two built in meat probes, while a 30mm double-layer stone floor and dense cavity insulation allow The Dome to reach incredibly high temps faster and stay hotter for longer.

Sizeable at 660mm x 630mm x 732mm (HxDxW), it also has quite the heft at 58kg and comes with a full range of accessories (that you’ll want to also own) along with a stand that can let you keep the The Dome’s opening at eye level for enhanced ease of use.

In short then, a ludicrously brilliant BBQ/outdoor oven that does the lot, in any weather, while looking like looking like the option that got the standing ovation on the catwalk of cooking, Gozney’s The Dome is expensive and would look utter, utterly out of place in my generally ungroomed garden, but do I want one? You bet your life I do!

Buy now £1500.00, Gozney

Landmann Triton Maxx PTS 4.1

Best for: medium-sized gatherings

The Goldilocks of grilling, the Landmann Triton Maxx PTS 4.1 is neither too small or too big, but just the right size for feeding medium sized group of family and friends It boasts a three-piece Modulus Cooking System cast-iron grill area measuring 65 x 44cm, four adjustable stainless-steel burners with automatic ignition and (the .1 of the name) a stainless-steel infrared side burner to help you sear your steak and other assorted stuff to its barbecued best.

With an enamel-coated steel warming rack, you can keep cooked food piping hot and the equally enamel-coated steel flame tamers not only ensure heat is distributed evenly across the grill, but also resist flame flare up to stop your grub getting burnt when fat drips down.

Up top, the double-skinned hood includes a built-in thermometer to let you constantly monitor the Triton Maxx’s temperature and, down below, four castors make it easy to move around, while locks on two ensure it stays firmly in place when the heat is on.

Easy on the eye too, making it a great addition to the garden, akin to the Char-Broil I got all hot and bothered over earlier, Landmann have also included red LEDs in the control knobs, both delighting me more than it should and elevating it to another aesthetic level.

With hooks for cooking utensils and a shelf for food prep or just to rest a perfectly chilled bottle of beer/glass of wine/goldfish bowl of gin, the Landmann Triton Maxx PTS 4.1 is the ideal BBQ to whip out when the weather gets warmer.

Buy now £619.99, Robert Dyas

Weber Genesis II EX-335 GBS Smart Barbecue

Best for: gadget addicts

Way back in the heady old days of the Pleistocene era when monkeys first started walking upright, an ancestor of ours known as Homo erectus discovered that cooking meat with fire made it far more palatable and, in essence, the BBQ was born. Roughly, ooh, 1.8 million years later, the BBQ has evolved again into what might be its ultimate form: the Weber Genesis II EX-335 GBS Smart Barbecue. Yep, smart. As in app-enabled on your smartphone to create the most intelligent meat-heating experience ever.

Connect over Wi-Fi, launch the app and press the ignition button to fire up any or all of the three burners and the rest is practically done for you without the need to even open the hood. Once you’ve loaded the grill, sit back and relax with your chilled beverage of choice, safe in the knowledge that the Weber Connect app will deliver real-time updates on grill temperature, countdowns and Flip and Serve notifications automatically, allowing you to create perfectly cooked food with the absolute bare minimum of effort; nothing will ever be undercooked or overcooked ever again and food poisoning a thing of the past.

But don’t let the smart stuff overshadow the Weber’s other cooking chops, including its folding warming rack, cast-iron GBS cooking grates with sear grate, side burner, flavouriser bars, warming rack, porcelain-enamelled lid and, of course, illuminated control knobs.

A cooking area of 68 x 48cm gives ample space to feed a reasonably sized family, it’s as handsome as BBQs come and did I mention it does all the cooking for you? I think I did.

As clever as outdoor cooking can be, the Weber Genesis II EX-335 GBS Smart is barbecuing at a five-star level.

Buy now £1700.00, Weber

LG Outdoor 3 Burner

Best for: low-ish cost that packs a punch

The two things that immediately struck me about the LG Outdoor 3 Burner BBQ were 1) I had no idea LG made BBQs and, 2) Does anybody else find it slightly worrying that LG feel the need to have the word ‘Outdoor’ in the title? But that passing concern about the future of humanity aside, what we have here is a compact, feature-packed and low-priced burger broiler that combines three independently controllable burners with a handy hood (complete with temperature gauge), two side shelves for prep, a shelf for plates and such plus – the deal sealer on a BBQ that pretty much offers everything the average alfresco feast could require – a built-in bottle opener to help keep your thirst quenched while you render raw meat edible.

With two wheels to trundle away when not in use, the LG Outdoor 3 Burner is a bargain BBQ that keeps the feat of cooking meat simple at a price that won’t burn too big a hole in your bank account.

Buy now £350.00, Dobbies

Napoleon Grills Freestyle 365 SIB

Best for: steakhouse-style grilling greatness

I know it’s not very popular these days, but I’m pretty much a dinosaur, a relic of a time long gone when the world would happily put its fingers in its ears and sing la-la-la to itself while people in lab coats pointed at pictures of global destruction. Yes, I’m a committed carnivore.

Now before anyone gets too overheated, I need to point out that my gastro views are my own and not necessarily those of the Evening Standard and, also, in my defence, how am I supposed to move past meat when things like the Freestyle 365 SIB from Napoleon Grills exists?

A step up in size from the Char-Broil Performance PRO S 2, the Freestyle comes packing three stainless-steel burners with cast-iron porcelainised enamel cooking grids to give meat that sublime sear and even an integrated infrared sear station side burner to prepare steak to mouth-watering perfection.

Another example of effortless, instant ignition under the name of JETFIRE gives you one-button fire-up and a cooking area of 51 x 45cm provides more space for meat. Oh, and veg, I guess.

A folding prep area, tool hangers and even a handy built-in bottle-opener keeps everything at the barbecuer’s unblemished-by-charcoal fingers, and an unerringly accurate, retro-styled temperature gauge and instantly responsive temp knobs give complete control over your cooking.

Stylish looking to boot, the firing of animal flesh may be somewhat frowned upon these days, and I know I have a choice, but Napoleon Grills have gone and done this and I’m just too weak to do anything but bask in the meatwave.

Buy now £590.00, Napoleon