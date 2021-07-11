The Best Gareth Southgate Quotes For Each And Every Occasion

Gareth Southgate takes the mike after another Euro 2020 win for England. (Photo: Alex Morton - UEFA via Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate has led the England team through a history making Euro 2020 tournament – and given the nation a much needed mood boost and some important life lessons along the way.

Who needs Instagram inspiration or corporate training days when we’ve got the man from Crawley motivating us all.

Here, for those times when you really need the pep, are our all-time favourite Southgate quotes.

When you know you’ve got one job to do

“My job is to allow people to dream. Make the impossible seem possible.”

(Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

When you’re facing big challenges ahead

“More expectation is a healthy thing and something we have to embrace.”

(Photo: Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images)

When you’re getting your priorities in order

“My players’ feeling is the most important thing for me.”

(Photo: DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

When other people are knocking you down

“Write your own stories.”

(Photo: CARL RECINE via Getty Images)

When you’re ready to back your own choices

“It’s impossible to please everybody all of the time, but you just have to believe that you’re making decisions for the right reasons.”

(Photo: Shaun Botterill - UEFA via Getty Images)

When it’s time to switch up the game plan

“If you keep always doing what you’ve always done, you get the same results.”

(Photo: PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images)

When you need to stop comparing yourself to other people

“I’m no David Beckham.”

(Photo: Owen Humphreys - PA Images via Getty Images)

When things don’t turn out the way you wanted

“The questions around us principally come down to character; the essential ability to withstand events that go against you.”

(Photo: Sean Dempsey - PA Images via Getty Images)

When you’re done thinking nothing changes

“I am confident that young kids of today will grow up baffled by old attitudes and ways of thinking.”

(Photo: Catherine Ivill via Getty Images)

When it’s time to ditch the imposter syndrome

“We always have to believe in what is possible in life and not be hindered by history or expectations.”

(Photo: Shaun Botterill - UEFA via Getty Images)

When you catch yourself in a real moment

“You remember where you were watching England games. And who you were watching with. And who you were at the time.”

England fans celebrate in Manchster after England beat Denmark 2-1 in the second Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

When you know you’ve done you’re very best

“We’ve all had an incredible experience. For me, that’s what sport should be about. You give everything you have.”

(Photo: Eddie Keogh - The FA via Getty Images)

And it’s time to let yourself enjoy the moment

Story continues

“Our country has been through difficult experiences in terms of unity. Sport – football in particular – has the power to help that. It is a special feeling.”

(Photo: Frank Augstein - Pool via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...