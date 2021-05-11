The best garden tools to buy on sale right now
If you've been itching to get in the dirt, plant some seeds or overhaul your flower beds, it might be time to take inventory of your garden tools. After all, you’ll want to make sure you’re using top-notch equipment to keep your greenery plush and your flowers blooming! Reviewed has tested out a ton of top-rated gardening instruments over the years, ranging from string trimmers to gloves—and many of them just so happen to be on sale right now.
Our top pick for pruning shears, for instance, the Felco 2 shears, once $61.87, are now on sale for $52.99 at Amazon, saving you 28%. In testing, we were thrilled with a number of their features. For one, these shears were extremely versatile, opening up wide enough to trim an overgrown hedge, prune a rose bush or snip some basil leaves for an evening meal—as long as you're strong enough to make the snip. We also liked that there were 22 different replacement parts available for purchase, allowing us to keep these pruners like new for longer. If you needed further reassurance that this pick is a long-term investment, the Felco 2 also comes with a lifetime warranty.
The best garden tools you can buy on sale
Garden hoses on sale
Get the Swan Products 25-Foot Vinyl Sprinkler Hose at Walmart for $11.53 (Save $6.34)
Get the Eleegan 50-Foot Garden Hose at Amazon for $32.99 with coupon (Save $3)
Get the HBLife 100-Foot Garden Hose at Amazon for $37.83 with coupon (Save $9.16)
Gardening gloves on sale
Get the XJYAMUS Garden Genie Gloves at Amazon from $4.99 (Save $2 to $10)
Get the Meidong Gardening Gloves at Walmart for $8.99 (Save $4)
Get the Cooljob Gardening Gloves, 6-Pack at Amazon for $13.99 (Save $6)
Lawn mowers on sale
Get the BLACK+DECKER BESTA512CM Electric Lawn Mower at Amazon for $59 (Save $26.85)
Get the Sun Joe MJ401C 28-Volt 14-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower at Walmart for $144.97 (Save $35.02)
String trimmers on sale
Get the HART 20-Volt 13-Inch String Trimmer at Walmart for $115 (Save $13)
Get the Greenworks ST80L210 16-Inch 80-Volt String Trimmer at Amazon for $160.30 (Save $68.70)
Get the Greenworks PRO 16-Inch 60-Volt String Trimmer at The Home Depot for $179 (Save $40.99)
Smart sprinklers
Get the Orbit 57950 B-Hyve Smart 12-Zone Sprinkler Controller at Amazon for $89.99 (Save $30)
Get the Gro 7-Zone Controller at Amazon for $94.52 (Save $54.57)
Pruning shears
Get the Meidong Pruning Shears at Walmart for $7.98 (Save $5.01)
Get the Okatsune 103 Bypass Pruning Shears at Amazon for $22.88 (Save $14.02)
Get the Gonicc 8-Inch Pruning Shears at Amazon for $24.95 (Save $15.04)
Get the Felco 2 Pruning Shears at Amazon for $52.99 (Save $21)
Shovels and tool sets on sale
Get the Pure Garden 8-Piece Garden Tool and Tote Set at Amazon for $17.52 (Save $7.47)
Get the Ukoke 12-Piece Garden Tool Set at Amazon for $26.98 (Save $8)
Get the WorkPro 7-Piece Garden Tool Set at Amazon for $36.99 (Save $3)
Planters
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Bike Double Planter at Kohl’s for $15.29 with coupon code GOSAVE15 (Save $14.70)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Terracotta Planter at Kohl’s for $20.39 with coupon code GOSAVE15 (Save $19.60)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life 17-Inch Planter at Kohl’s for $25.49 with coupon code GOSAVE15 (Save $34.50)
Fountains on sale
Get the Hi-Line Gift Ltd. Resin Fountain at Wayfair for $76.99 (Save $27)
Get the Christopher Knight Home Zen Fountain at Overstock for $131.39 (Save $49.60)
Get the Ebern Design Resin Pond and Waterfall Kit Fountain at Wayfair for $173.99 (Save $26)
Get the Floor-Standing Fountains Tiered Cascading Water Fountain at Overstock for $215.49 (Save $13)
Compost bins on sale
Get the Utopia Kitchen Compost Bin at Amazon for $21.95 (Save $10.04)
Get the Redmon 8000 Compost 65-Gallon Bin at Amazon for $55.81 (Save $14.81)
Get the Forest City Models and Patterns 37-Gallon Tumbler Composter at Wayfair for $81.47 (Save $18.52)
Leaf blowers on sale
Get the Kimo Cordless Leaf Blower at Amazon for $69.99 with coupon (Save $30)
Get the SnapFresh Store 20-Volt Leaf Blower at Amazon for $79.99 (Save $10)
Get the Greenworks BL80L00 80-Volt Pro Axial Blower at Walmart for $129.99 (Save $19.01)
