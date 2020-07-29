8 of the best garden storage boxes to keep outside clutter-free

Outdoor garden furniture is highly sought after to keep your gardening tools safe. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For some, lockdown has brought out the ‘green fingered’ among us.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Some may have never tended their garden before but are now budding horticulturists, while others have found their love for the outdoors has heightened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Others have even decided to bring the outside world indoors, and invested in an array of plants for the home to add a touch of colour to their home, terrace or balcony.

For those who have spent hours whiling away in their gardens, planting new shrubs, tending to rose bushes, or weeding, may have acquired an extensive range of gardening tools, but not enough space to home them.

This is why a garden unit is ideal.

Sturdy outdoor furniture comes in various shapes, colours, materials and sizes, and is ideal if your garage or shed is full to the brim and you need extra space to keep any bits and bobs.

But for those who don’t have a garage or shed then the units are the perfect solution, as they are compact, are easy on the eye and super affordable.

Struggling to choose which one is best for you? Fear not, as we have compiled the top-rated designs to suit everyone’s needs and budgets.

Shop 8 top-rated garden storage units

Keter Store-It Out Max Outdoor Plastic Garden Storage Shed | £120 (Was £149.99) from Amazon

Keter Store-It Out Max Outdoor Plastic Garden Storage Shed

Keter Store-It Out Max has received more than 6,000 glowing reviews from customers, with some hailing it a “brilliant storage solution”, as it holds 1200 litres, and is big enough to fit garden tools, any outdoor equipment, or two wheelie bins. This design also boasts heavy duty flooring, two secure bolts, and is weather resistant.

Story continues

Keter Marvel+ 270L Garden Storage Box | £40 from Argos

Keter Marvel+ 270L Garden Storage Box

Keter Marvel+ has the capacity to hold 270 litres inside the faux wood effect container. What we love most is the unit, which has built-in wheels and handles, also doubles up as extra seating, as it can withstand two people. This model has received rave reviews from customers, as one hailed it a “versatile” creation, while others acknowledged it was “easy to assemble”.

Keter Borneo Rattan effect Plastic Garden storage box | £89 from B&Q

Keter Borneo Rattan effect Plastic Garden storage box

The Borneo Rattan garden container is ideal for those looking for a more stylish design to house their essential garden equipment. This weatherproof design, which measures 62.5cm in height, 130cm in width and 70cm in depth, is made from sturdy plastic to withstand the elements. One shopper’s review: “Very pleased with this product, easy assembly just 10 screws and click the panels in place. Good build quality, nice thick plastic.”

Keter General Purpose Outdoor Storage City Box | £30 from Wickes

Keter General Purpose Outdoor Storage City Box





Keter’s General Purpose City Box has received an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars, and it is no surprise. This compact storage unit, which can hold up to 113 litres, is made from fade-free plastic so it can withstand the elements and still look brand new. This model is ideal for small areas, as well as balconies. One review read: “This is a great storage box - smart and roomy inside yet does not take too much space. Very easy to assemble.”

Keter Brightwood Outdoor Plastic Storage Box | £109.99 from Amazon

Keter Brightwood Outdoor Plastic Storage Box

The Keter Brightwood ticks all the boxes, as it is stylish with its decorative wood-panel finish, can hold over 450 litres, and can double up as an outdoor seating area. This design is made from durable, weather-resistant plastic, which is fade free, and measures 145cm in length, 69.7cm in width and 60cm in height. Customers can’t get enough of this outdoor unit, as one review read: “Sturdy and durable, this is by far the best and most reliable outdoor storage container we have purchased, so much so, a second is on order now for other items to be stored outside.”

Deuba Garden Box 310L Storage Container | £59.95 from Amazon

Deuba Garden Box 310L Storage Container

The Deuba Garden Storage Container is an affordable outdoor furniture item, which can hold up to 310 litres inside its 119 cm x 48 cm x 60 cm unit. This design boasts a rattan design made from plastic, which is weather and UV resistant.

Keter Sherwood Outdoor Plastic Storage Box Garden Furniture

Keter’s Sherwood unit can fit up to 270 litres inside its ventilated container, which also features built-in handles and wheels so it is easy to manoeuvre into place. Like most Keter designs this model is made from durable, weather resistant plastic, which is fade-free. Customers have hailed it “great value for money” as it retails for under £50.

Suncast SS1000 Premium Garden Storage Seat Box | £59.99 from Amazon

Suncast SS1000 Premium Garden Storage Seat Box

Suncast’s Storage Seat box is ideal for those looking for small and compact containers to store their necessities in. This model, which measures 22.5 inches in width, 17.5 inches in height and 22.5 inches in height, holds up to 83 litres inside and is made from long lasting resin. It also doubles up as a seat for one, which is just what you need after a hard days work in the garden.