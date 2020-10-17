No gaming setup is complete without speakers that deliver incredible, booming sound. The best speakers for you will depend largely on your budget, the space you have available, and your preference for overall bass and sound quality, but our favorite speakers are all fantastic in their own way.

From soundbars to speakers with connected lighting effects, we’ve put together a list of the best gaming speakers for 2020, including the Creative GigaWorks T40 Series II

The best gaming speakers at a glance

Best gaming speakers overall: Creative GigaWorks T40 Series II

Why you should buy them: Available since 2008, this speaker set packs plenty of great sound and power at an affordable price.

$70 from Amazon

Who are they for: PC gamers who want great sound and power.

What we thought of the Creative GigaWorks T40 Series II:

Creative Technology is no stranger to desktop audio. The company began producing audio-related products in the 1980s, with Sound Blaster and X-Fi now common household brands. Creative introduced the GigaWorks T40 Series II in 2008, but its high quality and high performance continues to make this kit one of the best desktop sound systems to you can buy today.

This speaker set is based on an MTM configuration with two midrange drivers with dual woven glass fiber cones sat on the top and bottom of each satellite face. Between these drivers is a cloth dome tweeter. Both satellites have an opening on the top — the BasXPort — providing all the bass, eliminating the need for a subwoofer.

The right speaker includes three dials along the bottom (bass, treble, volume) plus two 3.5mm jacks (headphones, Aux-In). The main “Line-In” audio jack resides on the back along with an RCA jack for connecting the satellites using the provided cable. This kit ships with a dual RCA-to-stereo adapter too.

Despite the feature set, the

Creative Gigaworks series kit’s

ability to remain as one of the all-time favorites for more than a decade is ample reason why it sits at the top of our list. There’s a lot of great sound and power for the price, but if you’re looking for that extra thump in your beat, give some of the other products with subwoofers on this list a look.

Best gaming soundbar: Razer Leviathan Dolby 5.1

