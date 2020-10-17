The best gaming laptops under $1,000

It’s no secret that gaming can be an expensive hobby, particularly as you’re getting set up. If you’re into PC gaming, purchasing the right laptop and equipment can end up costing you a lot more than a regular console like an Xbox or PlayStation 4.

If you are looking for more budget-friendly options, there are several high-quality gaming laptops that you can buy without spending thousands of dollars.

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop

View photos

Dell’s G7 15 is the perfect example of a gaming laptop that’s aimed at a more cost-conscious section of the market while still having everything a great gaming computer needs.

The G7 sits at the top of Dell’s G-series of gaming laptops, so it features the best build quality, image quality, battery life, and design. Though it’s still rather chunky by today’s standards, it doesn’t look like a laptop from ten years ago as the G3 does.

Though it can configured to over $2,000, the $900 model gives you a quad-core 9th-gen processor, 8GB of RAM, and a GTX 1650 for graphics. With those components, you’ll be able to play most modern games at Medium settings at the system’s native 1080p. The laptop also comes with a 128GB SSD boot drive and a 1TB SATA drive to store your games. A configuration of the G5 currently sells for the same price, coming with an older-looking design but a larger SSD.





$949 from Dell

Asus ROG G531GT

View photos

If you’re willing to add some heft to your gaming laptop, the ROG G531GT provides an excellent set of specs for the money. Despite often coming in under $1,000, the G531GT features a six-core Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Those are exactly the sort of specs you should be looking for in a modern laptop.

This ROG also comes with the same GTX 1650, which you’ll find is the standard for gaming laptops at this price range. The G7 is slimmer and sleeker, but this ROG’s extra RAM and storage provide some extra value.





$949 from Walmart

Asus TUF FX505DT Gaming Laptop

View photos

Story continues