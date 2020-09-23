The best G-Sync monitors for 2020

Nvidia’s G-Sync is a technology that synchronizes a display’s refresh rate with the output of a GeForce graphics chip. It’s highly popular in PC gaming, eliminating the visual screen rips and stuttering associated with incorrect synchronization.

If your PC has GeForce graphics — or you plan to upgrade to a GeForce add-in GPU — investing in a good G-Sync monitor is a must for the ultimate immersion.

Below you will find our list of the best G-Sync monitors you can buy right now. We provide specific favorites for 4K gaming, 1440p gaming, high refresh rates, gamers on a budget, and more.

Not concerned about G-Sync? We provide a list of great gaming monitors instead!

The best G-Sync monitors at a glance:

The best 4K G-Sync monitor: Acer Predator XB3

View photos Dan Baker/Digital Trends More

$573 from Amazon

Acer’s Predator models are already great for gaming: Adding G-Sync and HDR support to this 4K model only makes it better. This 27-inch monitor has an excellent quantum dot screen with good color accuracy and amazing brightness levels thanks to the effective HDR.

The refresh rate starts at 120Hz and overclocks to 144Hz (DisplayPort only). The response time is a healthy 4ms — more than fast enough for most gamers. You also get the many Predator customization options for various gaming modes — action, sports, racing, etc. — and the ability to adjust color and other settings as you please.

We did have some issues with the design: The onboard controls for the monitor are in the back and a little difficult to use, especially once you have the screen positioned the way you like. The ports — including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-A, and USB-B — are well hidden but also difficult to access. As a result, setting this monitor up may take a little bit longer, but in the end, it’s all worthwhile.

The best 1440p G-Sync monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG349Q

View photos Asus ROG Swift PG279Q More

$1353 from Newegg

Our current favorite to earn the 1440p crown is the ROG Swift PG279Q from Asus. It packs a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution across a flat 27-inch IPS panel. It’s not quite as attractive as Razer’s unique Raptor 27 display that originally sat in this spot, but there’s plenty of eye candy to give your desktop a little visual flair.

This G-Sync display offers a maximum 165Hz refresh rate, a 350-nit maximum brightness, and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. It doesn’t support HDR, but the IPS panel translates to rich, deep colors and wide viewing angles.

Story continues