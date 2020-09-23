The best G-Sync monitors for 2020

Nvidia’s G-Sync is a technology that synchronizes a display’s refresh rate with the output of a GeForce graphics chip. It’s highly popular in PC gaming, eliminating the visual screen rips and stuttering associated with incorrect synchronization.
If your PC has GeForce graphics — or you plan to upgrade to a GeForce add-in GPU — investing in a good G-Sync monitor is a must for the ultimate immersion.
Below you will find our list of the best G-Sync monitors you can buy right now. We provide specific favorites for 4K gaming, 1440p gaming, high refresh rates, gamers on a budget, and more.
Not concerned about G-Sync? We provide a list of great gaming monitors instead!
The best G-Sync monitors at a glance:
- The best 4K G-Sync monitor: Acer Predator XB3
- The best 1440p G-Sync monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG279Q
- The best budget G-Sync monitor: Dell Gaming Monitor 24-inch
- The best high refresh-rate G-Sync monitor: Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor
- The best ultrawide G-Sync monitor: Acer Predator Z35P
The best 4K G-Sync monitor: Acer Predator XB3
Acer’s Predator models are already great for gaming: Adding G-Sync and HDR support to this 4K model only makes it better. This 27-inch monitor has an excellent quantum dot screen with good color accuracy and amazing brightness levels thanks to the effective HDR.
The refresh rate starts at 120Hz and overclocks to 144Hz (DisplayPort only). The response time is a healthy 4ms — more than fast enough for most gamers. You also get the many Predator customization options for various gaming modes — action, sports, racing, etc. — and the ability to adjust color and other settings as you please.
We did have some issues with the design: The onboard controls for the monitor are in the back and a little difficult to use, especially once you have the screen positioned the way you like. The ports — including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-A, and USB-B — are well hidden but also difficult to access. As a result, setting this monitor up may take a little bit longer, but in the end, it’s all worthwhile.
The best 1440p G-Sync monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG349Q
Our current favorite to earn the 1440p crown is the ROG Swift PG279Q from Asus. It packs a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution across a flat 27-inch IPS panel. It’s not quite as attractive as Razer’s unique Raptor 27 display that originally sat in this spot, but there’s plenty of eye candy to give your desktop a little visual flair.
This G-Sync display offers a maximum 165Hz refresh rate, a 350-nit maximum brightness, and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. It doesn’t support HDR, but the IPS panel translates to rich, deep colors and wide viewing angles.
Other notable features packed into this ROG Swift display include built-in two-watt speakers, a handful of ports, a built-in crosshair and FPS counter, and a 4-millisecond response time.
The best budget G-Sync monitor: Dell Gaming Monitor 24-inch
Dell’s 24-inch model is a reliable G-Sync monitor that sacrifices a bit of screen space for a low price. You can upgrade to the 27-inch model for around $100 more, though at this point we suggest going with a Predator or ROG model instead.
The screen packs a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time — with flicker-free tech included. We also enjoy the clean, utilitarian design: It can save space when necessary and expand or adjust when you need it, including tilt, pivot, swivel, and height options. That also makes it an excellent solution for linking multiple monitors together if you need some extra screen real estate.
This monitor comes with several preset modes for specific game types (RPG, FPS, etc.) to make optimizing a bit easier.
The best high refresh rate G-Sync monitor: Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor
Alienware’s 25-inch Full HD monitor includes a native refresh rate of 240Hz, a 1ms response time, and a design that’s a lot more adjustable than it looks, with the traditional tilt, pivot, swivel, and height options still firmly in place. Ports include DisplayPort 1.2, audio out options, USB-A, and HDMI.
There are also Alienware-specific features that you might be interested in. AlienFX is included, along with some extra LEDs that you can program to your heart’s content, and a dynamic on-screen display lets you quickly switch between preset gaming modes or make easy settings/multi-monitor changes.
The best ultrawide- G-Sync monitor: Acer Predator Z35P
If you’re looking for an ultrawide model instead, we get it. Ultrawide monitors are excellent for immersion and have high compatibility with racing games. They’re also ideal for shooters that support wider aspect ratios and other games where the field of vision is essential. Depending on what and how you play, an ultrawide monitor might be the perfect fit. The curved nature of this 35-inch Predator model is also practical for such gaming applications. It gives you more immersion and maybe even saves a little desk space at the same time.
This monitor offers a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate via DisplayPort (60Hz via HDMI). If you’re connecting via DisplayPort, you can overclock the refresh rate to 200Hz. Other notable features include five USB-A ports and ambient lighting along the frame’s edges. The ambient lighting is excellent whether you want extra visibility or just think it looks cool.
This model is available in several sizes, but the 35-inch is the largest. It also delivers the most bang for your buck when it comes to ultrawide G-Sync options. Whether you want a budget option or plan to go all-out to get G-Sync, this list offers plenty of choices. Once your new monitor arrives, all that’s left is setting it up and enjoying a fantastic immersion experience in your favorite games.
If you are in the market for a G-Sync monitor, it is safe to say gaming is your jam. You can safely skip past any monitor that features standard 60 Hz refresh rates or 5 – 8 ms response times. You will need performance at levels that only the Acer Predator, Alienware, or Dell gaming monitors can offer.
In addition to G-Sync and hitting all of the right specs for gaming, users can choose between budget, price, and format. The difference between a single ultrawide display and dual, bezel-less displays is a matter of personal preference for most gamers.