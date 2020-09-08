Best furniture brands that will turn your home into interior goals, from Loaf to Habitat

Update your homeware with large pieces or small accessories from one of these top sites (H&M Home)

Lockdown has seen a shift in focus to the home, with many of us looking to improve or refresh our immediate surroundings.

Makeshift home offices have been created, luxury bedding is getting some newfound attention, and even our bookshelves and wall coverings are up for online scrutiny these days.

It’s only right, then, that we should shine a spotlight on some of our best loved furniture and homeware brands still delivering during the crisis.

Our top picks cover a range of homewares – from large furniture pieces to the smallest accessories to suit every space and budget.

We looked at the whole shopping experience from navigating the site to customer service and delivery.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Amara​

This is a one-stop shop for global luxury brands, including the in-house (and more affordable) A by Amara. A visit to the site is like a virtual tour of a high-end department store with each section thoughtfully curated with complementary pieces. From furniture to lighting, kitchen accessories to kids’ homeware, we can spend many a happy hour browsing Amara’s beautiful homewares.

Audenza​

We love Audenza for its quirky take on accessible luxury. The online boutique features a range of furniture and home accessories, all dripping in glamour: think shiny metallics and plush jewel coloured velvets. More affordable products mix with high-end investment pieces here. Pick up a gold metal planter for as little as £15, or an Art Deco-inspired velvet armchair for £835.

Beaumonde​

