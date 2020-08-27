My best friend wants to ruin a guys’ trip with his new girlfriend

Group Chat is In The Know’s weekly advice column, where our editors respond to your questions about dating, friendships, family, social media and beyond. Have a question for the chat? Submit it here anonymously and we’ll do our best to reply.

Hi, Group Chat,

I’m going on vacation with a small group of friends next month (It’s just 4-5 of us, and we’re going to a mountain house where we feel like we can still be responsible with social distancing). These guys are my best friends in the world — I’ve known most of them since middle school — and I was really excited for a chance to spend time with them, especially since none of us have seen each other since quarantine started.

We had the whole trip planned until one of my friends, Matt, invited his new girlfriend — who none of us have met. I felt betrayed, mostly because we were planning on this being a sort of reunion trip, but also because it seemed pretty careless that he just announced she was coming without asking any of us if it was OK. A few of us told Matt how we felt, and he completely blew up. He said we were being horrible friends and that it wasn’t our choice if she came or not. Now, he said his new gf will be there “no matter what,” and that he doesn’t care if we even show up. We can’t reason with him, so it feels like my only option is to go on the trip and suck it up or not go, which feels totally immature. What should I do?

Sincerely, Troubled Traveler

Dear TT,

Dillon Thompson, who’s seen way too many horror films to stay in a cabin with someone I’ve never met, says… So, I had my own version of this problem a few years ago: Except in my case, the girlfriend was a chimichanga (hear me out, I swear this makes sense).

After undergrad, I lived abroad for a year and came home thinking of one thing: food. All I wanted, all I needed, to welcome me home was a carnitas chimichanga from my favorite Mexican restaurant. Straight from the airport, I went to get one and was hit with some awful news: They were out of carnitas. I had to get chicken instead. I was heartbroken.

Here’s my point: You and your friends have waited a long time to safely see one another again — and adding a new person to the mix just won’t feel the same. Yes, chicken chimichangas are good, but they’re not as good as the thing you’ve spent months looking forward to. Before you respond to Matt’s frustration with more anger, I’d try to make that point. Explain to him that this vacation is a really big deal to you all — especially given the circumstances — and that you just want to experience the trip as you originally planned it. The argument here isn’t that you want to exclude his girlfriend, it’s that you value his friendship and want to maximize the time you have with him.

Alex Lasker, whose only true joy in life is a good friend-cation, says… I am not a man and therefore do not understand what men do on a “guys trip” (sit in the woods? take photos with fish? I don’t know.) However, I certainly DO understand the sanctity of a girls’ trip, so I think I can level with you here.

Your entire upcoming weekend likely relies not on the location or the activities whatsoever — it’s about the actual, genuine quality time you’re finally getting to spend with your friends. I’m sure it feels like your buddy is trying to intrude on that special time, and, to be honest, I’d be beyond pissed if one of my girlfriends tried to pull the same stunt.