The best free TV show episodes on YouTube

In the past, major TV networks have increased the visibility of their shows by making select episodes available on YouTube.

Free television episodes on YouTube are typically series pilots or season premieres, but sometimes they can be stand-alone episodes or lower-profile projects posted online to build some buzz. Although many of these free entertainment offerings tend to disappear from YouTube after a while, there are still plenty of quality episodes from major networks and streaming platforms to binge on without spending a dime.

Plus, there’s also a treasure trove of classic (or simply nostalgic) TV episodes uploaded by fans or specialized channels like Shout! Factory and Retro Rerun. Even more interestingly, some popular TV shows got their start as web series on YouTube, giving fans an intriguing look at how some of their favorite shows began.

Here are some of Digital Trends’ favorite freebies you can find on YouTube.

Insecure — Insecure AF

HBO’s Insecure centers on show creator Issa Rae and the constellation of friends, lovers, and coworkers that orbits her. Inspired by Rae’s New York Times best-selling novel The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, this HBO comedy mines absurdity from the most normal occurrences, like a simple girls’ night out.

Watch Here

The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl

It’s especially appropriate that episode one of Insecure is on YouTube, because not only was The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl a best-selling novel, but it was also a snappy web series. Fans of Insecure will love this web series, which they’ll find is quite similar to Insecure, only grittier and more awkward. If you want to see how Issa Rae developed her voice and laid the blueprint for Insecure, check it out.

Watch Here

Cobra Kai — Ace Degenerate

Cobra Kai is usually locked behind YouTube Premium’s paywall — at least, it is for now — but the video giant has made the first episode of its best-received original series available for free. Set 34 years after The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai recasts that film’s villain, Johnny Lawrence, as a down-and-out handyman who reopens his old dojo, making it a haven for misfit teens — and reigniting his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso in the process. Both William Zabka and Ralph Macchio are excellent as older versions of the characters they originated in 1984, the new kids are great, and the ’80s and early-’90s nostalgia is a fun throwback to the days when it felt like karate could solve any problem.

Watch here

Columbo — Murder by the Book

Peter Falk’s scruffy, blue-collar homicide detective is one of television’s all-time great sleuths, but you won’t currently find Columbo on any streaming services. The only way to watch the classic series online is to head over to the official Columbo YouTube channel, where you’ll find a smattering of episodes. That includes the series pilot, which was helmed by a young director named Steven Spielberg. We’re calling it: That kid’s going places.

Watch here

The Prisoner — Arrival

Forget television. The Prisoner, Patrick McGoohan’s trippy, paranoid sci-fi thriller, is one of the very best pieces of genre fiction ever produced in any medium. In the show, McGoohan plays Number Six, a retired secret agent who wakes up one day in The Village, a dystopian seaside resort. While Number Six tries to escape, the Village’s mysterious leaders do everything that they can to bend him to their will, setting off a battle of wills that’s just as epic as anything you’d find in an old-school James Bond flick, except way, way smarter.

Watch here

Vice on HBO — State of Surveillance

There may not be a better person to explain how much our everyday technology is used to spy on us than the man who exposed the United States’ immense surveillance efforts, Edward Snowden. In this episode of Vice on HBO, Snowden walks Vice CEO Shane Smith through numerous ways that simple devices such as your cell phone can be used to record your every movement.

Watch here

Do You Want to See a Dead Body?

The new episodes of this Funny or Die saga are, unfortunately, not free as they’re a part of YouTube Red. However, the originals are still on YouTube. In the series, Rob Huebel stars as a schlubbier version of himself who ambushes celebrities and hangs with them until … he shows them a dead body! It gets dark and weird, but Huebel’s earnestly awful attempts to lead a fun adventure make it fun. Guests include John Cho, Judy Greer, Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, and many more.

