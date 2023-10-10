Here is the best food truck in the Charlotte area, according to CharlotteFive readers

What makes a food truck so special?

In a city like Charlotte, there’s certainly no shortage of options when it comes to finding a good meal. Between new restaurants opening every day and our Classic Eats eateries we all want to see continue to thrive, why buy food from a truck?

There are hundreds of food trucks in the Charlotte area, and many have quite the following. Food trucks offer variety and they offer a chef to focus on their specialty. Whether you’re looking for the perfect macchiato with caramel and coconut or vegan Hennessy BBQ Ribz, you can find it — on wheels.

But which one is the very best? That’s where your vote came in. When we asked for your top choices for our CharlotteFive Readers’ Choice Best Food Trucks contest, your responses poured in — and in all, 32 top food trucks were nominated. After five rounds of voting, you’ve chosen your favorite. Here’s the best food truck in the Charlotte area, according to you:

Location: Varies

GGC Smokehouse owner Eric Meza started his food truck after his backyard brisket got a glowing response from neighbors. Now, he and his wife, Shelley, specialize in Texas-style smoked brisket, along with pulled pork, ribs and sausage. “It all started with a small smoker in the backyard — and family,” Eric told CharlotteFive. They would come over for holidays, and he would smoke a butt or a brisket. “’You should try to sell this,’” they would tell him, and he never believed them.

But then one day, he decided to bring some samples to the neighborhood pool to ask people their opinions. “’This is the best brisket we’ve ever had,’” neighbors told him.

The couple took the time to get the meats right, and you can now find them at GGC Smokehouse’s food truck.

We caught up with them in Concord, where we heard all about the sides, too — specifically, Shelley’s popular garlic-and-bacon green beans sauteed in butter. Other sides include mac and cheese and baked brisket beans.

But the brisket, of course, and the green beans are the reason people come back for more. “People just come up and just talk about green beans,” Eric said.

“We just want to say thank you very much to everyone that has shared and voted for us,” Shelley said. “We are very excited and thankful and blessed.”

Location: Varies

Poppycox Nashville Hot Chicken owner Michael Kocak had a hot chicken experience, then spent about a year working out his own recipes in his home kitchen. Now, his food truck is thriving. He limits his menu to a chicken sando with comeback sauce, coleslaw and pickles; tenders; and loaded fries. “We keep it very very simple,” he told CharlotteFive when we rolled up to Pour 64 in Mint Hill to check it out.

“I can’t be anymore thankful for this because it has changed my life for the better,” Michael said.

