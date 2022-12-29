The Best Food Storage Containers We Tested Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Food Storage Containers Amazon Sale

Amazon

New year, newly organized kitchen.

You're sure to have a surplus of leftovers after the holidays, meaning you'll be in need of a foolproof system to get your kitchen in order. If you're a fan of Netflix's The Home Edit, you've definitely seen celebrity kitchens like Khloe Kardashian's decked out to the nines with clear food storage containers that not only make their space aesthetically pleasing, but super functional, too. Lucky for you, our favorite set is on sale right now.

Our PEOPLE Tested team put 21 popular sets of containers to the test, and seven came out on top — but only the Rubbermaid 10-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers were worthy of the title "best overall." From varying (and versatile) sizes to incredibly airtight lids, our testers were impressed with the outstanding quality of this usually pricey set. But if you act now, you can score these high-end containers for just under $50, shaving 25 percent off of its original price.

Food Storage Containers Amazon Sale

Amazon

Buy It! Rubbermaid 10-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers, $49.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

This 10-piece set from Rubbermaid features sleek, transparent walls and space gray lids that were so airtight that our testers could actually see the firmness of the seals. Even through rigorous tests, like shaking liquids inside and letting tomato sauce sit for three days, there was no leakage or staining that occurred when these containers were up to bat.

The set contains two extra-tall containers for foods like cereal and uncooked pasta, two tall ones that are ideal for storing rice or candy, a medium and mid-short container for chopped veggies or cookies, and three short containers that can be used for small batches of fruit, herbs, or dressings.

Story continues

Every container is made from BPA-free plastic that is shatter-, stain-, and odor-resistant — and we tested all of these claims, just to be sure. You can even stack them on top of one another thanks to their beveled lids, which makes condensing your shelf space incredibly easier.

Whether you're in need of a better organization system or just want to achieve the look of Kardashian's spick and span pantry in 2023, there's no better time to invest in this PEOPLE-approved set than while it's 25 percent off. But act now, because these savings won't last forever.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.