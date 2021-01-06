Best folding desks for your home office: multi-functional solutions to shop now

Now that the government has recommended working from home until spring 2021, we can finally start thinking long-term when it comes to the home office.

If you’ve so far been tapping away on keyboards in settings like the kitchen table, the living room sofa or the bed with a laptop balanced precariously on cushions, now’s the time to look for something more stable - not least to save yourself from a host of back pain issues.

Having a dedicated work space is important. It helps you focus, increases productivity and efficiency, so it’s absolutely worth investing in - or something like it, at least.

While home working is the reality for now, it may not be this way forever. Apart from anything, you may not have the space to accommodate a desk in the traditional sense.

The answer? A desk that offers multi-functionality so that you can continue enjoying it once we return to the office - whenever that may be.

TV shows like George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and Netflix’s Tiny House Nation have long showcased the benefits of furniture that can do more than one thing, and some concepts are perfect for a temporary home office.

There are unassuming designs that can extend out into a six-seater dining table, and others that can fold down to the size of a plant stand. Just add an office chair, some stylish stationery, and you’re good to go!

Prepare to be amazed and marvel at modern design, and see our favourite folding desk designs below.

17 Stories Goodson Folding Dining Table

Technically a dining table, this could easily be repurposed as your home office desk. There are two folding table tops on either side of the main centre compartment, which itself offers storage options in the form of two shelves. This means you can keep all your work essentials safely stored when the table isn’t in use. There are even wheels to help you move the table easily for easy portability. Genius!

£101.99 | Wayfair

17 Stories Alondra Desk

Composed of strong MDF and a steel frame, this design defines the desk. It boasts a simple folding system where the table top can be set up half up or fully up to suit your space. There are also four shelves beneath the desktop to store papers and office accessories. Measures 169cm when fully extended.

Story continues

£131.99 | Wayfair

MADE Essentials Izzy Wall Mounted Dining Table, White

Technically designed as a dining table, MADE’s folding table has all the features you need for a compact home office. It’s created with multi-functionality in mind; wall-mounted, it folds down to reveal slim shelves that are great for storing papers, pens and other stationery, and a tabletop that measures 78 x 56cm - plenty of space to work. There’s even a chalkboard on the underside of the table to jot down your to-dos. You will need to fix this to the wall, but the upshot is a completely clear floor space once it’s packed away.

£199 | MADE

NORDEN Gateleg table

This lovely white table has two leaves that can drop down on either side, transforming a long table that spans from 152cm down to an impressive 26cm in length. The centre portion has three drawers, ideal for house office accessories and important papers. Use just one leaf or both if you want to magic up a dinner setting in the evening.

Also available in a natural Birch colour as well as Scandi-cool white.

£150 | IKEA

Selsey Living Romansia Extendable Dining Table

Prepare to be amazed at this collapsible table: the space-saving design can fold out from a cute and compact design that’s perfect for the 9 to 5, to a 10-seater dining table for the weekends when entertaining takes priority. The three table leaves slot between the legs when not in use, making this compact design a winning choice for double duty furniture.

£553.32 | Wayfair

Tressa Extendable Console Desk in Grey and White

A console table takes up barely any space, so if you’ve been tussling between getting one but knowing you should probably buy a desk - this baby knocks out two birds with one stone. The concrete-look exterior has a shelf underneath which can be extended simply by pulling it out, ready for work. There are even two smooth glide drawers to stash important accessories. Once retracted, use it as a console table or even as a dressing table.

It comes flat packed so be prepared for a little DIY.

Measures: W98.5 x H87.5cm.

£149 | Furniture Factor

Argos Home Butterfly Dining Table & 4 Chairs - Grey

Not only will you get a desk out of this option, but you’ll get an entire dining set - four chairs included. Available in white and grey, the gate-leg table tops fold down, as do the chairs - which can then be slotted within the centre compartment of the table itself.

Part of Argos’ Butterfly Collection, the table measures 135cm when fully extended. Assembly is required, so bribe a pal with pizza and make an afternoon of it.

£225 | Argos

Relaxdays Writing Desk

The ultimate space-saving desk, this workstation is perfect for those who don’t actually want a desk hogging the room when it’s not needed. Operating in a similar way to a clothes horse or a folding chair, this clever design comes in all-black, all-white, and this industrial-chic mix of wood effect with an iron frame. It folds completely flat, so you can easily slide it behind the sofa or in a cupboard when you clock out for the day.

Though the table tops are slim, there is just about enough space to arrange your laptop along with a carefully chosen fern, mug of tea, a notepad and a few pens. But really, what more do you need?

£87.90 | Amazon

Verdict

While many of these designs are perfect for a temporary home office, we deem the Goodson Folding Dining Table the Best in our list. Not only does it open up into an impressve six-seater table but the built-in storage and wheels make it useful for a multitude of scenarios beyond home working. A wise investment.

Read More

Best stylish home office chairs to upgrade your work from home set up

Best ergonomic office chairs for home from budget to professional

Best small desks for a compact home office

Best mattresses 2021: memory foam, pocket sprung, hybrid and deals