I've been living in this $50 pullover while working from home — here's why I love it so much
Out of all the items I enjoy working from home in, plushy sweaters rank at the top of the list.
So when I first tried on the Frosty Tipped Pullover from True Grit, I fell in love with its buttery-soft fleece fabric.
The fur-like texture felt incredibly smooth on my skin and immediately covered me in a blanket of warmth without carrying the weight of a heavy wool sweater.
To say I was surprised over the Frosty Tipped Pullover’s stellar 4.7-star rating on Amazon Canada would be a lie, and a quick search confirmed my one assumption to be true: tons of shoppers, both men and women, love to cozy up in this unisex style.
True Grit Frosty Tipped 1/4 Zip Pullover
I opted for the heather colour above, but what’s great about the Frosty Tipped Pullover is that it comes in an array of vibrant pink, purple and blue hues in addition to neutral tones like light brown and charcoal grey.
In other words, there’s something for everyone, especially when it comes to the brand’s unisex sizing.
The pullover is finished with a quarter-zip closure that can double as a scarf and banded cuffs that look just as cute rolled up. Plus, they lock-in your body warmth.
So does the sweater’s temperature regulating fleece/polyester material. Inside, the fleece sweater is unlined and wicks moisture away.
It’s no wonder why True Grit has been recognized as an innovator of casual luxury clothing —the Frosty Tipped Pullover is comfortable, stylish with its sherpa fabric, and durable to last one too many washes.
Basically, I wear this sweater at least a couple of times a week while I work on my computer, and I feel slightly better about it knowing that other customers do the same.
“If my teenager could get away with sleeping in this he probably would!” said one reviewer. “Very nice quality, fits true to size. Very soft exterior and warm inside!”
She’s not fibbing — with a light layer over this quarter-zip, I’m able to walk my pup around the block without catching a chill.
And to everyone’s benefit, Amazon customers have confirmed that women shouldn’t worry too much about look and fit,
“I am a size medium in women’s and ordered this in a small. It fits great,” another reviewer said. “Loose enough to look cute with leggings or skinny jeans but not too big. It is so soft and just feels great.”
Simply put, the sweater will be slightly oversized, but who doesn’t love a little extra room to lounge around in?
Warm, fuzzy, versatile...could you ask anymore from the Frosty Tipped Pullover? We think not.
