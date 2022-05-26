Best flavoured gins to try this summer, from strawberry, rhubarb and truffle and more

(Sipsmith)

One could argue that every season of the year is gin season. Yet when it comes to the lighter, warmer months, there’s nothing like sipping on a flavoured variety of the spirit that was once known as Mother’s Ruin.

Gin has long been the darling of the drinks world, not least thanks to its sheer versatility. Distilleries and small batch producers everywhere have been busy launching flavoursome boozy inventions that Willy Wonka would marvel at: think seaweed, blood orange, cardamom, raspberry and plenty more, all in the hopes of quenching the nation’s thirst for the juniper-spiked classic.

These flavours are perfect for those who fancy a step change from the usual juniper notes, and can be taken a notch further with fancy garnishes to really make those notes sing.

Finding your favourite is, of course, all a matter of taste, but with so many options on shelves out there, narrowing it down can be a task. That’s where we come in.

In the name of journalism, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to sort the best from the lot, from old favourites to fresh, new iterations that’ll shake up your drinks cabinet. Each one is ideal for enjoying in a classic G&T and worthy for mixing in a gin cocktail.

Breathe new life into your booze trolley, and shop our favourites now

Sipsmith Strawberry Smash Gin 2022 Championship Edition gin

Summer is here and that means Wimbledon and all the hot action on the courts isn’t far off. If you prefer drinking your strawbs to eating them (much more fun; but won’t count as one of your five-a-day), call on Sipsmith, who is serving up this bouquet of fruity ginny loveliness for your delectation. The handcrafted distillation sees a base of London Dry livened up with the flavour of fresh strawberries plucked from a Kent farm. Try it on its own with tonic and plenty of ice, or whip up a gin spritz for a summery take on a classic. Champion.

Buy now £28.50, Waitrose

Bombay Sapphire Bramble & Raspberry

The mothership of gins, a bottle of Bombay can be found in every decent bar on every continent. The original drink was made in 1987, and found such popularity that its spawned a partyful of spirit siblings: you can now get your mitts on flavours like Bramble, Bramble & Raspberry, Citron, English Estate (flavoured with mint, rosehip and hazelnuts), and Sunset, which tastes of white cardamom, turmeric and mandarin. While we won’t quibble with the OG, we are partial to a splash of the Bramble & Raspberry in a summer’s evening cocktail, with frozen berries added to tonic as a refreshingly fruitier alternative to ice.

Buy now £23.00, Amazon

Cambridge Distillery Truffle Gin

That’s right, truffle-flavoured gin. For the gin-obsessive who thinks they’ve seen it all, this Cambridge Distillery’s smart-looking square bottle wins the prize for most original. As you would expect, it’s full of punchy flavour with an immediate hit of truffle on the nose, followed by white truffle and juniper on the tongue. As unique as they come.

Buy now £72.44, Master of Malt

The Lakes Classic English Gin, 70cl

Offering a deliciously Bridgerton aesthetic, this stunning bottle of gin made in the Lake District is the definition of elegance. The classic gin is 46 per cent ABV and features notes of juniper, cracked black pepper and orange peel - try a citrus garnish to set this off beautifully.

Sweet-favouring palates might enjoy the blush-coloured Grapefruit version instead, also £33.

Buy now £33.00, John Lewis

Bloom Gin Jasmine and Rose

Offering an altogether more opulent quaffing experience, Bloom not only pours its gin into beautifully embossed glass bottles but adds elevated ingredients like rose and vanilla blossom in there too. This addition reinvents the classic G&T or gin cocktail, like a Gimlet or a Singapore Sling, giving it greater depths of delicate flavour. Our money’s on Jasmine and Rose, a light floral gin that’s a refreshing, sugar-free twist on its classic pink sister.

Buy now £22.40, Amazon

Jaffa Cake Gin

Uniting the universally-loved flavours of the teatime favourite, Jaffa Cake Gin has been made with notes of oranges, fresh orange peel, cocoa powder and the piece de resistance: real Jaffa Cakes. Packaged in a tall glass 70cl bottle with a bold label, it’s lip-smackingly delicious neat or as the star ingredient in a weekend Negroni.

Thirsty for more adventure? Try Jaffa Cake Gin, the Passionfruit remix next, £24.95.

Buy now £27.95, Master of Malt

Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger Gin

Crafted in the heart of Scotland’s capital city, Edinburgh Gin has plenty of flavoured varieties to discover under its boozy belt. It counts this sweet and spicy small batch gin as a fan favourite with the natural flavours of tangy rhubarb and warming ginger added to its classic London Dry, along with lemongrass and lavender for balance. If you’re one for gin with a slight kick, also see the brand’s half strength gin liqueur (20 per cent ABV) in the Strawberry & Pink Pepper offering.

Buy now £23.96, Master of Malt

Kakuzo Yuzu Gin Liqueur

There's nothing wrong with shaking up your usual G&T every now and again. For those occasions, reach for Kakuzo's bottle of Yuzu Gin Liqueur, infused with citrussy notes of yuzu and mandarin for a tastier, thirst-quenching serve.

Buy now £27.45, The Whisky Exchange

Slingsby Gooseberry Gin

Made using Harrogate spring water, and fresh Yorkshire gooseberries, Slingsby Gooseberry gin is fruity, refreshing, and perfect for the summer. Combining locally sourced botanicals, it hits with an initial fresh citrus burst, followed by a fruit-induced sweetness for a well tempered finish. This is wonderful served simple with a tonic, or for a more decadent take on this classic London dry gin, mix with prosecco.

Buy now £30.00, Harvey Nichols

Kopparberg Gin Strawberry and Lime Gin

The Swedish drinks brand best known for its line of fruity ciders shook up the game when it entered the gin world in 2019 with its bestselling Strawberry & Lime flavour, and has been adding to its spirits shelf ever since. If the mood takes you, you can now buy Passionfruit & Orange and Mixed Fruit gins to liven up your tonic too. For us, the first is still the best, with notes of sweet strawberry sharpened by spiky notes of lime.

Buy now £20.00, Tesco

Jawbox Pineapple & Ginger Gin Liqueur

This gin feels more tropical, which we're putting down to the involvement of pineapple and ginger in the ingredients list. While Jawbox's fruity creation will serve perfectly well as way to revive your regular G&T, try it in long cocktails like a mojito (swap for the rum) or a Tom Collins. Now that’s good summer sippin’.

Buy now £27.75, The Whisky Exchange

Lonewolf Peach and Passionfruit Gin

If you’ve got a particularly thirsty sweet tooth, point your mouse to Brewdog’s website where alongside beer, you can now get your paws on a bottle of the brand’s Lonewolf Gin, available flavours like Peach and Passionfruit, Cloudy Lemon, Cactus and Lime and the dangerous-sounding Gunpowder.

Buy now £25.00, Brewdog

Isle of Wight Distillery Mermaid Pink Gin

Mermaid Pink Gin is the Isle of Wight Distillery’s first foray into Flavoured Gin territory and it’s a real showstopper, with swathes of island-grown strawberries bubbling up out of the glass.

The strawberries arrive first on the tongue, sweet, ripe and reminiscent of hazy summer days. A hit of coastal samphire adds a medicinal touch, mixing with the fruit to bring in a soothing, cough-syrup feel. The gin within shines bright, lavishing the palate with bright green coriander.

It’s a superb take on the Pink Gin trend and best served with lashings of ice, lemon and slightly bashed strawberries.

Buy now £32.95, Master of Malt

Monkey 47 Kiosk Gin Gift Set

One of the finest gins that money can buy, if your recipient has never tried Monkey 47, this set of miniatures offers a fabulous introduction. As well as the original, there are 5cl bottles of the sloe version as well as the barrel cut, each ripe for sipping with tonic or as part of a cocktail.

Buy now £20.99, Amazon

Sipsmith Orange & Cacao Gin

This flavour was initially part of the distillery’s subscription service, but proved so popular amongst tasters that graduated to a permanent listing.

On the nose, soft orange and a slightly musty cacao ring out, along with a slightly dusty, spice-cupboard smell. A burst of juicy orange fills the cheeks upon sipping, while the chocolate supplies a sweet, moreish note that helps the spirit glide down the throat like silk. Once the initial flavours fade, all that’s left is a stripe of juniper and a warm, citrussy coriander note. Heaven in a glass.

Buy now £24.95, Amazon

Manly Coastal Citrus Gin

This Aussie Gin is more than just a pretty face – though we’ll excuse distractions from the bottle’s beauty. The team have delivered hard on the promise of citrus flavours, with lemon, orange, lemongrass and lemon myrtle in the mix. The citrus blend conspires to form a heady blaze of sherbet sunshine, whilst a dash of sea parsley rings in the salty taste of the coast. A perfect gin for beach picnics.

Buy now £38.45, The Whisky Exchange

Boë Violet Gin

Boë Violet Gin has a botanical line-up plucked from the history books, with just the right amount of sugar, spice and all things nice to make it as close to classic as they come.

A post-distillation infusion of vibrant violet petals, though, not only adds a bold purple colour but a sweet-shop Parma Violet taste. Once the sweetness subsides, the violet transforms, bringing a rocket-like herbal note that beautifully complements the core gin.

Try it with a basic Indian Tonic, but if you’re feeling fancy, pairing with Fentimans Rose Lemonade is a winner.

Buy now £26.94, Amazon

Caorunn Scottish Raspberry Gin

Think of this gin as raspberry ripple in booze form. It’s much less sweet than other pink gins, although the raspberry flavour is so ripe and round you can almost feel the berries on your tongue.

There’s a real thwack of Scotland, too, with a hefty dose of heather adding a great, warm kick to the back of the tongue. Serve with Indian Tonic and a chunky slice of pink grapefruit for a killer G&T, or go for complete overindulgence by adding in a touch of cream soda.

Buy now £19.95, Amazon

Manchester Raspberry Infused Gin 50cl

Infused with notes of juicy raspberry, this gin is as delightful as the vessel it comes in. If you’re adept with a glass cutter, slice off the top to make cool glasses or hurricane lanterns to show off on social media.

Buy now £40.89, Amazon

That Boutique-y Gin Company Smoked Rosemary Gin

That Boutique-y Gin Company are known for their out there flavours, but this one really leans into weirdness. It’s brutally herbal, with the namesake botanical printing so much of its flavour onto the tongue you feel as though you’ve fallen face first into a rosemary bush. Lapsang Souchong adds a hugely savoury smoky note, while smoked-barley really brings the fire. It carries a great hit of umami that fans of a peaty whisky would covet, and while it might not work in an everyday G&T (it really is a thousand miles from any other Gin on the market), it’s utterly stunning in a Negroni.

Buy now £29.95, Master of Malt

Keepr’s Honey Gin

Made by the British Honey company using nectar pulled from hives have dotted all over the Cotswolds, Keepr’s Honey Gin is a delectably sweet, soft spirit that soothes the throat and warms the soul. Hugely malty, with a strong, genever like base, this has swathes of juniper throughout and a fierce spice kick. While the honey delivers a delicate taste to the fore, the sweetness really kicks in towards the end of the sip, with a burnt caramel rounding out the profile. It definitely deserves to be shaken up into a Bee’s Knees, although for a simple serve you could just try coaxing out the pollen with the addition of Merchant’s Heart Floral Aromatics Tonic.

Buy now £33.09, Amazon

Sacred Cardamom Gin

It goes without saying that if you aren’t a fan of cardamom, this gin is very possibly going to make you foam at the mouth. If, however, the beautiful green beads conjure nothing but warm perfume notes and memories of sweet, spiced desserts, you’re going to fall head over heels. The spice is present in every sip of Sacred Cardamom Gin; it dominates the nose and paints the tongue with an intoxicating heat and a flavour so deep you feel like you could swim in it. Serve it up with whatever tonic you fancy and a wedge of sweet orange and you’re onto a winner.

Buy now £33.65, Amazon

Mason’s Yorkshire Tea Gin

Oh, what a thing of beauty Mason’s Yorkshire Tea Gin is! Two British drink icons – tea and gin – unite to deliver a sharp, dry and delicate flavour that’s comfortingly familiar yet brilliantly unique.

The tea really works to highlight the gin’s citrus notes and adds a huge depth to the otherwise dusky spices. Herbal and refreshing, this is a gin you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again.

Try it with a classic tonic and a lemon peel twist to supercharge the flavour.

Buy now £28.45, Amazon

Todleys Skiddles Glitter Gin Liqueur

For over-18s with a hankering for tasting the rainbow, this glittery spirit is bound to delight and excite in equal measure. It takes the taste of sweetshop favourite Skittles and gives it a boozy twist that’s perfect for rolling out at parties. Try it with lemonade with a few Skittles candies for a gimmicky but fun garnish. ABV 20 per cent.

Buy now £14.99, Bottle Bling

Aber Falls Orange Marmalade Gin

More noted for their whiskies, Aber Falls are also a dab hand with gin. This Orange Marmalade expression is brimming with citrus flavours, jostling for attention alongside pine and juniper, coming together for a warming finish that is sure to banish any flu.

This gin goes perfectly with Jeffrey’s Not So Plain Tonic, based out of Cheshire this independent producer creates boutique tonics as well as tonic syrups, their Not So Plain bottle offers Sicilian lemon notes that provide the ideal foil for the marmalade gin.

Buy now £23.50, Master of Malt