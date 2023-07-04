The best fire pits of 2023 for summer evenings in the garden, tried and tested

BioLite, VonHaus, Dunelm, Kadai and La Hacienda are among this year's best fire pits

From the earthy aroma of the fire to the crackling sound of burning wood and the drift of the smoke, the best fire pits engage all the senses and provide a relaxing focal point for evenings in the garden with family and friends.

Although they have been around for a while, their popularity is now rocketing along with that of solar garden lights and garden chairs as we spend more time outdoors, notes Martyn Wilson, an award-winning garden design expert.

“Perhaps it is something deep within us and the primaeval need to create fire,” he says. “It can be relaxing staring into the flames and just zoning out for a short while. Fire pits can extend the use of the garden later into the evening and offer a more ambient feel than patio heaters. They are also great for socialising – and you can cook marshmallows with the children.” Many people take small fire pits with them when they go camping, since they don’t scald the ground.

I’ve tested this year’s best designs in my own garden and you can read my reviews below, followed by some advice on how to use and care for fire pits. But if you’re in a hurry, here’s a quick look at my top five:

Which are the best fire pits in 2023? At a glance

How to choose the best fire pit for you

Work out first where it’s going to be located, whether you prefer a permanent or portable unit and if you will want it to double up as a barbecue. Deciding your budget is important, since prices range from under £100 to well over £1,000.

The size of the best fire pit for you will obviously depend on how much space you have – but it is important to allow plenty, Wilson says: “Once alight, they really can put out some heat – so you may want to push your seating back”.

Fire pits can churn out plenty of smoke and smell, so Wilson suggests keeping them at least 10 feet from the house and being mindful of anything flammable nearby such as fences, sheds or large shrubs. Always read and follow the safety instructions.

How I tested the best fire pits

Chas tests fire pits from VonHaus and La Hacienda and a 'fireball' from the Fire Pit Company

I judged the fire pits from the moment they arrived on my doorstep. How heavy were the boxes? How easy were they to unpack and assemble? Were the fire pits stylish? Did they allow extra features like grilling?

Once I lit them, I noted how much heat and smoke they gave off and how quickly they cooled down. Other factors included how much wood they needed, how safe they were and how easy they were to clean: you should never leave ashes in the bottom of a fire pit to get wet.

1. Asti Fire Pit

£219, Dunelm

Best overall, 9 out of 10

We like: the classic Indian iron design

We don’t like: it’s susceptible to knocks and scrapes

Dunelm: simple but enchanting

80cm wide x 40cm tall, 13kg

Iron with black finish

Safe to use on decking

No assembly required

1 year guarantee

This is the most classically stylish of the lot and I fell in love with it the moment it emerged from the packaging. The fact it required zero assembly only deepened my love. It resembles a huge Balti dish or witch’s cauldron; I could easily imagine the Wicked Witch of the West stirring up some frog broth.

It was easy to kindle and the smoke curled out of the pit so prettily that I was hypnotised. It’s taller than some of the others, so it’s suitable for use on wooden decking and is slightly less hazardous for pets.

The downsides to this one were that the iron is very thin. There were already some small chips when it arrived. So it might be vulnerable to rust. Also, as it’s a large unit, you’d be looking at a fairly large outlay on wood for each use.

2. Black & Copper Fire Pit

Currently £84.99, VonHaus

Best value fire pit, 8/10

We like: the warm colour scheme

We don’t like: the slightly cheap feel of the metal

VonHaus: doubles as a BBQ

50cm wide x 37cm tall, 9.5kg

Steel with copper details

Safe to use on decking

Assembly required

This cheaper option comes in basic packaging and feels a little underwhelming on first sight. It needs more assembly than the other options, but the copper-patterned finish, which makes it look a bit like a drum, raises the tone. It would fit visually into most garden schemes.

It lit well and easily, bringing warmth and ambience to the garden. It comes with a full-width BBQ grill you can fit to the top of the bowl, so you can have fun roasting marshmallows or grilling burgers while you socialise. It wouldn’t be a bad option for a caravanning trip.

With a handy mesh to cover it and stop embers from flying out, this is a more relaxing one to sit around than those that spit at will. Its tubular legs lift it safely off the ground and the matte black pit contrasts nicely with the copper accents. It projected warmth before I even lit it. Overall, this is a good budget option that manages to combine sturdiness with portability.

3. La Hacienda Industrial Fire Pit

Currently £70, B&Q

Best budget fire pit, 8/10

We like: the small amount of wood needed for use

We don’t like: could leave rust marks on a patio

La Hacienda: designed to gradually weather

85cm wide x 33cm tall, 8.3kg

Heavy gauge steel with oiled finish, designed to rust

Safe to use on decking but may mark it

Minimal assembly required

This one is lovely and simple. Unboxing it from its no-fuss packaging was a breeze and so was the assembly. My handyman skills are unlikely to win me any awards, but I could have put this together with a blindfold on.

The only drawback is that the unit was oiled for protection, so don’t assemble this one wearing special clothes. Oh, my poor yellow T-shirt. And since it’s designed to develop a ‘patina’ (ie, rust) over time, it could leave stains on your patio or decking too.

The finished product is simple but beautiful, though. A wide shallow bowl resting on three legs, it looks like a mini UFO. It’s low to the ground and has no sparks cover, so it’s not the best option for families with toddlers or pets. The moment I lit it I had visions of my dog running round the garden with his tail in flames.

But it burns well and really came into its own once we lit it after dark. The way the smoke rose from the somewhat shallow bowl was all the more relaxing. Overall, this offers good value and is an enormously likeable product.

4. BioLite FirePit+

£299.99, Biolite

Best fire pit and BBQ, 7/10

We like: the excellent hibachi grill function

We don’t like: the noise of the fan

BioLite: next stage in fire pit evolution

69cm long x 33cm wide x 40cm tall, 9kg

Steel with high-temperature enamel coating

Safe to use on decking

Minimal assembly required

Although it sounds like a mild vaccine, the BioLite is actually a compact and portable fire-pit-and-cooking grill combination that can burn either firewood or charcoal. It arrived beautifully packaged and was dead simple to assemble – just two handles to screw in. The instructions on how to get it working are detailed, but very user friendly.

It’s small, so you wouldn’t want many more than two or three people sitting around it. It would be ideal for small spaces like a maisonette’s back yard or balcony. It’s not as pretty as some others, but it has a unique selling point: a rechargeable battery that powers 51 air jets inside the chamber.

These jets create a more uniform temperature and improve combustion. That means more reliable heat, but also less smoke – a common issue with fire pits, so your neighbours might be pleased if you chose this one.

The fan is fairly noisy, so this one is better for an urban environment, rather than the isolated quiet of the countryside. It really comes into its own if you fill the unit with charcoal instead of wood and use it as a hibachi-style grill. It cooks well and it was fun to bring grub to the fire pit experience.

By combining the functions of fire pit and BBQ, the BioLite cuts down on expense and space. Those who love to have technology connected with everything in life will enjoy controlling it remotely from their phones. However, others might find that the design – a bit like a robotic dog – and the technology runs against the spirit of the fire pit, which is communing with nature.

5. 800mm English Country Fireball

£1,549, The Fire Pit Company

Best luxury fire pit, 9/10

We like: the stunning design

We don’t like: the weight and abrasive feel when lifting

Fire Pit Company: hand-crafted in Suffolk

80cm wide x 103cm tall, 40cm wide base, 60kg

Steel (with optional heat-resistant black paint for £200)

Not safe to use on decking

No assembly required

This is a very pricey fire pit and I was curious to see if it had the x-factor to justify the cost. The makers have hand-crafted beautiful countryside scenes into into a 6mm-thick steel ball, forming silhouettes of foxes, stags and trees that seem to move against the flames.

The way the smoke swirled around the art evoked a late summer/early autumn woodland evening, making an enchanting focal point for the garden. In short, it is both of use and an ornament.

The first downside you’ll discover is that it’s very heavy – my lower back was crying out the moment I began to lift it. It also needs a lot of wood, so the expense continues after you’ve forked out for the pit itself. However, the sculpture is so stunning that you’re getting value out of this one even when it’s not lit and it would be the perfect centrepiece to a large garden. You can buy an LED lighting kit so that it glows at night.

The company also offers comfortable matching stools so you can look the part as you wile away the evenings and dozens of other Fireball designs, including bespoke creations. (One wag commissioned a Death Star.

Fire pit FAQs

Are fire pits legal in the UK?

Yes, fire pits are legal in the UK. “But you do need to be respectful of your neighbours and be sure that you are not causing a nuisance with smoke,” warns garden designer Martyn Wilson. He also recommends checking local legislation to see if you are in a smoke free zone.

What is the best fuel to use in a fire pit?

“Try to use woods with a low moisture content, such as kiln dried woods or well seasoned hardwoods,” says Wilson.

Bio-ethanols formed from plant-based materials such as fermented sugar and plant based starches are also used for some more contemporary fire pits. “They will tend to burn with less smoke,” Wilson says. Other units use gases or coal.

How to look after your fire pit

The good news is that most fire pits can be left outside. “If you have a fire bowl, try leaving on its side or upside down in the winter to prevent rain water building up inside,” says Wilson.

He also notes that a layer of sand in the bottom of a fire pit can help radiate heat and prevent burn of the metal. However, he suggests that we avoid leaving ash or embers in the bottom. Once fully cooled, the ashes should be removed and disposed of safely. “Wood ash can be good for the garden!” he said.

Safety tips for fire pits

Never leave fire pits unattended. Wilson suggests keeping a bucket of sand kept nearby, in case you need to extinguish the fire in a hurry.

“In light of the recent record temperatures, it is really important to be mindful of the weather and make sure there is not dry grass or foliage nearby that could ignite from embers,” he says, “particularly so if it is windy and there hasn’t been any rain”.

It is also important to consider the space around the fire pits and allow plenty of room to move around. Keep children and pets away, and always read and follow safety instructions.