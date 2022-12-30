Best Financial Resolutions for Your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s & Beyond

Andrew Lisa
·5 min read
AleksandarNakic / Getty Images
AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans are considering making New Year’s resolutions that have something to do with money, according to the 2022 Financial Resolutions Study from Fidelity. That puts financial improvement up there with physical health as America’s most popular wintertime self-promises.

Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review
Check Out: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

The most common financial resolutions deal with saving money, reducing debt and slashing spending — all noble vows, indeed — but different age groups might be better off tailoring their pledges to their respective stages in life.

Here’s a look at the resolutions the experts suggest across the decades.

20s: Resolve To Save and Invest for the Future

Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, advises young adults to vow to sock money away for retirement, despite how far off that might feel.

“It might seem too early to do so, but the economy in the state it’s in, and the problems plaguing young professionals, it’s best to start setting aside money now, even if you aren’t working for a place that contributes to a 401k,” Ramhold said. “Open your own account if you have to, and even if you can only put a little away, start doing so now — that little bit will add up over time.”

Even if it’s not for retirement specifically, time is every investor’s most powerful weapon and you’ll never have more of it than you do in your 20s. If you don’t do a little now, future you will have to do a lot.

“Start investing in some capacity,” said Omer Reiner, a licensed realtor and president of FL Cash Home Buyers. “The easiest way to do this is to open up an investment brokerage and buy index funds that track the overall stock market. You have an advantage as a younger person because your money has plenty of time to grow.”

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

30s: Resolve To Be Debt-Free

If you saved money in your 20s — or even if you didn’t — the best resolution you can make in your 30s is to enter middle age debt-free. Between growing kids, aging parents and ever-mounting bills, your 40s can be expensive. The last thing you need is a bunch of IOUs hanging over your head — with interest.

“If you have any lingering debt, whether it’s student loans, or paying on a mortgage, car, or even significant amounts of credit card debt, it’s best to try to aim to pay it off as quickly as you can,” Ramhold said. “This will allow you to save more once it’s taken care of, as well as put funds towards more things you want to do like family vacations, international trips, investments, or anything in between.”

40s: Resolve To Begin Estate Planning

While your 40s are the prime earning years for most, it can also be a decade of intense financial pressure. Whether you have elderly parents above you, kids of your own below you or both, loose ends spell bad news for all generations involved. It’s time to start preparing for the inevitable.

“You might be caring for aging parents and children now,” said Renee Fry, CEO of the estate planning firm Gentreo. “This means you need to get all your ducks in a row and make sure your parents have updated documents, too. The three essential estate planning documents are wills, health care proxies, and powers of attorney for financial assets.”

50s: Resolve To Increase Your Retirement Contributions

When you turn 50, the window on your time to save for retirement rapidly starts closing — but opportunity also knocks. That’s the age that the IRS allows you to start making catch-up contributions on 401(k) plans, IRAs and other retirement accounts. Since your investments won’t have as much time to compound, it’s important to stuff as much as you can into tax-privileged accounts while you can.

“Even if you’re only working part-time, it’s a good idea to increase your retirement contributions during your 50s so that you have more cash on hand when you retire,” Ramhold said. “Be sure to contribute as much extra as you can afford to do, but don’t push too hard — you’ll want to leave enough funds to be able to do things you enjoy without saving all your money for later.”

60s: Resolve To Cut Expenses

Both to save money in anticipation of retirement and to practice living frugally for when you finally do retire, 60 is the right age to start trimming the fat in your budget.

“Many people will be getting ready to retire in their 60s if they’re able to, so it’s best to audit your expenses during this time,” Ramhold said. “Cut out anything extraneous, especially services you don’t often use, but also check out your plans for things like the internet and cell phones — you may be able to downgrade to a cheaper plan without losing much.”

… And Beyond: Resolve To Pass It Down

By the time you reach your golden years, you’ll have a valuable asset to pass on to your posterity even if you’re on a fixed income — financial knowledge. It’s an inheritance worth receiving.

“If you are 60 or older, teach,” said Chartered financial analyst Greg Wilson, co-owner of ChaChingQueen.com, a site about living well on a budget. “You know so many things. Find a way to share your knowledge and experiences. It will be as healthy for you to do so as it is to your audience.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Financial Resolutions for Your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s & Beyond

Latest Stories

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Huberdeau breaks tie in third, Flames beat Kraken 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Calgary has been waiting for Jonathan Huberdeau to start scoring points the same way he did a season ago. Maybe a winning goal will be what Huberdeau and the Flames needed. Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period with his seventh goal of the season and Calgary beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night. “We all know what he’s capable of and we all know his numbers from last year and all that kind of stuff,” Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson said. “T

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • HC Davos holds on to early lead in 2-1 win over Canada at Spengler Cup

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Andrew Rowe and Leon Bristedt's early goals were enough as HC Davos fended off Canada 2-1 on Tuesday at the Spengler Cup. The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams — and a squad of Canadian professionals — hosted by HC Davos. Rowe and Bristedt scored within the first 1:55 of the game to stake HC Davos (1-0-0) to its early lead. Sandro Aeschlimann made 28 saves in net for the win. Brett Connolly of Campbell River, B.C., replied for Canada (0-2-

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Raanta has 1st shutout since March as Canes top Blackhawks

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak to 15 games. Raanta, making his third consecutive start, had his 16th career shutout. He faced only seven shots in both the first and third periods. The Blackhawks, who were aiming fo

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, Connor Ingram made 26 saves and Jacob Chychrun had three assists to reacch 102 for his career. The Coyotes have won two straight and are 5-1-1 at home in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena

  • Despite losing streak, Bears see foundation taking shape

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are losing at a rate unlike any other team in the history of the founding NFL franchise. They also insist they have the right culture in place. They see a foundation being laid that will translate to better results in the not-too-distant future. “Like I’ve been saying all year, no matter what’s happened the week before, everybody comes in the same, with the same energy,” quarterback Justin Fields said. “The coaches do a great job staying on us, staying

  • Talbot shines as Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

    OTTAWA — Alex DeBrincat had the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game slide with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins. DeBrincat and Tim Stutzle scored second-period goals for the Senators (15-16-3) while Cam Talbot made 49 saves including 26 in the third period alone. Jake DeBrusk and Paval Zacha scored in regulation for the Bruins with Zacha’s goal coming at 16:27 of the third period to tie the game 2-2. Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for the Bruins (27-

  • Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans' final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 for Minnesota, missed a baseline fade for the win as time expired on a game in which the Wolves led most of the way, and by as many as 11 points, before losing their fourth straight. Williamson's 3-poin

  • Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Austin Ekeler scored on two 1-yard runs and the Los Angeles Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018, intercepting Indianapolis quarterback Nick Foles three times to beat the overmatched Colts 20-3 on Monday night. Justin Herbert threw for 235 yards and Cameron Dicker made two short field goals for the Chargers (9-6), who won their third straight after getting the help they needed this weekend from Las Vegas, Miami, New England and the New York Jets. When all fo

  • Upbeat Canucks win third in a row by sinking Sharks 6-2

    VANCOUVER — After a horrendous start to the season, the Vancouver Canucks are ending the year on a positive note. Bo Horvat scored two goals and added a pair of assists as the Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-2 Tuesday night to extend their NHL winning streak to three games. Things looked dark for the Canucks when they went winless in their first seven games (0-5-2) and more recently when they lost three straight games at Rogers Arena. But after some early stumbles the Canucks (16-15-3) ha

  • Raanta has 1st shutout since March as Canes top Blackhawks

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak to 15 games. Raanta, making his third consecutive start, had his 16th career shutout. He faced only seven shots in both the first and third periods. The Blackhawks, who were aiming fo

  • Nick Nurse after Raptors loss to Grizzlies: 'Pretty unacceptable effort'

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the team's effort level, the root of their issues defensively and more.

  • Eberflus: Bears won't consider sitting Fields rest of season

    Matt Eberflus insisted the Chicago Bears won't shut down quarterback Justin Fields for the remaining two games. Fields was hobbling at the end of Saturday's 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills after someone stepped on his foot. His nonthrowing, left shoulder — the same one he separated last month — also bothered him during the game. But Eberflus said Monday sitting him the rest of the way is “absolutely not" a consideration. Why not? “Because we’ve got to get better,” the coach said. “We want to imp

  • Sidney Crosby appointed to Order of Canada

    Penguins captain and Canadian hockey star Sidney Crosby received one of the country's highest civilian honours on Tuesday.

  • Hilton's quick hit with Cowboys may be spark for larger role

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — T.Y. Hilton took his time before settling on Dallas in free agency after the receiver's 10-year run with Indianapolis ended. The 33-year-old wasted little time making an impact for the Cowboys, his first catch from Dak Prescott a 52-yarder on third-and-30 in last week's 40-34 victory over Philadelphia. The game-altering grab in the fourth quarter with Dallas trailing by a touchdown could quicken the process of getting the speedy receiver acclimated with the Cowboys as the pl

  • Chargers S James ejected after 2 personal fouls in 3 plays

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night’s game late in the first half after drawing two personal foul calls in three plays against the Indianapolis Colts. The three-time Pro Bowler drew a facemask penalty when Michael Pittman Jr.'s helmet came off following a 7-yard catch. Then, two plays later, James was called for hitting a defenseless receiver with the crown of his helmet. The second play sent Colts receiver Ashton Dulin to the locker room to