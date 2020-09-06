The best films to watch on UK TV today: Sunday, 6 September

Choose from cheese obsessed rascals, drug smuggling adventures, and French dramas as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 6 September.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Tantalised at prospect of maliciously manipulating and torturing innocent teen, villain's psychopath friend quits toxic waste empire to brutalise boy in The Karate Kid Part III 10:45am Dave
Under British Special Operations Executive’s authority French woman returns to homeland, fights for resistance and refuses to break under nazi interrogation Odette 11:30am BBC Two
Daughter of neglectful cheese-chomper aids bug-eating boy's fiendish friends in delightfully dark, grotesque comedy The Boxtrolls 12:40am Film 4
Sikh girl self actualises via forbidden football and Keira Knightley love rivalry in cross-cultural coming of ager Bend It Like Beckham 2:00pm Channel 4
Escape From Alcatraz meets The Great Escape when POWs escape an escape proof prison in WW2 escape thriller The Colditz Story 4:15pm Sony Movies Action
Lucid daydreamer self-actualises on long-boarding, shark dodging global quest for life's quintessence The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) 4:40pm Film4
Contented man realises his life's a sham in Peter Weir's prophetic Philip K Dick-esque indictment of vicarious reality TV The Truman Show 4:50pm Sony Movies
Escaping fog of existential ennui, ex-villain discovers ex-twin and endeavours to extract extraordinary gem from 80s ex-child star with help of ex-con compares Despicable Me 3 4:50pm ITV2
Workaholic dad rediscovers childhood adventure and zeal in Steven Spielberg’s swashbuckling insult-battling pirate fighting fun Hook 6:00pm SyFy
Vegetarian predator helps gambling addicted sea creature single the fishy-mob in undersea kids coming-out allegory Shark Tale 7:10pm E4
Young traveller discovers secret paradise but finds the bohemian lifestyle can’t last forever in Danny Boyle's enthralling exotic adventure The Beach 9:00pm Sony Movies
David Lean’s classic POW epic regarding duty, principles, morale and obsession. Alec Guinness stars in The Bridge on the River Kwai 9:00pm Paramount Network
Bored pilot finds excitement as gun-running-drug-smuggling-money-launderer for CIA/cartels in astonishingly true tale American Made 9:00pm Film 4
Desk driving doctor/marine must ruin nurse kicking Ruskie's plot for economic war in bath murdering reboot Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit 9:00pm E4
For the love of his infant daughter, toolbox beating imprisoned grease monkey Jason Statham kills criminals in an explosive machine gunning Death Race 10:25pm ITV4
An Asian father struggles with the assimilation of his family and his desires for tradition East Is East 11:15pm Film 4
Traumatised teen, unstuck in time, alters his past only to worsen the future in Vonnegut-esque brain bender The Butterfly Effect 11:25pm Sony Movies
A bitter, fraught battle ensues as seemingly respectable father pushes for shared care of estranged son in exquisitely observed drama Custody 00:00am Channel 4
Arnie goes undercover in Chicago mob. Proceeds to pulverise, murder and annihilate the entire gang using automatic weapons Raw Deal 00:20am Paramount Network
Hopeless wastrel finds friends whilst working in illicit Mancunian massage parlour before being drawn into blood drenched mystery below: cult British curio Habit 00:40am Horror Channel
