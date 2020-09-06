The best films to watch on UK TV today: Sunday, 6 September

Death Race, Bend It Like Beckham, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Choose from cheese obsessed rascals, drug smuggling adventures, and French dramas as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 6 September.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Tantalised at prospect of maliciously manipulating and torturing innocent teen, villain's psychopath friend quits toxic waste empire to brutalise boy in The Karate Kid Part III 10:45am Dave

Under British Special Operations Executive’s authority French woman returns to homeland, fights for resistance and refuses to break under nazi interrogation Odette 11:30am BBC Two

Daughter of neglectful cheese-chomper aids bug-eating boy's fiendish friends in delightfully dark, grotesque comedy The Boxtrolls 12:40am Film 4

Sikh girl self actualises via forbidden football and Keira Knightley love rivalry in cross-cultural coming of ager Bend It Like Beckham 2:00pm Channel 4

View photos The Colditz Story, poster, John Mills, Eric Portman, 1955. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images) More

Escape From Alcatraz meets The Great Escape when POWs escape an escape proof prison in WW2 escape thriller The Colditz Story 4:15pm Sony Movies Action

Lucid daydreamer self-actualises on long-boarding, shark dodging global quest for life's quintessence The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) 4:40pm Film4

Contented man realises his life's a sham in Peter Weir's prophetic Philip K Dick-esque indictment of vicarious reality TV The Truman Show 4:50pm Sony Movies

Escaping fog of existential ennui, ex-villain discovers ex-twin and endeavours to extract extraordinary gem from 80s ex-child star with help of ex-con compares Despicable Me 3 4:50pm ITV2

View photos Actors Dante Basco and Robin Williams on the set of the film Hook, directed by Steven Spielberg. (Photo by Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images) More

Workaholic dad rediscovers childhood adventure and zeal in Steven Spielberg’s swashbuckling insult-battling pirate fighting fun Hook 6:00pm SyFy

Vegetarian predator helps gambling addicted sea creature single the fishy-mob in undersea kids coming-out allegory Shark Tale 7:10pm E4

Young traveller discovers secret paradise but finds the bohemian lifestyle can’t last forever in Danny Boyle's enthralling exotic adventure The Beach 9:00pm Sony Movies

David Lean’s classic POW epic regarding duty, principles, morale and obsession. Alec Guinness stars in The Bridge on the River Kwai 9:00pm Paramount Network

Bored pilot finds excitement as gun-running-drug-smuggling-money-launderer for CIA/cartels in astonishingly true tale American Made 9:00pm Film 4

Desk driving doctor/marine must ruin nurse kicking Ruskie's plot for economic war in bath murdering reboot Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit 9:00pm E4

