The best films to watch on UK TV today: Sunday, 6 December, 2020

Choose from astonishing animations, period dramas, deconstructed thrills and more as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday 6 December.

Aryan athlete averts merciless megalomaniac's apocalypse, in the Brian Blessed bellowing, Queen themed fun Flash Gordon 10:45am ITV4

Redheaded adventurer discovers world of wizardry precipitating magical mayhem in joyously jaw-dropping wonder Mary and The Witch's Flower 1:05pm Film 4

Housemaid's warmth is juxtaposed by emotional frigidity of the focus of her affections in stunning drama The Remains of the Day 1:35pm Sony Movies

Local thug murders rival, marries witness and descends into spiral of self destruction in chilling British noir Brighton Rock (1947) 1:50pm Talking Pictures TV

Stranded in exploded lunar lander, astronaut trio must science their way 200,000 miles home to earth in spectacular, astonishingly true story Apollo 13 2:55pm ITV1

Santa's panophobic son escapes bureaucratic brother's shadow to prevent girl's xmas misery in uplifting adventure Arthur Christmas 4:40pm ITV2

OCD city toilet drinker and murderous home wrecking vegetable villain vie for love of country artist: delightfully charming, wickedly wry fun Peter Rabbit 5:10pm Channel 4

Tetchy toxophilite becomes face of revolution, survives Mutt mauling and berates her poor innocent cat The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 6:20pm Film 4

Heroic hearse-hauling, lead-dealing, arithmetic-liking, Seven Samurai-remaking wondrous western perfection The Magnificent Seven (1960) 6:25pm ITV4

Remarkably true act of cunning is meticulously executed as the allies fool an entire army with one dead body The Man Who Never Was 6:45pm Sony Movies Action

Strange voices guide a man to accomplish great things in uplifting baseball themed top Twilight Zone-esque fantasy Field of Dreams 6:50pm Sony Movies

Sir Steve McQueen directs the true story of award-winning writer Alex Wheatle, who spent his childhood in a mostly white institutional care home and was jailed after the Brixton uprising of 1981 in Alex Wheatle 9:00pm BBC One

Framed for brother's death, driven driver thunders cross-country to clear name in grass-hopping, muscle car mayhem Need for Speed 9:00pm SyFy

A grizzled war veteran must train soft noobs in the art of war when Clint Eastwood stars and directs gritty gun fun Heartbreak Ridge 9:00pm ITV4

Stranded mid-Martian-mission, faithful vs. reasoning crew must survive robodog-assassin and explosive insects: SciFun Red Planet 9:00pm Paramount Network

David Fincher de/re-constructs gender power dynamics as seemingly perfect marriage falls apart under savage media's eye Gone Girl 11:15pm Film 4

Inspired artist's work spirals into demonic depths after he moves family to Texan town whilst treading line between passion and madness: soul slithering horror The Devil's Candy 11:20pm Horror Channel

