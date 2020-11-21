The best films to watch on UK TV today: Saturday, 21 November

Killer Inside Me, Her, Lynn + Lucy.

The Christmas films are being rolled out early, but that’s not all you have to choose from on telly, as there are some brilliant modern classics to choose from too, as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Saturday, 21 November.

Inspiration, platonic muse and fatherless boys as J.M. Barrie creates a fantasy icon in the beautiful true story Finding Neverland 1:00pm 5 Star

Skeptical girl discovers miniature forest civilisation facing putrid apocalypse in exhilarating hummingbird riding fantasy Epic 1:30pm E4

Ex-army entertainers help failing Inn, fall for singing sisters and find The Best Things Happen When You're Dancing White Christmas 4:30pm Film 4

Failed, guilt-wracked sheriff hunts down thieves who murdered his wife whilst facing felons and his own conscience Seven Men From Now 4:35pm Paramount Network

An exquisitely and delicately formed heart wrenching romance as a lonely man and cloistered woman fall into a forbidden love Brief Encounter 4:50pm BBC Two

Time-slipped boy awakens years after disappearing to inventive engaging alien adventure: mercurial mystery Flight of the Navigator 5:00pm SyFy

Jack Black lies to employer, puts children in his van and horrifies parents with touching admission The School of Rock 5:00pm Sky 1

Naive and illiterate mixed race Steve McQueen learns to read and kill in swamp jailed, dirty fighting revenge western Nevada Smith 6:25pm ITV4

Hyper-observant wing-chun-discombobulater unravels cult leader's nefarious plot in devious Victorian mystery fun Sherlock Holmes 7:30pm ITV2

Abandoned astronaut sciences himself into a poo-planting, potato farming, space pirate to aid maverick rescue mission The Martian 8:45pm Channel 4

CIA analyst must derail two superpowers’ march to atomic annihilation in novichok-ing conspiracy thriller The Sum of All Fears 9:00pm Sky 1

A mother's agony and refusal to accept wrong child is her missing son causes police to abuse power in terrifying drama Changeling 9:00pm Sony Movies

Russell Crowe dismembers/disfigures/decapitates his way to man who destroyed his life. Oscar winning revenge fantasy Gladiator 9:00pm 5 Star

Revenge and revolution, politics and power demand their unholy price as parallel narratives chart the rise of father and son in cinematic epic The Godfather, Part II 9:00pm Sky Atlantic

Exceptional period drama charting the ascension to power of Queen Elizabeth the first. Cate Blanchett stars in Elizabeth 9:00pm Film 4

Four friends fail at fun and find love in ant bitten, old lady seducing, child drowning, poo snorting comedy The Inbetweeners Movie 9:00pm E4

Christopher Walken wakes from coma to psychic visions of past, present and future in Cronenberg's apocalyptic thriller The Dead Zone 10:45pm Horror Channel

Childhood friends sisterly bond frays after maternity deals each wildly different hands in performance powerhouse modern morally grey tale Lynn + Lucy 10:55pm BBC Two

Proud Arizonan Clint Eastwood must extradite bale jumper from bureaucratic New York in rule-book defying bad-cop fun Coogan's Bluff 11:10pm ITV4

Faux prince and small time monkey-boy set their wits and wills to do bitter battle for wealthy woman’s fortune Dirty Rotten Scoundrels 11:20pm COMEDY CENTRAL

Novelist’s telekinetic comatose cerebellum causes catastrophic chaos in cathedral crushing 1970’s Sci-Fi-Psycho-thriller classic The Medusa Touch 11:25pm Talking Pictures

Beneath seeming serenity sadistic sociopath sheriff's brutal love affair devolves into horrific vengeance plot The Killer Inside Me 12:25am Sony Movies Action

Empathetic letter writer falls in love with an AI in deeply emotional, ingenious, introspective, powerful and prophetic romance Her 1:20am Film 4

