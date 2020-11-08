The best films on to watch on UK TV today: Sunday, 8 November

Take your pick from electronica scored thrillers, scientific adventures and LEGO superheroes as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 8 November.

Unwilling to compromise, duty bound sheriff hunts murderers to morally grey ground of obsession in deconstructionist western Lawman 10:40am ITV4

Brainwashed by forest fairy, woodsman leads miniature militia against legitimate logging company in Avatar inspirer FernGully: The Last Rainforest 11:00am Film 4

Appalling plunderer and r/evolutionary thinker vie for delicious dodo in prize pursuing fun The Pirates! In an Adventure With Scientists 1:30pm ITV2

Temptation and free thinking cause friction as an irreligious woman sets up shop opposite a church in mouthwatering treat Chocolat 2:10pm Sony Movies

Escape From Alcatraz meets The Great Escape when POWs escape an escape proof prison in WW2 escape thriller The Colditz Story 2:40pm Sony Movies Action

Freudian knife games and rugged romance in stereotyping guilty pleasure and canned veg throwing 1980s fish out of water fun Crocodile Dundee 4:25pm Film 4

Seeking villainous boss for their existentially broken species, begoggled haphazard bumblers find criminal/ban-nana fun Minions 5:05pm ITV2

Forced to fake feeling, raven-haired radical sparks revolt- baboon battling, couture conflagrating The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 6:15pm Film 4

Giant Venusian lizard attack Rome in lesser known Ray Harryhausen treat and 50s B-movie classic 20 Million Miles to Earth 6:55pm Horror Channel

Wry, rage fuelled relationship avoider incorporates accidental adoptee in transdimensional villain vamoosment The LEGO Batman Movie 6:55pm ITV2

Violence prone soldier ingratiates himself into grieving family's life in gloriously pulpy, electrosynthed murder spree The Guest 9:00pm Sony Movies

Eddy Murphy hijacks a house, hacks 80s computer and foils arms dealer’s convoluted plans in charismatic character comedy Beverly Hills Cop II 9:00pm Comedy Central

CIA analyst must derail two superpowers’ march to atomic annihilation in novichok-ing conspiracy thriller The Sum of All Fears 9:00pm Paramount Network

Arnie abuses power, foils terrorist plot and survives a nuclear explosion in stupidly fun strip teasing guilty pleasure True Lies 9:00pm Film 4

Seven British pensioners each seek love, respect, sex and emotional adventure in colourful Gray's drama The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel 9:00pm 5 Star

