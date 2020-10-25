The best films to watch on UK TV today: Sunday, 25 October

Loving, Addams Family Value, Top Five.

Choose from period dramas, 90s nostalgia, comedy curios and more as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday 25 October.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Housemaid's warmth is juxtaposed by emotional frigidity of the focus of her affections in stunning drama The Remains of the Day 12:35pm Sony Movies

Nervous groom makes grave error of proposing to maggot-eyed murder victim in gothic three-way love story Tim Burton's Corpse Bride 2:20pm ITV2

Explosions, chases and teenage crushes / races as geek Viking learns secrets of dragon taming in outstanding fantasy How to Train Your Dragon 3:50pm Film 4

Balloon-bound civil warriors find freakish island in Ray Harryhausen's giant crab eating, niece-courting Mysterious Island 4:00pm Horror Channel

Job-seeking lady magnet helps mecha-aliens and wingsuiters defeat despot in city demolishing Bay-hem Transformers: Dark of the Moon 4:05pm Channel 4

Wine collecting doctor turned teenage testicle toucher heads up hunt for web of Venezuelan death spiders in splattery small town fun Arachnophobia 4:20pm Sony Movies

Marmalade munching ear-brushing self-taping furry catastrophe seeks London home in guffaw inducing immigration analogy Paddington 5:45pm Film 4

Backpacking douche discovers monster's retreat, woos Dracula's daughter and throws party in Genndy Tartakovsky's Hotel Transylvania 5:55pm ITV2

Infanticidal tweens spoil holiday camp and save uncle from serial killer wife in moustachioed baby creepy comedy Addams Family Values 6:00pm Comedy Central

Time-slipped boy awakens years after disappearing to inventive engaging alien adventure in mercurial mystery Flight of the Navigator 5:00pm SyFy

Smoking footprints and supernatural mutilations when a psychiatrist tries to debunk a devil cult in horror classic Night of the Demon 6:00pm Horror Channel

Helium-toking pilot mounts sleepy weasel in myopic radar reading, jet fuelled BBQ-ing and sexy pizza eating slap-stick Hot Shots! 6:30pm Sony Movies

Selfish journo's recurring day of hopelessness evolves into revelation of selflessness and love in Zen-like comedy Groundhog Day 6:55pm Dave

Rescue party rescuing, M&M knuckle dusting, broken hearted hero parodies action classics with chicken archery Hot Shots! Part Deux 8:15pm Sony Movies

Estranged hillbilly brethren Liam Neeeon and Patrick Swayze wreak gun/crossbow/axe/snake vengeance on murderer-mobsters Next of Kin 10:00pm Paramount Network

Badass slob and FBI snob partner up for misogynist mocking, drug dealer dropping, drunk dancing, odd coupling cop comedy The Heat 9:00pm E4

Mixed race couple’s love overcomes unimaginably appalling display of vulgar power when their marriage is challenged by law of the land Loving 11:00pm BBC Two

Brain munching zombie brainiac, sexually slandered vampire and virginal human put aside differences to battle alien onslaught in Werner Herzog teen-comedy curio Freaks of Nature 11:50pm Horror Channel

