The best films to watch on UK TV today: Sunday, 25 October

Choose from period dramas, 90s nostalgia, comedy curios and more as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday 25 October.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Housemaid's warmth is juxtaposed by emotional frigidity of the focus of her affections in stunning drama The Remains of the Day 12:35pm Sony Movies
Nervous groom makes grave error of proposing to maggot-eyed murder victim in gothic three-way love story Tim Burton's Corpse Bride 2:20pm ITV2
Explosions, chases and teenage crushes / races as geek Viking learns secrets of dragon taming in outstanding fantasy How to Train Your Dragon 3:50pm Film 4
Balloon-bound civil warriors find freakish island in Ray Harryhausen's giant crab eating, niece-courting Mysterious Island 4:00pm Horror Channel
Job-seeking lady magnet helps mecha-aliens and wingsuiters defeat despot in city demolishing Bay-hem Transformers: Dark of the Moon 4:05pm Channel 4
Wine collecting doctor turned teenage testicle toucher heads up hunt for web of Venezuelan death spiders in splattery small town fun Arachnophobia 4:20pm Sony Movies
Marmalade munching ear-brushing self-taping furry catastrophe seeks London home in guffaw inducing immigration analogy Paddington 5:45pm Film 4
Backpacking douche discovers monster's retreat, woos Dracula's daughter and throws party in Genndy Tartakovsky's Hotel Transylvania 5:55pm ITV2
Infanticidal tweens spoil holiday camp and save uncle from serial killer wife in moustachioed baby creepy comedy Addams Family Values 6:00pm Comedy Central
Time-slipped boy awakens years after disappearing to inventive engaging alien adventure in mercurial mystery Flight of the Navigator 5:00pm SyFy
Smoking footprints and supernatural mutilations when a psychiatrist tries to debunk a devil cult in horror classic Night of the Demon 6:00pm Horror Channel
Helium-toking pilot mounts sleepy weasel in myopic radar reading, jet fuelled BBQ-ing and sexy pizza eating slap-stick Hot Shots! 6:30pm Sony Movies
Selfish journo's recurring day of hopelessness evolves into revelation of selflessness and love in Zen-like comedy Groundhog Day 6:55pm Dave
Rescue party rescuing, M&M knuckle dusting, broken hearted hero parodies action classics with chicken archery Hot Shots! Part Deux 8:15pm Sony Movies
Estranged hillbilly brethren Liam Neeeon and Patrick Swayze wreak gun/crossbow/axe/snake vengeance on murderer-mobsters Next of Kin 10:00pm Paramount Network
Badass slob and FBI snob partner up for misogynist mocking, drug dealer dropping, drunk dancing, odd coupling cop comedy The Heat 9:00pm E4
Mixed race couple’s love overcomes unimaginably appalling display of vulgar power when their marriage is challenged by law of the land Loving 11:00pm BBC Two
Watch: A clip from Loving
Brain munching zombie brainiac, sexually slandered vampire and virginal human put aside differences to battle alien onslaught in Werner Herzog teen-comedy curio Freaks of Nature 11:50pm Horror Channel
Smart-mouthed subway cop reluctantly assists ruthless train-jackers in flawless 1970s thriller The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) 00:10am Sony Movies Action
Leaving a promise as waitress’ tip, kind-hearted cop Nic Cage’s lottery win drives wedge through his marriage It Could Happen to You 00:10am Sony Movies
Amoral gangster brutalises his way round the geordie underworld on mission of vengeance in shotgun shouting bleak treat Get Carter (1971) 00:40am ITV4
Recovering alcoholic comedian struggles to reinvent himself in witty and insightful character led chilli-tamponed romcom Top Five 1:00am Channel 4
Manipulative and misanthropic deviant detective's dirty tricks precipitate his mental collapse in depraved, dark comic-tragedy Filth 2:00am Film 4
Commitophobic poetic coffee-houser suspects perfect girlfriend may be husband killer in pure distilled 90s nostalgia So I Married an Axe Murderer 4:30am Sony Movies
Living below gravitationally inverted parallel earth, amorous inventor seeks amnesiac soulmate: whimsically surreal Sci-Fantasy curio Upside Down 4:40am Sony Movies
New to streaming in October
Everything new on Amazon Prime Video UK in October
October’s biggest releases on Disney+
Netflix UK: October’s most exciting films and show